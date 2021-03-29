The 50 best wedding gifts of 2021

Let's be honest: finding the perfect wedding gift is no easy feat. Do you get them the essential kitchen appliances or something a bit more personal—like monogrammed bathrobes? How do you pick the best gift while ensuring you still get them something useful? If these questions are running through your head, then we got you covered on exactly what you can buy the newly married-to-be couple.

At Reviewed, we spend our days testing products to find the best ones money can buy, and it just so happens that many of the products we test are ones that end up all over wedding registries. While we do recommend selecting a gift from a couple's wedding registry, you may need some help selecting what to purchase—and if most options are already taken, you might be looking for a gift idea that they didn't already receive. There's also the chance that a couple won't have a gift registry. In that case, it's always good to give cash, but if you want to give a physical gift, below are the 50 best wedding gifts right now. From the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer to the best sheets that money can buy, each gift will surely be a hit and will last the newlyweds years to come.

Under $100

1. For the couple who lives for Sunday brunch: A waffle maker

Best wedding gifts: Waffle maker

A waffle maker is a staple—it’ll craft the perfect waffles in minutes. It’s pretty much on every wedding registry, and we also named it our favorite waffle maker. We found it not only makes great waffles but is easy to fill and doesn’t overflow. Plus, its small compact design is easy to store and won’t take up too much space.

Get the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker from Amazon for $59.95

2. For the couple into one pan meals: A cast-iron skillet

Best wedding gifts: Lodge skillet

A classic, well-designed cast iron skillet is a great gift for any couple, but they’re particularly handy for those who cook a lot of one-pot meals. According to our testers, the best-cast iron skillet is the Lodge one as it’s affordable, lightweight, and has great nonstick properties. It can easily cook everything from stews to pancakes, and more.

Get the Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet from Williams Sonoma for $39.95

3. For the couple who loves cheese: A charcuterie board

Best wedding gifts: Cheese board

For those who love cheese, a good charcuterie board is essential. This stylish cheese board from Crate & Barrel is not only gorgeous, but it provides the perfect place to put your meats, cheeses, and fruits—and it comes with three matching cheese knives. Your charcuterie-loving giftees will love it—trust us. It has a 5-star rating from 60+ reviews and one of our editors owns and loves the board and knives combo. In fact, she got it as a wedding gift.

Get the Beck Cheese Board and 3 Copper Cheese Knives Set from Crate & Barrel for $49.95

4. For the protein shake and smoothie lovers: A Ninja blender

Best wedding gifts: Ninja Blender

For those who make smoothies or protein shakes every morning, a personal blender would be an excellent gift idea. Our favorite personal blender at Reviewed is the Ninja Fit. It's not only fast and efficient​ but durable and easy to transport and store, too.

Get the Ninja Fit from Amazon for $49.99

5. For the entertainers: A dinnerware set or two

Best wedding gifts: Dinnerware sets

If the newlyweds always hosted dinner parties pre-pandemic, then a dinnerware set (or two, or three) is just the gift for them. The look they go for—i.e clean and crisp, colorful, etc.—and what they use them for will determine what dinnerware sets work for them. In most cases, a couple will choose what they want on their registry, so it's best to go off of that. Some options we love include the 18,500+ Amazon reviewer loved Corelle 18-piece dinnerware set, the Our Place Dinnerware Duo that matches the aesthetic of the Our Place pan perfectly, and the bright and color Fiesta 4-piece place setting. Crate & Barrel dinnerware is also a favorite among couples.

6. For the couple who needs kitchen basics: A cutting board

Best wedding gifts: Cutting board

You may think that every cutting board is the same, but (spoiler alert!) they're not. Made from two-tone bamboo, this cutting board is tougher than other boards of the same size. Plus, it’s our favorite cutting board, and it’s super affordable at only $20!

Get the Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board from Amazon for $19.99

7. For the couple who loves to host: The best casserole dish

Best wedding gifts: Great Jones Hot Dish

While they can always default to a Pyrex dish, which we deemed the best value casserole dish when testing, why not give them an upgrade that's even better? Our tester found the Great Jones Hot Dish to be the best casserole dish on the market right now because of its contemporary style, easy-to-grip handles, and large size.

Get the Great Jones Hot Dish from Great Jones for $75

8. For the couple who loves wine: Decanter

Best wedding gifts: Decanter

If popping open a bottle of wine after a long day of work is their thing, then a decanter is quintessential to their evenings. Decanters allow the wine to breathe so they taste better. With a 4.7-star rating, reviewers love this one from Crate & Barrel for its beautiful design and easy pouring abilities. It's also a wedding registry favorite.

Get the Swoon Decanter from Crate and Barrel for $34.95

9. For the couple learning how to cook: A meal-kit subscription

Best wedding gifts: Home Chef

Learning how to cook can be quite the challenge, which is why the gift of a meal kit subscription will be greatly appreciated. Our favorite meal kit food delivery service is Home Chef. It has high-quality ingredients, tons of user-friendly recipes, and quick meal options available.

Get a Home Chef Gift Card starting at $65

10. For the movie lovers: The best streaming device

Best wedding gifts: Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra is the perfect gift for the newlyweds who are always streaming the latest and greatest movies and shows. It's our favorite streaming device as it has an impressive selection of streaming services, has an easy-to-use remote, and is relatively simple to navigate.

Get the Roku Ultra Streaming Device at Amazon for $93.37

11. For the couple who buys weekly flowers at Trader Joes: A vase

Best wedding gifts: Glass vases

Since they're buying the flowers every week, you might as well gift them a beautiful vase to place them in. With a 4.9-star rating, this glass vase is loved by reviewers for its​ beautiful design, durability, and functionality. It can hold any type of flower.

Get the Evelyn Large Vase from Crate and Barrel for $26.95

12. For the holiday pie bakers: A pie dish

Best wedding gifts: Pie dish

If your giftees are looking to leave their Pyrex pie dish behind as they build a new home, the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish is the one to replace it. Its simplistic colorful design and deep inside make it the best pie dish we’ve tested. Plus, you can use it for more than just pies—it makes great casseroles and scalloped potatoes too.

Get the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish from Amazon for $39.95

13. For the couple who needs to unwind after a long day: An essential oil diffuser

Best wedding gifts: Essential oil diffuser

Diffusers are a great way to add relaxation and a pleasant scent to the new couple's home. Our favorite essential oil diffuser is the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser due to its practical design and even diffusing. For a more simplistic design, the Asakuki Portable Essential Oil Diffuser is a great option, too.

14. For the couple who enjoys luxury: The most luxurious bath mat

Best wedding gifts: Bath mat

Out of all the bath mats we tested at Reviewed, the Frontgate Resort Bath Mat was our favorite. Not only is it absorbent and stylish, but it becomes more comfortable each time you run it through the wash. The only con this mat has is that it's a bit pricier than others. However, that's what makes it such a great gift. A luxurious home necessity a couple wouldn't usually purchase themselves is always a win.

Get the Frontgate Resort Bath Mat from Frontgate for $46.55

15. For the couple who loves florals: Bouqs subscription

Nothing is better than fresh flowers on the table.

Hear me out: what's better than fresh flowers on your table? Literally nothing. Instead of settling for the occasional bouquet of flowers on holidays and special occasions, the newly married couple can have one on their table every single month if you gift them a subscription to Bouqs. If monthly flowers are too much, you can always change the frequency along with the type of blooms they receive—anything from romantic roses to vibrant sunflowers.

Give a subscription to Bouqs starting at $36/month

16. For the couple who enjoys feeling pampered: Parachute classic bath towels

Best wedding gifts: Parachute bath towels

What’s better than wrapping yourself in a super fluffy bath towel after a nice, hot shower? Not many things. While bath towels are a household essential, there’s no reason why they can’t be luxurious. The Parachute Classic Bath Towels are our favorite as they’ll not only turn your bathroom into a lap of luxury but also feel super comfortable against your skin, too.

Get the Parachute Classic Bath Towels from Parachute for $29/each

17. For the couple with a case of wanderlust: Personalized passport holders

Best wedding gifts: Passport holder

Picture it: post-pandemic, the newly married couple together, matching luggage, and personalized passport holders—sounds cute, right? We agree. Personalized passport holders are both practical and adorable which is why they make a fabulous gift. They can be personalized with their new initials, different fonts, and a wide range of leather and letter colors.

Get the Fillmore Vegan Leather Passport Case from Mark and Graham for $39 each

18. For the coffee-obsessed: Coffee subscription

Four adventurous coffees delivered to your door every month.

We all know that one couple who is always raving about new coffee blends and flavors. The best gift to give them? An Angels' Cup coffee subscription. The interactive blind tasting experience, adventurous coffee offerings, and beautiful presentation are just some of the reasons why we love it and they'll love it, too.

Give the Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription for $59.97/month

$100-$200

19. For the kitchen newbies: A knife set

Best wedding gifts: Knife set

Whether you're starting your first kitchen or upgrading your old set, finding a good-quality knife set under $200 can be quite difficult. Don't worry—we've got you covered. After running it through a barrage of tests, we discovered that the best knife set under $200 is this one by Mercer Culinary. It not only provides essential cooking knives but also performs as well as more expensive sets and has incredibly sharp blades.

Get the Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set, Tempered Glass Block from Amazon for $149

20. For the couple who needs a multifunctional pan: Always Pan

Credit: Our place Best wedding gifts: Always Pan

Best wedding gifts: Always Pan

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

21. For the couple that loves to relax: Bathrobes

Credit: Parachute Best wedding gifts: Parachute robe

Best wedding gifts: Parachute robe

Get the Parachute Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99 ($198 per couple)

22. For the meat lovers: Indoor grill

Best wedding gifts: Indoor grill

Sure, meat lovers in your life might like yet another meat subscription—but they'd love an indoor grill even more. This one is the best indoor grill that we've tested because it offers a lot of cooking options for the price (you can use it as a griddle, panini press, and more) and has tons of unique features like temperature control on both sides. Plus, isn't it amazing that you can have barbequed food all year-round?

Get the Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe from Amazon for $159.95

23. For the couple that loves their beauty sleep: Brooklinen sheet set

A cozy set of sheets is crucial for a good night's sleep.

A good set of sheets is imperative for achieving the perfect slumber. The newlyweds will treasure the Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set as it will last them a long time and feel incredibly soft to sleep on. We took many, many naps in these sheets and can confidently say that they are the best bed sheets on the market. Made with 100% cotton, we found them easy to wash, too.

Get the Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen for $149

24. For the couple who's always short on time: Instant pot

Easily cook a delicious stew in 20 minutes.

They love a home-cooked meal but simply don't have the time to prep and compile the heartiest stew. That's why the newlyweds will adore an Instant Pot. Our experts chose it as the the best pressure cooker because it cooks perfectly, cleans easily, and is intuitive to use—i.e. it's pretty simple to figure it out.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 Quart) from Amazon for $139.99

25. For the couple who adores impromptu dance parties: A smart speaker

Credit: Sarah Kovac / Reviewed Best wedding gifts: Bose smart speaker

Best wedding gifts: Bose smart speaker

Get the Bose Home Speaker 300 from Amazon for $199

26. For the couple that loves kitchen upgrades: All-Clad Non-Stick Fry Pan

Credit: Reviewed/Lindsay D. Mattison Best wedding gifts: All-Clad frying pan

Best wedding gifts: All-Clad frying pan

Get the All-Clad 4110 NS R2 Non-Stick Fry Pan from Amazon for $149.95

27. For the caffeine aficionados: Nespresso machine

Best wedding gifts: Nespresso machine

You've definitely heard of, seen, or owned some form of a Nespresso coffee machine. They are a kitchen staple for adults everywhere and, like Instant Pots, are a top-requested gift by newlyweds. Here at Reviewed, we love Nespresso coffee machines—but our favorite is the Nespresso VertuoPlus. Since it's compact, it fits seamlessly into smaller spaces. But its size doesn't sacrifice luxury, as it brews quickly and distributes a foamy crema on top of each cup.

Get the Nespresso VertuoPlus from Amazon for $177.99

28. For the neat freaks: A simplehuman trash can

Best wedding gifts: simplehuman trash can

A garbage can isn't the coolest of wedding gifts, but it will be much appreciated by the bride and groom—especially if they love cleaning. Dubbed as the best kitchen trash can, the simplehuman garbage can repels fingerprints, eliminates odors, and is easy to store. For those who love a tidy kitchen, it's a dream garbage can.

Get the Simplehuman 45L Rectangular Step Can from simplehuman for $130

29. For the pro-pit masters: An affordable smoker

Best wedding gifts: Meat smoker

If you're shopping for a couple who loves smoking on their barbeque, it's time to give gift them a well-deserved upgrade. Insert: our best valued affordable smoker, Cuisinart COS-118 Vertical 18-Inch Charcoal Smoker. It'll allow the couple to learn how to smoke so many things—like fall-off-the-bone ribs, brisket, apple-wood smoked roasted chickens, and more— and give them their new favorite dishes to serve during the holiday season or at summer BBQs. How fun would it be to learn how to use a smoker in the comfort of your own backyard?!

Get the Cuisinart COS-118 Vertical 18-Inch Charcoal Smoker from Bed Bath & Beyond for $165.99

30. For the couple who loves napping: Weighted blanket

Best wedding gifts: Gravity Blanket

Weighted blankets are great for so many reasons. Aside from being super warm, they allow you the ability to relax and unwind after a long stressful day. The best-weighted blanket we tested is the Gravity Blanket as it has good weight distribution and is easy to clean. It provided just the right amount of pressure without being suffocated and didn't get too hot—so sleeping under it is comfortable.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $195

31. For the couple who loves cuddling on the couch: Throw blanket

Best wedding gifts: Barefoot Dreams throw blanket

If not a weighted blanket, throw blankets are a great gift for newlyweds as well, since they double as a wonderful piece of decor and the perfect place to cuddle under. For a splurge, try the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild Throw which Chrissy Teigen (she claims she uses it 365 days a year), Reviewed style editor, Amanda Tarlton, and I can't stop talking about.

Get the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild Throw from Nordstrom for $180

32. For the wine-loving pair: Winc Wine Subscription

It's wine o'clock somewhere.

Hear me out: there are so many positive things to be said about a couple of bottles of delicious wine showing up at your door every month. That's exactly why a wine subscription is a fantastic wedding gift. Every month, like clockwork, they'll get personalized wine recommendations based on a flavor quiz they take with tons of options to choose from—like reds, whites, and sparkling bottles. According to our tester, the wine recommendations are delicious so don't be surprised if they want to continue the subscription when the gift runs out.

Get a 3-Month Winc Subscription from Winc for $150

$200-$300

33. For the sentimental couple: Wedding album

Best wedding gifts: Artifact Uprising wedding album

If the couple you're shopping for has exhausted their time and money on the wedding planning process, do them a favor and help secure them a wedding album. Building an album with a wedding photographer is not only pricey, but it can be time consuming too. Just when the wedding is over and the relaxing and money saving can begin, who wants to worry about dishing out more money and time to make an album?! Artifact Uprising makes beautiful and quality photo albums for a decent price. One of our editors made wedding albums from Artifact Uprising, and she could not recommend them more. You can build the album for them, select the option for someone at Artifact Uprising to put it together, or you can provide the cash and let the couple create the layout themselves.

Get the Wedding Layflat Photo Album from Artifact Uprising starting at $149-$299

34. For the couple with weekly meal preps: A food processor

Best wedding gifts: Food processor

The couple who loves meal prepping will love the Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY. When we tested food processors, it was our favorite due to its compact size, quietness, and its ability to excel at every task—like chopping, kneading, and slicing. It's great for making meal prep go as smoothly (and quickly) as possible.

Get the Cuisinart Food Processor from Amazon for $229.95

35. For the couple establishing their new kitchen: Cuisinart cookware set

You can't go wrong with a practical Cuisinart cookware set.

A long-lasting, high-quality set of pots and pans is a necessity for a newly established kitchen. This Cuisinart cookware set is our top pick because it’s made of durable stainless steel, cooks food evenly due to its triple-ply construction, and is easy to handle—i.e they aren’t too heavy. Plus, it comes with everything you need to cook a meal and more—two saucepans, an 8-quart stockpot, a medium-sized 3.5-quart sauté pan, two skillets, and a steamer insert.

Get the Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set from Amazon for $299.99

36. For the toasted bagel loving couple: A toaster oven

Best wedding gifts: Toaster oven

For the couple who loves a perfectly toasted bagel every Sunday morning, a toaster oven would make a fabulous gift idea. Our favorite toaster oven is Breville Smart Oven Pro as it toasts, bakes, and slow cooks incredibly evenly. It’ll become a kitchen staple and make a super practical gift.

Get the Breville Smart Oven Pro from Bed Bath & Beyond for $229.99-$279.99

37. For the kitchen that has everything: A sous vide cooker

Best wedding gifts: Sous Vide

Want to upgrade the newlyweds' kitchen with something they don’t already have? Get them a Sous Vide immersion circulator. The ChefSteps Joule is our favorite due to its sleek design, fasting heating, and very accurate temperature control.

Get the ChefSteps Joule by Breville from Amazon for $249

Over $300

38. For the couple that loves to bake: KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

You can never go wrong with a KitchenAid stand mixer.

Cakes, cookies, pies, merenges—if it's a dessert, they're baking it. Give them a kitchen utensil they will truly cherish for years to come like the iconic KitchenAid Mixer. Year after year, we find ourselves always selecting the KitchenAid Mixer as the best stand mixer because of its durability, easy-to-use attachments (it can also grind meat, make pasta, and more), and its super quiet motor. Plus, it comes in tons of colors so they can match it to their decor perfectly.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer from Bed Bath and Beyond for $399.99

39. For the couple whipping up healthy recipes: Air fryer

Best wedding gifts: Air fryer

Air fryers are a great gift for the couple who loves whipping up healthy recipes, as they offer a way to make the crispiest vegetables and fried-tasting food without the oil. The Philips Airfryer XXL is the best air fryer we've tested as it has no preheat required, can cook a lot of food at once, and it makes super crispy food. It would make a great gift for any couple, but especially for those who love to cook and eat healthy or semi-healthy food.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL on Amazon for $350.35

40. For the practical couple: A cordless vacuum

Best wedding gifts: Dyson cordless vacuum

Here at Reviewed, we tested all sorts of vacuums—cordless, robot, handheld, corded, the list goes on. Because of this, we can safely say that the best cordless vacuum is the Dyson V11 Torque Drive. Not only does it clean exceptionally well due to it's powerful suction, but it also has no pesky wires, and an incredible battery life. Basically, we can concur in confidence that it's a present all newlyweds will love.

Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive from Amazon for $594

41. For the couple who loves to cook for a crowd: Staub Dutch Oven

Braise meats, bake sourdough​ or cook delicious stews in this Staub Dutch oven.

From braising meat to creating the perfect sourdough, the Staub Dutch oven is essential for all newlyweds. It's our favorite Dutch Oven (yes, it outranked the famous Le Creuset) because its round size doesn't take up too much burner space on the stovetop, it's easy to clean, and it will last forever. Plus, its sleek appearance allows it to double as a beautiful serving dish for whatever you cook inside.

Get the Staub 5.5 Quart Dutch Oven from Zwilling for $339.99

42. For the couple who likes to keep it cozy: A down comforter

Best wedding gifts: Comforter

A comforter instantly makes any bed cozier—which is why a comforter is an amazing gift for a newly married couple. This one is our favorite down comforter because, in the words of our tester, it's like sleeping on a luxurious cloud.

Get The Company Store Legends Hotel™ Alberta Down Comforter from The Company Store for $379

43. For the grill masters: A grill

Best wedding gifts: Weber Grill

When thinking about wedding gifts, a grill immediately comes to mind since it’s practical, functional, and versatile. When testing grills, this Weber Spirit Grill was our favorite gas grill. It cooks evenly, perfectly sears meat and vegetables, and has a sturdy, well-built design.

Get the Weber Spirit II E-310 from Amazon for $479

44. For the couple hosting pizza night: A pizza oven

Best wedding gifts: Pizza oven

There are few things better in life than a ​fresh, wood-oven pizza. If you're shopping for a couple who loves pizza and has outdoor space, an outdoor pizza oven is a gift they'll love and appreciate. Our favorite outdoor pizza oven is Gozney Roccbox as it has a gorgeous design, heats quickly, and—most importantly—makes delicious Neapolitan and New York-style pizza.

Get the Gozney Roccbox from Gozney for $499

45. For the espresso fanatics: Espresso machine

Espresso lovers rejoice!

If your giftee can't go a single day without a cup (or three) of espresso, then an espresso machine is just what they need. Our testers dubbed the Breville Barista Touch the best espresso machine due to its beginner-friendly usage, high-quality espresso, and easy-to-clean machine. However, if it's out of your price range, the Gaggia Classic Pro is a great alternative with its espresso customization and optimal extraction—i.e discarding the espresso is easy.

46. For the tech-loving couple: The best robot vacuum

Best wedding gifts: iRobot Roomba

You can't go wrong with the gift of a robot vacuum. Not only does the IRobot Roomba i7+ have really cool technology within it, but according to our testers, it's also the best robot vacuum for cleaning hardwood floors. Although it is a tad pricey, it's a worthwhile investment for the new couple as it boasts excellent cleaning, navigation, and is able to empty itself into a self-sealing bag.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ from Amazon for $799

47. For the couple who love traveling: Luggage

Best wedding gifts: Luggage

The travel lovers in your life probably already have a suitcase, but who doesn't enjoy an upgrade? According to our testers, the Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 29" Expandable Spinner Suiter is the best-checked luggage. It held up well during our rigorous testing and has excellent build quality and organizational tools.

Get the Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 29" Expandable Spinner Suiter from Amazon for $799.99

48. For the couple with a wine collection: A wine fridge

Store 32 bottles of wine—or more—in this wine fridge.

Regardless of whether it's red, white, or róse, chances are your sommeliers in training are pouring it. Aside from keeping their wines at an ample temperature, our favorite wine fridge has a fantastic storage capacity—it can hold more than 32 bottles—and can be used to age wines when they advance their skills.

Get the Wine Enthusiast 32-Bottle Dual-Zone MAX from Wine Enthusiast for $449

49. For the adventurers: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark 111

Ideal for snapping photos of all their travels.

You probably can't fund an entire vacation for the newlyweds, but you can purchase them an incredible camera to snap photos of their travels. Dubbed as our favorite travel camera, its small compactable size is easy to throw in your fanny pack or purse without compromising on photo quality. Bonus: it also offers the ability to shoot in 4k video so they can film little travel VLOGs for their friends and family.

Get the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark 111 from Amazon for $749

50. For the couple who loves to exercise: Peloton Bike+

Say goodbye to 6 am​ spin classes at the gym.

If you're shopping for a couple into fitness, then a Peloton Bike+ is exactly the gift they'll appreciate. It's our favorite exercise bike because it has an auto-adjusting resistance, informative and customizable metrics, and great sound and video quality—i.e they'll really feel like they're taking the class in person.

Get the Peloton Bike+ from Peloton starting at $2,495

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.