7 plus-size outfit ideas for an upcoming summer wedding

Summer wedding season has commenced, and it's time to find an outfit that is trendy and plus-size friendly. Options are limited, but that's ok! This allows more room to get creative and create a unique look that will truly make you stand out while celebrating your loved ones.

What makes an outfit complete has a lot to do with comfort, layers, and mixing in the right accessories. For example, two-piece sets are easy to dress up and down with the right shoes, jewelry, or the perfect shade of lipstick. We've put together the trendiest plus-size outfit ideas for a summer wedding, so you spend less time worrying about what to wear and more time for facials and spa days to prep for days of celebrations.

1. This sophisticated ensemble

Credit: Amazon / Nordstrom You will look stunning in this all-black ensemble with a pop of red lipstick.

Black exudes a class like no other and makes anyone look sophisticated. This simple jumpsuit, running from sizes XS to 3XL, has flowy short sleeves to allow your arms to dance the night away for a summer wedding. Not a fan of black? No worries, this outfit comes in 11 colors, like pastel green, beige, and a deep navy. The best part is that the fabric is lightweight and airy, so you won't get too warm!

Pair this trendy jumpsuit with some simple heels, like these Open Edit Quincy Sandals. They have a flattering square toe, and have adjustable straps that are perfect for whenever your feet swell from wearing heels all night long. To level up this look, add some texture with this sleek snakeskin clutch (which also comes in 13 other designs). It's large enough to fit your essentials like a phone, perfume, and some lipstick. With an all-black look like this, a pop of color will be the cherry on top. Wear Mac's iconic red Ruby Woo lipstick with this outfit to exude elegance.

Get the Happy Sailed Women Casual Loose Short Sleeve Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit at Amazon from $20

Get the Vintage Snakeskin Clutch at Amazon for $33

Get the Mac Ruby Woo Lipstick at Nordstrom for $16

Get the Open Edit Quincy Sandal at Nordstrom for $50

2. This gold and green combination

Credit: Amazon / Nordstrom Plus-size outfit ideas for a summer wedding.

This two-piece maxi green dress will make you look like an ethereal fairy. The crop top paired with a long skirt flatters any figure. This beauty comes in 11 more styles, like a dreamy purple tie-dye or a blue and white checkered design. Sizes are plus-size friendly and run from XL to 5XL.

Pair this look with gold embellishments to sparkle for a late-night summer wedding. A chunky gold necklace makes a statement while elegantly standing out against the forest green color of the dress. Complete this outfit with a clutch of your dreams. This gold rhinestone beaded bag (which comes in four more colors and shapes) will make you glow. Lastly, a soft coral lipstick will balance out this entire ensemble. KI.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in the shade Coral Kiss from Charlotte Tilbury is gentle enough for a summer wedding and looks like it was made for this outfit alone.

Get the IyMoo Plus-Size 2 Piece Bandage from $48

Get the Chunky Crystal Chain Necklace at Nordstrom for $65

Get the KI.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Coral Kiss at Nordstrom for $34

Get the Vistatroy Women's Evening Rhinestone Purse for $13

3. This silky red two-piece set

Credit: Asos / Amazon / Nordstrom Rack Plus-size outfit ideas for a summer wedding.

Who says you have to wear a dress to a summer wedding? Make a statement by wearing this two-piece set. This silky red trouser and long-sleeve top from the ASOS Curve fit collection is easy to dress up and down for any occasion. The twist feature on the top is fun and exposes just a little tummy. Both items run from sizes 12 to 26.

Add some accessories to this outfit to make it an ideal look for a summer wedding, like these stunning crystal teardrop dangle earrings (which come in 7 colors) from Ever Faith. This outfit can be completed with some simple, transparent acrylic block heels. These barely-there-heeled sandals from Wild Diva Lounge are great for a day-to-night look or a long day of summer wedding events.

Get the ASOS DESIGN Curve Tie Wrap Set for $88

Get the Clear Block Heel Sandals at Nordstrom Rack for $25

Get the Crystal Drop Earrings at Amazon for $17

4. This breezy yellow pleated wonder

Credit: Amazon / Nordstrom Plus-size outfit ideas for a summer wedding.

Pleats in clothes add a fun movement that can fully be encapsulated while dancing at a summer wedding. This brilliant two-piece maxi set in bright yellow runs from sizes S to XXL. It also comes in eight colors: hot pink, Cinderella blue, and tea pink. The halter neck exposes your shoulders which will be glowing in the summer heat—the crop top pairs nicely with the full high-waisted pleated skirt.

Pair this look with simple gold strappy sandals, perfect for a beach wedding. These sandals from Miweel are a modern take on gladiator sandals and come in five colors. For a pop, adorn your ears with a unique set of earrings like these floral bohemian ones that come in 9 colors.

Get the Yellow Pleat Two-Piece Dress at Amazon for $37

Get the Bohemian Flower Earrings at Amazon for $8

Get the Gold Strappy Sandals at Amazon for $40

5. This layered kimono look

Credit: Everlane / Amazon / Saks Off 5th Plus-size outfit ideas for a summer wedding.

This outfit has got you covered for summer weddings that start warm and get a little chilly at night. This ribbed one-shoulder tank from Everlane, running from sizes XS to XL, is made with premium, heavyweight organic cotton and elastane, so it has plenty of stretch. It's an easy item to dress according to your unique style.

Pair this top with a bodycon leather skirt; also plus-size friendly and runs from sizes S to 3X. The stretchy fabric, back slit, and wide waistband of this skirt ensure ultimate comfort and quality. More than 11,000 reviewers love this dress and say the skirt "hugged curves like gloves to fingers" and "a lot of heads turned" when they wore it. Add layers to this look like a gold metallic shawl that can amp up your look. It comes in dark gold, champagne gold, silver, or dark grey. Lastly, add some sleek and elegant heels like these Kisser Sandals by Charles David that are simple with a unique shaped heel.

Get the One-Shoulder Stretchy Tank at Everlane for #30

Get the Leather Pencil Skirt at Amazon for $16

Get the Metallic Gold Kimono Shawl at Amazon for $17

Get the Charles David Black Kisser Sandals at Saks Off 5th for $50

6. This versatile jumpsuit look

Credit: Lane Bryant / Amazon Plus-size outfit ideas for a summer wedding.

This versatile jumpsuit from Lane Bryant can be worn in four ways: on the shoulders, off the shoulders, one shoulder, or completely strapless. The vertical striping is stylish, and the woven crinkle fabric makes for a flowy feel that will feel light and comfortable for summer wedding events. Pair this comfy jumpsuit with some equally comfortable Clark wedges that are stylish and comfortable. Reviewers find these heels to be "absurdly comfortable" and that the "open strap design visually elongates the length of the leg."

Some chunky gold hoops will pair nicely with this breezy outfit. They're lightweight, so you'll worry less about uncomfortable heavy earrings and more about mingling comfortably with friends at the wedding. Even better, these earrings are 14K gold with 925 sterling silver, making them highly polished, hypoallergenic, long-lasting, nickel-free, and lead-free. Finish this look with a bamboo acrylic bucket bag (which comes in green and white, too), and it works for any scene, like a beautiful sunset wedding.

Get the Versatile Printed Jumpsuit at Lane Bryant for $44

Get the Eirwyn Clark Sandals at Amazon from $23

Get the Gold-plated Hoops at Amazon for $13

Get the Bamboo Acrylic Bag at Amazon for $44

7. This feminine and flirty dress

Credit: Torrid / Amazon / Nordstrom Plus-size outfit ideas for a summer wedding.

This sweetheart neckline floral dress from Torrid is dreamy. Running from sizes M to 6X, this mini dress has puff sleeves, a smocked waist, an eye-catching floral print, and pockets. Reviewers say the dress is "very girly and cute" and is "easy to dress up." You can dress this up with a stylish leather jacket for those chilly summer beach wedding nights by a bonfire. This jacket from SPYM runs from sizes XS to 2X, so it's plus-size friendly. It comes in 11 other colors and designs, like pink with black detailing or a dark navy.

For some people, heels can get uncomfortable and take away from a fun time celebrating, so wear this outfit with some Converse sneakers, yes, sneakers! These Chuck Taylor's will keep you comfortable while still looking stylish.

Get the Sweetheart Mini Dress at Torrid for $43

Get the Leather Quilted Jacket at Amazon for $43

Get the Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Boot at Nordstrom for $80

