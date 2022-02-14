19 beautiful 9th wedding anniversary gift ideas

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

untitled

Looking for a 9th-year anniversary gift can be daunting. For the year of pottery and willow wood, it can be difficult to imagine the possibilities and what kind of gift would symbolize the affection you have for your spouse. Willow and pottery are as natural as your love for each other at this point—a love that’s easy, but has also taken work. Like the willow tree, your love might bend, but it will never break. The willow wood and pottery anniversary are about acknowledging the durability of your relationship and giving each other recognition for the hard work a relationship takes.

To commemorate the importance of this anniversary and your love, you might be looking for the perfect gift. We’re here to help. We’ve put together a gift guide so you can show that you’re still in it together with your spouse, no matter how hard the wind may blow or the rain might fall.

1. For the morning lark: Rise and shine mug

Credit: Target If your spouse needs help rising and shining, this mug will do it.

This beautiful stoneware mug is perfect for a partner who has a mug collection or simply loves their morning coffee. It’s made of sturdy stoneware ceramic with a white glaze finish and is microwave and dishwasher safe. Not only does it have a beautiful, handmade look, but is perfect for someone who loves rustic interior design—it'll surely help brighten your spouse's morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Rise and Shine mug from Target for $4.99

2. For the foodie: Waffle earrings

Credit: Alittleawesome These waffle earrings will be certain to turn heads.

These little polymer clay earrings are so detailed, even the syrup is shining as though it was just poured on. Olivia Wilde sported this artist’s ranch dressing and pizza earrings, so these are sure to be an incredible fashion statement gift for your partner. Reviewers rave about the compliments they receive while wearing these earrings and multiple reviewers remark how cute they are in person.

Get Waffle Earrings from Alittleawesome for $35

3. For the coffee enthusiast: A pour-over coffee maker

Credit: Hario Help improve your partner's coffee game.

Not much can replace a perfect, delicious, pour-over coffee. At Reviewed, we looked at the best pour-over coffee makers and found Hario was one of the best for its fast brew, great filter fit, and decent price. It also comes in one piece (besides the filter), so it’s easy to clean.

Get the Hario Pour Over Coffee Maker from Amazon for $24.40

4. For the pie-maker: A beautiful pie dish

Credit: Emile Henry Gift a pie dish and get some pie out of the deal.

When we reviewed the best-rated pie dishes, the Emile Henry pie dish came out on top for its beauty, versatility (being microwave and dishwasher safe), and baking pies with a flaky, crispy crust. Since it's a deep dish, it holds a large capacity of pie filling and crust, so the pies made in this dish won't leave anyone hungry. If you have a spouse who loves baking, this pie dish takes the cake—or the pie—for a 9-year anniversary gift.

Get the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish 9" from Amazon for $39.99

5. For the romantic one: A willow picnic basket

Credit: Pottery Barn A picnic basket set for 4.

Although in your 9 years together you’ve been on so many dates, make the one for your 9th anniversary special with a gorgeous willow picnic basket from Pottery Barn recommended by Martha Stewart. This basket comes with everything you need besides the food and wine: wine glasses, plates, coffee cups, a food cooler, a cheese knife, and more. It’ll be sure to impress as a gift, especially if you fill it with cheese and decadent sandwiches for a lovely day out.

Get the Winslow Woven Willow Picnic Basket, Set for 4 from Pottery Barn for $329

6. For the scent-driven one: An incense holder

Credit: Berte These colorful incense holders will brighten any room.

Tellefsen Atelier has been creating incredible ceramic work for small, independent stores all over the United States. Her juicy incense holders are just one of her beautiful pieces, coming in three glazed colors with a brass tubing for an incense stick. You can either gift one of the two bright, citrusy bursts of colors or the classic, speckled white.

Get the Juicy Incense Holder from Berte for $34

7. For the hard worker: A gorgeous braided pouf

Credit: Crate and Barrel Help them rest and put their feet up after a long day on this beautiful braided pouf.

Does your spouse need a place to put their feet up? This braided pouf serves as a sturdy seat or a place to put up one’s feet and also makes for a great addition to a modern room. The beautiful cover is made in India with braided jute, and the sturdy inside is filled with polyfill. Reviews say it may need some re-sturdying every once in a while, so you might have to fluff it up here or there. However, it might be all the better as a symbolic gesture for your 9th-anniversary gift, since in any relationship, it's inevitable your partner will sometimes need a little help keeping sturdy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Braided Jute Pouf from Crate and Barrel for $79.95

8. For the fashion lover: Clay earrings

Credit: PaperClayCo Beautiful clay earrings with gold flecks.

These clay earrings can be worn for any occasion, from a casual trip into the office to their formal 9th-anniversary dinner date. The design has a natural look accented with gold flecks and geometric shapes. Although they’re a showstopper, they won’t weigh down on your partner’s ears, as reviewers attest to them being lightweight and extremely comfortable.

Get the The Molly Earrings from PaperClayCo for $32.30

9. For the home chef: The Always Pan

Credit: Our Place The Always Pan, for cooks who want beautiful and durable cookware.

If your partner is a home cook, this is it. This pan can replace so many kitchen supplies, and is especially geared toward people who live in small spaces. It’s made to be a frying pan, saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. It’s definitely made to work. Not only can it do almost everything, but it looks beautiful, too, and comes in 8 different colors.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

10. For the nature-lover: Willow trees

Credit: Photo by Zhenya on Unsplash Plant a willow tree together to celebrate your 9th anniversary.

What could be a more incredible testament to your partnership and everlasting love than an actual willow tree? Plant a willow tree together in your forever home’s yard and watch it grow. These trees come with detailed planting instructions to ensure the willow tree is planted properly and to your satisfaction. Just resist carving both your initials into the bark of the tree when it grows older—it's bad for the tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Weeping Willow Tree Cuttings from CZGrain for $8.98

11. For the interior designer: A wicker egg chair

Credit: Home Depot This egg chair would look incredible on a sun porch or in a boho-style living area.

Do you want to treat your spouse like a queen or king? This wicker egg chair is sure to make them feel like you’ve given them a throne. Well suited for a sunroom, boho living space, or lonely balcony, this wicker egg chair is the pinnacle of aesthetic living. Reviewers say this chair is easy to assemble and eventually proved to be an excellent napping spot.

Get the Wicker Egg Chair from Home Depot for $399

12. For someone always on the go: Ceramic travel mug

Credit: LauraLynnPottery This sturdy travel mug is available with a variety of customizations.

Not only can your spouse take this mug to go, but it’s customizable, beautiful, and handmade. Personalize this 9th-anniversary gift with your partner’s name, and choose which colorful glaze you’d like the artist to decorate the mug with. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, and every mug will be a tiny bit different due to the artist’s unique rendering on the pottery wheel.

Get the Handmade Travel Mug from LauraLynnPottery for $42

13. For the grill master: The Big Green Egg

Credit: Big Green Egg Your spouse can cook more than just meat and BBQ with the Big Green Egg.

A kamado grill isn’t only great at making BBQ, steaks, and meats, but cooking everything. You can make pizza, bread, chicken, vegetables, and more. If your partner is a foodie or loves grilling—or has always loved BBQ—this grill would be an incredible 9th-anniversary gift. It’s certainly a great investment for the food you’ll be getting long-term as their spouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Big Green Egg for $749

14. For the cheesemonger: Ceramic cheese platter

Credit: MilletandHammer A ceramic platter for cheese and more

This beautiful and stylish cheese platter is a great 9th-anniversary gift when paired with a cheese selection for a spouse who loves cheese. This cheese board is made of ceramic and stone and is non-toxic and microwave and dishwasher safe. It also can be hung up on the kitchen wall when not in use, making for a nice rustic display.

Get the White Cheese Stone from MilletandHammer for $20

15. For the baker: Great Jones Bakeware

Credit: Great Jones Your spouse can bake to their heart's content.

The greatest gift if your spouse is a baker is a beautiful baking set. We’ve reviewed Great Jones Bakeware and recommend which products might fit your budget best if you can’t afford the full set. The bakeware is non-stick and ensures for easy cleanup after big baking projects, whether it’s a cheesy casserole or crusty pie—no overnight soak necessary.

Get the Fully Baked Bakeware Set from Great Jones for $215

16. For someone who loves to relax: Diffuser

Credit: Vitruvi This will keep skin soft and hydrated.

This stone diffuser creates a relaxing atmosphere with scented oils and water. It has a beautiful aesthetic that can blend in any kind of room since it’s made of ceramic, but if you have a particular color in mind that would fit your partner’s taste best, there are four colors to choose from. It scents up to 500 square feet of space for a continuous four hours but lasts eight hours with intermittent use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser from Amazon for $119

17. For the cook: Oil bottles

Credit: 3PointsPottery These work great to keep oil organized and clean in the kitchen.

It’s the best feeling when you’re a cook and have everything in your kitchen in beautiful bottles and jars. Help your partner achieve this! These ceramic oil bottles add rustic, homemade simplicity to the kitchen in four different colors and also offer the option of a weighted spout. The opaque bottles also ensure oils don’t go bad more quickly than they would in a clear transparent bottle.

Get the Ceramic Oil Bottles from 3PointsPottery for $52

18. For the tea-lover: Royal tea set

Credit: Royal Albert Make them feel like royalty with a traditional royal tea set.

This tea set looks exactly like the tea set any kid would imagine wanting when they grow up. The Royal Albert Country Roses tea set is adorned in vibrant pink roses and bright green leaves and is made of fine bone china. If this is your choice for a 9th-anniversary gift, it’s one that might get passed down as an heirloom, and it being dishwasher and microwave safe ensures its longevity.

Get the Royal Albert Tea Set from Wedgewood for $250

19. For the plant-lover: Plant pots

Credit: Fopamtri Help your spouse achieve their plant dreams with these classic white plant pots.

If your partner loves plants, get them these classic plant pots. They’ve been all the rage (and often seen holding the popular monstera plant or fig tree), and a plant lover can never have enough plant pots or plants. These beautiful, white, modern ceramic pots are minimalist and can work either with a wooden plant stand underneath or alone. They also come in various sizes, but we recommend these three planters for “just right” sizes for your spouse.

Get 6”, 8”, and 10” Ceramic Planter from Amazon for $74

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.