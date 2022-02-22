8 best places to buy wedding stationery

Weddings can be stressful! From booking the venue to finding the perfect dress, it's one major detail after another that can take away from time celebrating. Take a deep breath and cross one thing off your to-do list: getting the perfect wedding stationery.

Well-thought-out wedding stationery is a small detail that can impact wedding guests and your loved ones. Will your invitation have unique foil detailing or handwritten lettering? These are visual details that will be noticed and admired. Whether you'll use it for reception cards or RSVP invites, there's an endless array of options on the market and numerous factors to consider on why one wedding stationery stands out more than the other.

Sometimes you have a vision in mind, but you don't know the right place to shop for it, and that's where we come into play. To make your special day even more precious, we've found eight of the best places to buy wedding stationery that fits every reason, season, and aesthetic.

1. Minted

Credit: Minted Our favorite place for photo gifts has wedding invitations, too

With Minted, you’ll have the choice between just wedding invitations or full-fledged wedding invitation suites which include matching RSVP cards, directions cards, reception cards, belly bands, folded thank you cards, and wax seals. Choose from a beautiful variety of paper, as well, like pearlescent and luxe museum board. With over 1,100 options to pick from, there’s sure to be a template that you adore. Not sure what you want? Minted also offers a complimentary sample kit so you can get a feel for everything in person.

Get the Royalty Wedding Stationary at Minted from $88

2. Zazzle

Credit: Zazzle Unique designs by independent creators.

If you love sifting through options for your wedding stationery then look no further than Zazzle. They have trending designs created by independent creators so you know they will be unlike any other. Some of these stationeries are even made from recycled material, like this elegant watercolor foil invitation. Zazzle has got you covered from Save the Dates to Thank you cards and everything in between.

Get the Painterly Watercolor Moody Wedding Foil Invitation at Zazzle from $4

3. Etsy

Credit: Etsy With Etsy you have access to thousands of creative designers

Yes, Etsy! The website best known for its vintage and handmade items, is also a great place to search for unique wedding stationery. Whether you’re looking for a digital download template and will be printing the invitations yourself, or you want a full stationery suite to be designed and printed for you, Etsy has both options and much more. Because most of the stationery on Etsy is bespoke and handmade, it’s likely to be a bit more expensive when compared to other retailers, but the craftsmanship will certainly be unmatched.

Get the Boho Wedding Invitation at Etsy for $14

4. Rifle Paper Co.

Credit: Rifle Paper Co. Florals, florals, florals!

Rifle Paper Co. has our hearts when it comes to beautiful floral designs and inspiring color hues. They have an array of invitations, reply cards, menus, programs, and even an extra design for anything else you may need that they didn’t think of. Looking to go digital for some things? Rifle Paper Co. also has a collection with Paperless Post for online bridal showers and rehearsal dinner invitations.

Get the Love is in the Air Card at Rifle Paper Co from $5

5. The Knot

Credit: The Knot If you already have your wedding website with The Knot, you can keep your theme consistent

There are many aspects of the wedding planning process that The Knot has covered for you, like building your registry, choosing the right vendors, and maintaining your wedding website, so it’s no surprise that they also provide a great selection of wedding invitations and complete suites. You can shop hundreds of budget-friendly designs and even match perfectly with your wedding website if you so choose. Best of all, in the case of a date change, The Knot offers free reprinting of your new invites and save the dates.

Get the Natural Monogram Wedding Invitation at The Knot from $36

6. Papier

Credit: Papier Fun, joyful patterns are in high supply at Papier

If whimsical patterns and designs are your cup of tea, check out Papier for all things wedding stationery-related. Designed to set the tone for your dream day, Papier carries everything you’ll need from Save the Dates to Thank You cards and everything in between. Not only are their designs not featured anywhere else, but they also offer expert design assistance if you’re feeling a little stuck. Plus, envelopes and guest addressing are free.

Get the Olive Sprig Invitation at Papier from $35

7. Artifact Uprising

Credit: Artifact Uprising Their refined collection is perfect for the minimalist bride and groom

Looking for classic simplicity? Artifact Uprising has a sleek (albeit small) collection of wedding invitations that include foil-pressed and even hand-lettered options for a truly unique touch. Artifact Uprising also goes to great lengths to maintain an eco-conscious product, using only FSC-certified paper that’s manufactured with wind power so you can feel extra good about your choice.

Get 10 Foil-Stamped Union Save the Date Cards at Artifact Uprising from $26

8. Vistaprint

Credit: Vistaprint Shop numerous wedding invitation designs on Vistaprint.

Vistaprint is a go-to when it comes to creating business cards and invitations. Especially, when it comes to wedding stationaries. It's easy to find what you want because you can sift through different styles and themes like elegant, floral, or greenery. If you've got an artsy side, you can even upload your own card designs. There are numerous styles that fit in a 4.6" x 7.2" card, all ready to make a statement this wedding season.

Get Custom Wedding Invitations at Vistaprint from $14

