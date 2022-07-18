7 seasonless honeymoon outfits to wear year-round

As if wedding planning isn't stressful enough, then comes time to pack for your honeymoon. You want to show off as many styled looks as possible, but suitcase space is limited. Nevertheless, there are ways to combine being stylish while prioritizing comfort. The key? It's planning.

Are you planning to spend most of your time in the sun during your honeymoon? Streamline the celebrations by ensuring you have plenty of breathable fabrics and easygoing silhouettes! Heading out on the town or planning to explore the hotel amenities come nightfall? Not without some layers! The more, the better.

Packing for your honeymoon shouldn't be difficult. That's why we're here to help. To streamline the process, we've rounded up seven seasonless honeymoon outfits that work year-round. Regardless, if it is spring, summer, winter, or fall, we've got you covered. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling!

1. This satin midi dress and strappy flats

Credit: BHLDN/ASOS/Anthropologie/Reviewed Seasonless honeymoon outfits to wear year-round.

Imagine wandering the cobblestone streets of Cuba, hand-in-hand with your honey. It's begging to be worn for a nice dinner out. If mustard isn't your color, choose one of the 17 other hues this dress is available in, from black to ice blue. With such a stunning dress, you can keep your accessories minimal, like this delicate multirow necklace and little else. Shoes-wise, opt for a sandal that's equally comfortable and stylish, so you can walk without your feet aching. These closed-toed strappy flats work for any season and are slim to pack in your suitcase.

Get the Cali Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress at BHLDN for $168

Get the Weekday Heidi multirow necklace at ASOS for $16.50

Get the Maeve Strappy Flats at Anthropologie for $130

2. This lightweight dress and subtle accessories

Credit: Cara Cara NYC/Nordstrom/Jennifer Behr/Reviewed Seasonless honeymoon outfits to wear year-round.

Your honeymoon-bound suitcase should be packed with at least one stand-out dress. Our vote goes to this citrus beauty from Cara Cara. It's made of lightweight cotton poplin, which makes it breezy and effortless to throw on no matter the season. The long sleeves, though, ensure it's warm enough to wear for a range of temperatures. Add a swipe of MAC's pretty pink Please Me to your lips for a touch of color without the need for a full face of makeup. (Which, depending where you're honeymooning, might melt off anyway.) Then tuck your hair back with a pretty puffy headband, like this one from Jennifer Behr, throw on a pair of sandals, and ta-da! Outfit complete.

Get the Martina Dress at Cara Cara NYC for $395

Get the MAC Lipstick at Nordstrom for $19

Get the Lia Headband at Jennifer Behr for $268

3. These relaxed chinos with a versatile button-up

Credit: Anthropologie/Everlane/Reviewed Seasonless honeymoon outfits to wear year-round.

For those days when you're lounging around a resort or maybe climbing to the top of the Parthenon, you'll want to pack a lightweight pair of pants, like these chinos from Everlane. They're both relaxed and tailored -- the dream pants combo. Since they're made of Tencel Lyocell, they're less prone to wrinkles, too. The key lime color fits and ensures you won't feel too prim and proper in them, especially when you top it with a casual white button-up top over your bikini. Throw on a pair of supportive yet breathable fisherman sandals, and you'll be ready for honeymoon activities of all kinds.

Get the The Relaxed Chino at Everlane for $98

Get the The Cotton Tourist Shirt at Everlane for $80

Get the Fisherman Sport Sandals at Anthropolige for $125

4. A beach-worthy look that'll take you straight to dinner

Credit: Madewell/Summersalt/Reviewed Seasonless honeymoon outfits to wear year-round.

If there's a beach or pool on your honeymoon itinerary, you'll want to pack an outfit that you can go from waterside to happy hour without needing to make a pit stop at your hotel room. That's where this denim shirtdress becomes invaluable. Throw it on top of a Baywatch-worthy red swimsuit -- we love this flattering-on-everyone one-piece from Summersalt -- and you'll feel put together while ordering a round of margaritas. Throw on a mini crossbody too. It keeps all your pared-down essentials, like your phone, wallet, and hotel key card, close by in the cutest way possible.

Get the Denim Colorblock Shirtdress at Madewell for $128

Get the The Ruched Backflip at Summersalt for $95

Get the The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag at Madwell for $109.50

5. These perfect loungewear pieces you'll want to wear all day

Credit: BHLDN/Lulus/Reviewed Seasonless honeymoon outfits to wear year-round.

When packing for your honeymoon, don't forget to bring your A-game when it comes to pajamas and lingerie. This is your honeymoon, after all. You'll want sexy yet comfortable options to slip into before bedtime, like this two-piece pajama set, and a kimono to wrap yourself in come morning time. Plus, during the day, who wants to wear boring lingerie? Amp it up with this lacy bralette to add a hint of sexiness to anything you wear.

Get the All My Dreams Ivory Satin Floral Jacquard Two-Piece Pajama Set at Lulus for $49

Get the Adella Rusty Rose Lace Bralette at Lulus for $38

Get the Genevive Kimono at BHLDN for $98

6. This easy-to-layer bodysuit and wrap skirt

Credit: Anthropologie/Lulus/Reviewed Seasonless honeymoon outfits to wear year-round.

It's time to jump on the bodysuit train if you haven't yet. Your honeymoon is the perfect opportunity to give one a whirl since you can wear bodysuits so many different ways -- with skirts, jeans, shorts, or trousers. Remember: versatility is the key to making the most of your limited suitcase real estate. We love the idea of pairing this white bodysuit from Lulus with a printed wrap maxi skirt and neutral slides. It's an easy yet upscale look that you can throw on for nearly any situation.

Get the Symbolize White Sleeveless Bodysuit at Lulus for $24

Get the Hutch Printed Wrap Maxi Skirt at Anthropologie $140

Get the Addison Natural Slide Sandals at Lulus for $22

7. This jumpsuit and jean jacket combo

Credit: ASOS/Anthropologie/Everlane/Reviewed Seasonless honeymoon outfits to wear year-round.

What are the two items most likely on repeat in your closet? A denim jacket and jumpsuit--- consider them essentials, even more so when it comes to your honeymoon. So why not go all in on this wide-leg jumpsuit from Anthropologie that can be elevated with a jean jacket (and turtleneck in colder months!). The cool, lightweight fabric looks natural with a few wrinkles and will seamlessly dry in the event you get splashed with oncoming waves. Pair with slides and vòila---you're good to go!

Get the Social Calendar Black Ribbed Knit Wide Leg Jumpsuit at Anthropologie for $60

Get the The Modern Jean Jacket at Everlane for $88

Get the Wide Fit Flock Padded Flat Mules at ASOS for $15

