19 thoughtful ideas for your 7th wedding anniversary

When it comes to traditional wedding anniversary gifts, the 7th year together is marked by copper and wool. Wool represents warmth and renewal, while copper speaks to beauty and durability—all qualities a relationship thrives on. Celebrate the beauty, comfort, and everlasting love in your partnership with these thoughtful 7th-anniversary gifts.

1. For the home chef: A high-quality copper cookware set

Credit: MadeIn Copper cookware anniversary gift for those who love to cook.

Caption: Like your love, a good set of pots and pans is made to last.

This set is an amazing 7th-anniversary gift for the home chef striving for Michelin-worthy meals. Thanks to copper’s extraordinary conductivity, cookware like this are often used in top-notch restaurants. This MadeIn set also features high-performance accents like cool-touch handles, a stainless steel cooking surface, and incredible ergonomics.

Get the Made in Copper Cookware Set from MadeIn for $1,199

2. For the one that’s always on their feet: Comfy wool sneakers

Credit: Allbirds Allbirds wool sneakers as an anniversay gift for active people.

Caption: Don’t underestimate the power of a good sneaker.

Whether they’re a runner, walk frequently on commutes, or are on their feet all day at work, these wool sneakers from Allbirds are not only insanely comfortable, but they’re easy to wash, ethically made, and durable to boot. Their modern, minimalist design also makes them easy to wear with a range of outfits.

Get the Wool Runners from Allbirds for $98

3. For the one who loves the little things: Personalized copper penny art

Credit: Uncommon Goods Quirky copper penny art to celebrate a marriage journey.

Caption: A love story in spare change.

This personalized penny plaque tells your love story in three parts using pennies from each relevant year. You can choose from the suggested milestones or come up with your own. Regardless, it’s a cute way to symbolize your good fortune in finding each other and bring good luck in the years to come.

Get the Lucky in Love Personalized Penny Art from Uncommon Goods for $115

4. For the musically minded: A copper sound wave plaque of your love song

Credit: VoiceandSound Copper song sound wave of your love song to display in the home.

Caption: A special song for a special love.

Your love song is something special for the two of you to hold onto forever. Immortalize it tangibly with a framed copper sound wave. It’s a modern twist on a classic music sheet and carries that special sentiment. Hang it above your bed or add it to a growing gallery wall featuring your memories together.

Get a Copper Song Sound Wave from Etsy starting at $49

5. For the style icon: A copper jewelry set

Credit: JCLeecollection Copper jewelry anniversary gift for personal style.

Caption: Knot your average accessory.

This simple jewelry set is stylish and symbolic. It’s minimalist enough to wear with just about everything, and its tarnish-resistant finish means it’ll last for many years to come. Plus, it’s a classic design that’s always in style.

Get this Copper Infinity Love Knot Jewelry Set from Etsy starting at $46.04

6. For the shutterbug: A photo album with copper accents

Credit: Artifact Uprising Photo album with copper lettering to store your favorite photos together.

Caption: A classic, yet meaningful gift.

There’s something special about keeping physical copies of photos. This album from Artifact Uprising is simple and customizable. Choose your fabric color and then select the copper lettering to stick to tradition. They can even store other mementos like concert tickets, boarding passes, and movie tickets in it.

Get the Everyday Photo Book from Artifact Uprising starting at $62

7. For the one that’s always on the go: A copper travel mug

Credit: Yeti Copper Yeti tumbler anniversary gift for people on-the-go.

Caption: Their new favorite daily accessory.

Everyone knows that Yeti is a big deal in the travel mug world and a copper Yeti tumbler is a great gift for those who are always on the move. It’s also great for those who are eco-conscious and prefer reusable items. As with other Yeti products, you get the same great insulation and durability.

Get a Copper Tumblr from Yeti for $35

8. For the green thumb: A copper watering can set

Credit: Anthropologie A copper watering can set anniversary gift for people who love plants.

Caption: Caring for their plants in style.

This copper watering can set covers all their plant care needs. A standard watering can pair with a mister meaning they can care for all of their plants regardless of the type, whether they’ve got an indoor herb garden or a succulent collection. It’s even stylish enough to display in the home when not in use.

Get the Haws 1 Liter Copper Watering Can + Mister Gift Set from Anthropologie for $158

9. For the vegetarian or gardener: Wool peas in a pod

Credit: woolcrazy Custom initials wool peas in a pod cute 7th anniversary gift.

Caption: Perfectly adorable.

Whether they’re a gardener, vegetarian, or simply enjoy collecting knick-knacks, this wool keepsake is as adorable as it gets. It’s a cute take on a classic phrase, personalized with both of your initials. They can display it on a bookshelf or work desk for a precious reminder of how much you appreciate your relationship.

Get a Personalized Wool Peas gift from Etsy for $28

10. For the baker: The best stand mixer in a copper finish

Credit: Crate&Barrel KitchenAid copper mixer for those who love to bake and spend time in the kitchen.

Caption: It doesn’t get better than this.

Our favorite stand mixer comes in copper, making it an excellent 7th-anniversary gift for the at-home pastry chef. There’s a reason this mixer has stayed relevant throughout the years—it works just as fabulous as it looks. It’ll be a statement piece in your kitchen for many cupcakes and loaves of bread to come.

Get the KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Satin Copper Stand Mixer from Crate&Barrel for $699.95

11. For the coffee fiend: A copper French press

Credit: Crate&Barrel Copper French press anniversary gift for rich, quality coffee brews.

Caption: Delicious coffee in style.

French presses provide a fresh, rich, and full-bodied brew that only this style of brewing can produce. This copper press from Bodum is American Culinary Institute tested and approved. It’s a worthy addition to their morning ritual, lazy Sunday mornings together, and cozy at-home brunches.

Get the Bodum Chambord Copper French Press from Crate&Barrel for $49.95

12. For the plant parent: A copper hanging planter

Credit: Williams Sonoma Copper hanging planter for stylish home decor that is small-space friendly.

Caption: The best of boho style and function.

This copper hanging planter not only looks like a decor dream, but it’s perfect for small spaces. They can have their plant without sacrificing valuable square footage. They can easily hang it in a window without worrying about finding surface space with the best natural light.

Get this Hanging Copper Planter from Williams Sonoma for $49.95

13. For the host: A copper cheese board and knives set

Credit: Crate&Barrel Copper cheese board for hosting events at home.

Caption: Entertaining in style.

Presentation matters when it comes to food. This rustic copper cheese board gives an artisanal feel to movie and game night snacking. Whether impressing friends or simply having a romantic date night in, this cheese board is just the right finishing touch.

Get the Beck Cheese Board and 3 Copper Cheese Knives Set from Crate&Barrel for $54.95

14. For the cozy camper: A wool cardigan with a meaningful stitch

Credit: Amazon Irish wool sweater anniversary gift with a meaningful, traditional zigzag stitch.

Caption: It’s all in the stitch.

For your 7th-anniversary, a zigzag stitch wool cardigan is on-theme and stitched with meaning. Traditionally, the zigzag stitch represents all the ups and downs that come with the journey of marriage. Although this is labeled as a men’s sweater, it can easily work for a unisex style.

Get a Zigzag Stitch Irish Merino Wool from Amazon starting at $79

15. For the techie: A copper-hued smart thermostat

Credit: Amazon Google nest copper thermostat for improved home temperature and energy bill savings.

Caption: The best of the best.

This is our favorite smart thermostat because it’s super easy to use, looks great, works with Alexa, and saves on energy bills. We could go on and on, but the coolest thing about this thermostat is that it can learn your preferences and automatically adjust the temperature to them. It’ll even adjust the temperature when you’re not home, which is how it saves on energy.

Get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat in Copper from Amazon for $235

16. For the grill master: Copper grill sheets

Credit: Amazon Copper grill sheets for those who love to grill without the mess.

Caption: Grill game increased.

Copper grilling sheets are a trifecta of non-stick grilling, even heat distribution, and reusability. These durable sheets can be cut to fit any size grill and eliminate the need for tin foil and extra oils or fats. Cook pizzas, steaks, shrimp, and even add sauces and marinades without anything sticking or making a mess on your grill.

Get some GrillShield Copper Grilling Sheets from Amazon for $19.95

17. For the cocktail enthusiast: Modern copper mule mugs

Credit: Amazon Modern copper mule mugs for those who love cocktails.

Caption: Mule mugs but make it modern.

Get the same great taste of a Moscow mule served in a copper mug, with a sleek modern twist. These mugs are still made of copper and will keep drinks colder for longer, but they feature an antique black outer finish. They look great on display if your style is more low-key than the traditional ostentatious copper finish.

Get a pair of Black Hammered Moscow Mule Copper Mugs from Amazon for $39.99

18. For the minimalist: Framed custom copper initials

Credit: aFewHomeTruths Framed copper initials for a simple, yet meaningful addition to minimalist decor.

Caption: Simple says it best here.

Sometimes simple says it best, as is the case with these framed copper initials. This modern minimalist design fits into your existing home decor with ease. It's reminiscent of carving your initials on a tree together, making it a romantic and thoughtful gift despite its simplicity.

Get your Personalized Framed Copper Initials from Etsy for $60.43

19. For the one who deserves some R&R: A comfy bed made for you

Credit: Nest Bedding Nest Bedding's Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress makes the perfect 7th-anniversary gift for any and every couple.

Caption: A gift for you, too.

Been sleeping on the same bland mattress for the last 7 years? Formerly known as the Alexander Signature Hybrid mattress, the 12" four-layer mattress provides a supported layer of six inches of pocketed steel coils and is an excellent idea. Featuring a plush and cool one-inch quilted gel memory foam gives you added softness without compromising support underneath. Ideal for couples who have different sleep preferences for firmness, the Sparrow Signature Hybrid in King and California King sizes allows you to customize different firmness on each side.

Get the Sparrow Signature Mattress from Nest Bedding starting at $759.20

