7 unique engagement gift boxes to send to a new couple

Another day, another newly engaged couple flashing a rock on Instagram. But just because their caption is cliché (“can’t wait to spend forever with this one!”) doesn’t mean your engagement gift has to be. An engagement gift box is a great way to tailor your present to the couple’s personalities and pack a lot of celebration into one package with options for lovers who love to travel or spend their evenings cooking together. Still, with so many options on the market, and so little time, we've rounded up seven stellar engagement gift boxes to send to newly engaged couples.

1. A gift box designed to help their love grow

Credit: Etsy If only a relationship were as easy to tend to as a succulent.

This gift box from Etsy seller The Whispering Nature lets you put a personal touch on items like a sweet ceramic ring dish bearing the happy couple’s initials. The box also comes with a mini succulent (fun fact: succulents are almost impossible to kill, so if they break the engagement off at least their love plant will endure), a planter with the words, “let love grow,” a custom matchbox, and a lavender-vanilla soy candle.

Get the Engagement Gift Box from Etsy for $39.99

2. This gift box that makes room for inclusion

Credit: Marigold & Grey Because not every couple is a Mr. and Mrs.

This Happily Ever After gift box (turns out it’s a popular theme; who knew?) can be personalized for same-sex couples. Whether your couple is a Mr. and Mrs., a Mrs. and Mrs., or a Mr. and Mr., they’ll get a set of mugs marked accordingly. Packaged in a pretty pine box they can repurpose, this gift box also comes with a “happily ever after" tea towel, a bag of organic gourmet cookies, and a hand-poured soy candle in a fern and moss scent.

Get the Marigold & Grey Happily Ever After Box from Zola for $129

3. This gift basket for the exceptionally cheesy couple

Credit: Harry & David Not for the lactose intolerant.

How much cheese is too much cheese? The limit does not exist. If the newly engaged couple would agree with that sentiment, then this might be the gift for them. Harry & David’s Gourmet Cheese Gift delivers a package stuffed with a nutty Sartori BellaVitano Gold cheese, Rogue Creamery Oregon blue cheese, sharp white cheddar, and creamy Gouda right to their door. Plus, they’ll get bonus noshes including mixed nuts, a dried fruit assortment, and a bottle of pinot noir. Cheese, please!

Get the Gourmet Cheese Gift with Wine Box from Harry & David for $79.99

4. This gift box for the couple with refined taste

Credit: Williams Sonoma Get a taste of the good life.

These days, when most of us hear the word “caviar” we think of the food delivery app that sends tacos right to our couch every Tuesday. But those with more discerning palates will appreciate this luxe gift box with the real thing. It comes with three 1-ounce tins of decadent, high-end Sasanian caviar and two mother-of-pearl spoons, which the couple can sensually feed to one another. Hey, one couple’s salty fish eggs are another’s an ultimate delicacy.

Get the Sasanian Caviar Trio Gift Set from Williams Sonoma for $199.95

5. A gift basket to transport the lovebirds to Paris

Credit: iGourmet Passport not included.

If you’re a strict adherent to the rom-com canon, there’s just about nothing more romantic than getting proposed to in Paris. If the couple in question didn’t make it to the Eiffel Tower to pop the question, consider this the next best thing. The A Taste of France gift basket is packed full of snacks that reference the City of Lights, including three kinds of cheeses, French waffle crackers, fig jam, and more gastronomic delights.

Get the A Taste of France Gift Basket from iGourmet for $89.99

6. This minimalist gift box for a couple’s mini spa day

Credit: Rare Assembly True love is rare.

It's true: this proposal box is designed for your impending bridesmaids, but that doesn't mean it's not versatile. This one-of-a-kind box has everything spa-lovers will ever want and need; from bath salts to a chic candle, what could be better?

Get the Bridesmaid proposal box from Amazon for $30

7 A gift box for the couple on-the-go

Credit: Palisades Canyon Bon voyage!

Take the wedding celebrations on the road with this cocktail shaker set. The all-inclusive 10-piece kit has everything you'll need to keep the party going; from wine pourers to measuring cups, it's the full bar you don't want but need.

Get the Cocktail Shaker Set from Amazon for $35

