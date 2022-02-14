20 durable 6th wedding anniversary gift ideas

Celebrating wedding anniversaries according to traditions make them memorable. The traditional gift for a sixth wedding anniversary is iron, one of the most durable metals. It's an ode to how strong durability exists after six years of marriage.

Though it may not seem like a romantic gift like roses or candles, a gift with iron in it is special because of the meaning behind it. We've found over a dozen of the best gifts for your sixth anniversary, so you don't have to. From decor for your home to a fire-pit, you will love these gift ideas, below.

1. For the one who loves pizza: Lodge Cast Iron 14” Baking Pan

Credit: Amazon 20 durable gifts for a 6th anniversary.

Does your partner crave pizza all the time? Rather than giving them a gift card to their favorite pizza shop, consider giving them this 14" Lodge Cast Iron Baking Pan Pizza Pan. We ranked it as our number-one favorite pizza stone of 2022 thanks to its loop handles (which make for easy carrying) and multipurpose use (it can be used in ovens, on stoves and grills, and in campfires).

$75 at Amazon

2. For the one who loves tacos: Victoria 8 Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press

Credit: Amazon 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Does your partner look forward to taco Tuesday each and every week? With this Victoria 8 Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press, they’ll want to enjoy the occasion at home rather than heading out to or ordering in from a local Mexican joint. That’s because the 8-inch, more-than-eight-pound press produces tasty, uniform results, which will make any at-home taco night that much better. No wonder we ranked it our favorite tortilla press of 2022.

$20 at Amazon

3. For the one who loves to cook: Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte

Credit: Zwilling 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

If your partner loves to labor over slow-cooked meats and veggies, they need one of these cocottes in their life. Available in 10 colors, the colored, Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte Dutch oven is the be-all, end-all of slow cooking. No, really, we ranked it the best Dutch oven of 2022. While it’s heavy, we love that it’s easy to clean, impressively solid, and cooks evenly.

$350 at Zwilling

4. For the one who wants more blanket storage: Ellis Iron Ladder

Credit: Anthropologie 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Blanket ladders are making a major comeback, which means this minimalist Ellis Iron Ladder is a great idea for anyone hoping to expand their storage while adding to the overall style of their home. While it looks rather thin, the ladder stands six feet tall and can support layers of blankets with ease.

$158 at Anthropologie

5. For the one who is an at-home chef: Lodge Chef Collection Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Credit: Amazon 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Cast iron skillets are known to cook and caramelize foods better than just about any other pan on the market. As such, if your partner loves to cook, gifting them a top-rated cast-iron skillet will make their eyes go wide. While many cast iron skillets are quite pricey, the Lodge Chef Collection 12” skillet is available at an affordable price without sacrificing quality, which is partly why we ranked it the best cast-iron skillet of 2022.

From $23 at Williams Sonoma

6. For the one who always loses their keys: Iron Entryway Shelf Set

Credit: Anthropologie 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Extra organization might not seem like the most romantic gift, but to someone who constantly misplaces their valuables, it will make quite the statement. After all, helping your partner stay on top of their things is a love language in and of itself, no? Either way, this Iron Entryway Shelf Set features an array of key hooks, two-wire baskets (which are great for sorting mail), and a larger basket that’s great for holding papers and other valuables. Plus, the piece as a whole will offer a fun style element to any entryway.

$128 at Anthropologie

7. For the one who's been craving a kitchen refresh: Frame Kitchen Console - Butcher Block

Credit: West Elm 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Not trying to spend thousands and thousands of dollars totally remodeling your kitchen but hoping to give your partner the storage and counter space that they so badly crave? Look no further than this Frame Kitchen Console - Butcher Block, complete with a butcher block top. Where one side of the console features shelves for added storage, the other is hollow so that bar stools can fit neatly beneath the counter. In that way, it’s the perfect kitchen island.

$1,399 at West Elm

8. For the one who loves to grill burgers: Cuisinart Smashed Cast Iron Burger Press

Credit: Amazon 20 durable gifts for a 6th anniversary.

Remember: Cast iron is known to promote even heating. With this in mind, this Cuisinart Smashed Cast Iron Burger Press is the ultimate cooking utensil for any wannabe grillmaster. After all, in addition to helping to form perfect patties, it will help trap the heat off the grill, effectively heating the meat to the perfect temperature.

$18 at Amazon

9. For the one who loves wine: 11-Bottle Gold Wine Rack

Credit: Crate & Barrel 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

This iron gift is particularly fun because you can give it as is or stock it with your partner’s favorite wine. The 11-Bottle Gold Wine Rack is available in four metallic colors, each of which is sealed with a clear lacquer to ensure it has a lasting shelf life.

$50 at Crate & Barrel

10. For the couple who loves their initials: 6th Wedding Anniversary Initial Decor

Credit: Etsy 20 durable gifts for a 6th anniversary.

Hoping to give your favorite couple something they’ll treasure forever? A custom 6th Wedding Anniversary Initial Decor Piece from Iron Sign Design will surely make them swoon. Whether they hang it in the center of their growing gallery wall or on its own to remind them of their commitment to each other, they’ll always be reminded of just how strong their bond is.

From $35 at Etsy

11. For the one who loves to make big breakfasts: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle

Credit: Amazon 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Cooking large meals can be difficult without the right tools and cooking utensils. That’s why we love the idea of this Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle. Whether one side works wonderfully to cook bacon, eggs, pancakes, and the like, the other works wells to grill chicken, steak, veggies, and more. In other words, it will make your partner feel like a real-life chef.

$35 at Amazon

12. For the one who loves fondue: Red Cast Iron Fondue Set

Credit: Crate & Barrel 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Remember The Melting Pot? The restaurant had a major moment in the early 00s and has since simmered down—but that’s not to say fondue isn’t still incredibly enjoyable. If your partner loves to dip their favorite fruits and bread in melted chocolate and cheeses, giving them a Red Cast Iron Fondue Set will make their day. This one comes with a pot and stand, eight forks, and a fork rack. Simply put together a gift basket of berries, baguettes, chocolate, and cheese, and you’ll have a memorable gift on your hands.

$40 at Crate & Barrel

13. For the one who loves to bake: KitchenAid Artisan® Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Cast Iron Black Stand Mixer

Credit: Crate & Barrel 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

KitchenAid® Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Cast Iron Black Stand Mixers are the be-all, end-all when it comes to standing mixers. That’s because, in addition to being a major help with all things baking, they’re also incredibly aesthetically pleasing. While they’re available in a variety of different materials and finishes, this one is constructed of cast iron and is sold in 18 colors. No matter which you pick, you can be sure that your partner will be head over heels with their new kitchen gadget.

$400 at Crate & Barrel

14. For the one who wants to grill in the middle of winter: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan With Assist Handle

Credit: Amazon 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Too cold to grill? Not anymore. Thanks to this Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan With Assist Handle, your partner will be able to easily whip up their favorite kabobs, burgers, steaks, and every grilled dish in between—burn lines and all. What’s more, in addition to being stove-safe, it can be used in the oven, too.

$22 at Amazon

15. For the one who likes high-end cookware: Le Creuset Signature 3.5 qt. Ink Everyday Pan

Credit: Crate & Barrel 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Le Creuset is known for its high-quality, durable cookware that’s equally as pretty and useful. This Le Creuset Signature 3.5 qt. Ink Everyday Pan is sold in 15 colors and is beloved for its heat retention, which makes for even, non-stick cooking, whether it’s rice, a stew, or anything in between.

$350 at Crate & Barrel

16. For the one who loves sitting around the fire: Tremont Firepit

Credit: Crate & Barrel 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Is there anything more romantic than spending your evening sitting around a fire with your favorite snack, drinks, and stories in tow? This Elevated Iron Tremont Firepit, which comes with a spark screen, poker, and tabletop lid, will inspire your favorite couple to never lose their childlike wonder and to always tell stories to each other.

$419 at Crate & Barrel

17. For the one wishing for a new bed: Forreston Low Profile Four Poster Bed

Credit: Wayfair 20 durable gifts for a 6th anniversary.

Iron beds had their time in the spotlight in the 20th century and are making a comeback in the 21st. If your partner loves the vintage, farmhouse-feel of an iron bed, you can’t go wrong with this beloved Forreston Low Profile Four Poster Bed. It’s available in queen and king sizes, though, keep in mind, it requires a box spring.

$370 at Wayfair

18. Carl Iron Pipe Wall Mount Ladder Bookcase: Carl Iron Pipe Wall Mount Ladder Bookcase

Credit: Wayfair 20 durable gift ideas for a 6th anniversary.

Gorgeously styled bookcases are popping up everywhere from HGTV to Instagram, so if your partner has a bunch of books, they’ll likely love being gifted a full bookcase to show off their novel aesthetic. Whether they opt for a rainbow assortment or backward books with the pages sticking out, this Carl Iron Pipe Wall Mount Ladder Bookcase will serve as the perfect backdrop. Two things to keep in mind are that each shelf can hold 25 pounds and the unit, as a whole, has to be secured to the wall.

$200 at Wayfair

19. For the one who takes their jewelry off at night: Hand-Forged Jewelry Catch-All

Credit: Etsy 20 durable gifts for a 6th anniversary.

Give your partner somewhere to put their rings, earrings, and/or watch with this custom iron catch-all. When creating the custom Hand-Forged Jewelry Catch-All from Coach House Forge, you can select between a smooth and hammered finish, and choose up to 100 characters for personalization.

From $74 at Etsy

20. For the one who loves to host get-togethers: Hand-Hammered Iron Feast Platter

Credit: Crate & Barrel 20 durable gifts for a 6th anniversary.

Speaking of hammered iron, here we have a Hand-Hammered Iron Feast Platter that works as well as a charcuterie board as it does as a place to place remotes. It’s a Crate & Barrel best-seller thanks to its versatility, so your partner is sure to find a good use for it.

$50 at Crate & Barrel

