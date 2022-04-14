14 timeless 8th wedding anniversary gift ideas

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Here’s to celebrating eight years of marriage! This important milestone deserves to be recognized with a thoughtful gift, but where to start? There are plenty of general wedding anniversary gift options, but if you want to go the traditional route, find a gift synonymous with the 8th anniversary’s gift themes: bronze and pottery.

Bronze is chosen to represent beauty and durability—two concepts very important to a marriage as bronze remains beautiful and resilient from any weathered storms. Pottery, on the other hand, is symbolic of nature and simplicity. But listen, if you’re not exactly adept at throwing clay on the pottery wheel, don’t sweat it. Check out these ideas for a meaningful 8th-anniversary gift, minus the kiln.

1. For the cook: This 8-in-1 pan

Credit: Our Place 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

Designed to replace 8 traditional pieces of cookware, the Always Pan is something any home cook will covet. We love that it’s lightweight and versatile, along with being one of the most aesthetically pleasing pans ever. They’ll be able to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, store… and more.

$116 at Our Place

ADVERTISEMENT

2. For the gold jewelry-wearer: This celestial necklace

Credit: Etsy 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

This 18-Carat Gold-Plated Coin Moon and Star Necklace not only looks beautiful but keeps right in theme with a traditional 8th-anniversary gift. Although the style is categorized as chunky, the necklace itself is actually quite lightweight and only about 20-inches which makes it ideal for casual wear and dressing up.

$26 at Etsy

3. For the wallet-carrier: This sentimental insert

Credit: Etsy 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

Now they can carry around your words in their pocket every day. This Personalized Wallet Insert Bronze Card insert is fully customizable, so you can choose a favorite quote or simply write a brief message to your beloved that is then hand-stamped onto the material for a long-lasting, heartfelt gift. Reviewers note that the quality of the metal feels weighty and substantial, and the color is perfect for both a man and a woman.

From $20 at Etsy

4. For the coffee drinker: This pour-over coffee maker

Credit: Amazon 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

Does your significant other wake up and need coffee STAT? This Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper Pour Over Cone can have its cup of joe ready in two minutes flat. In fact, it came in on top as our best overall pick for pour-over coffee makers among some tough competition. Because it’s ceramic, it retains heat very well which keeps the coffee nice and hot for an even brewing process, plus it’s small enough to store easily away.

$24 at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

5. For the one who enjoys a hot beverage: An Ember Mug

Credit: Amazon 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

If their coffee and tea always get cold too quickly, they’ll adore this Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug that keeps beverages at the user’s preferred drinking temperature. Plus, it can maintain that chosen temp for a full hour and a half with just its built-in battery (or longer with the included charging coaster). Plus, with the Ember app, they can set their perfect drink temperature from their phone and even get a notification when it’s ready.

$148 at Amazon

6. For the one who loves to match: This matching set of mixing bowls

Credit: Etsy

This Pink Ceramic Lotus Bowl Set will look great in any kitchen, not to mention that they stack up in a flower shape. The bowl set is perfect for serving salads, soups, nuts, desserts, fruits, rice, and pasta. Take it from this shop’s 5-star review and over two thousand sales: your beau will love them!

$71 at Etsy

7. For the musical one: A set of wind chimes

Credit: Amazon 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

These UpBlend Outdoors Wind Chimes are a lovely gift for the 8th anniversary, not only because of the beautiful music they produce but also for their bronze coloring that goes right along with the traditional theme. With over 4,000 reviews and a 5-star rating, many note the chimes’ gorgeous deeply-toned sound as well as the thoughtful craftsmanship that went into making them.

$30 at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

8. For the baker: This classic bakeware set

Credit: Great Jones 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

If they live for vintage aesthetics and can be found turning out fruit tarts on the weekends, then this Fully Baked Bakeware Set from Great Jones is for them. We found that it’s great for sweet and savory baked goods, plus there’s no icky residue left behind post-bake (like your average bakeware) due to everything being totally non-stick.

$215 at Great Jones

9. For the plant parent: A set of ceramic planters

Credit: Etsy 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

If like me, they’re always buying new plants and running out of planters to repot them into, this set of three Ceramic Planters would be a perfect 8th-anniversary gift. While the pots are 100% ceramic, they’re actually made to be 50% lighter than the alternative planter, which makes repositioning and carrying super easy. Their versatile design makes them perfect for any decor setting, too.

From $50 at Etsy

10. For the one who enjoys minimal design: These Nordic style mugs

Credit: Etsy 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

Inspired by Bauhaus, these Nordic Style Ceramic Coffee Cups feature a matte glaze and a perfectly balanced ergonomic handle for an optimally-enjoyable cup of coffee (or hot chocolate or tea or anything, really). The mugs come in eight muted colors, so you can either purchase a set in the same color or choose to mix it up with an eclectic set of different shades.

ADVERTISEMENT

From $4 at Etsy

11. For the pie lover: This cult-favorite pie dish

Credit: Amazon 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

Being our best overallpick for pie dishes, the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish leaves nothing to be desired. From its beautiful design to its ability to withstand high temps so you can use it for broiling, there’s not much we didn’t like. Your sweetheart will be able to make her favorite pies, casseroles, and crumbles with this one, then toss it in the dishwasher for a super easy clean-up. Win-win!

$55 at Amazon

12. For the outdoorsy type: A bronze fire pit

Credit: Wayfair 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

Meaningful for the 8th anniversary and also functional? Win-win. This Charlton Home Flanigan Outdoor Fire Pit is made from weathered steel with gold details, making it a great addition to a variety of outdoor aesthetics. Included with the price are a fire poker, spark screen, and log grate-everything you need to start making s’mores side by side ASAP.

$102 at Wayfair

13. For the one who loves to grill: Kamado Egg

Credit: Amazon 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

If they’re looking to take their grilling game up a notch (or 10), give them the gift of the Kamado Joe KJ15040921 Classic Joe III 18-inch Charcoal Grill. Able to be a charcoal grill, a smoker, or even a pizza “oven,” these grills have a cult following not many can compete with. Although they’re not necessarily cheap, fans of the Kamado proclaim it’s definitely a smart investment for any grill enthusiast.

$1666 at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

14. For the one who eats clean: This ‘healthy’ cookware set

Credit: Caraway 14 of the most thoughtful 8th wedding anniversary gifts.

Say goodbye to harmful chemicals with the Caraway Cookware Set that’s non-toxic, nonstick, and stovetop agnostic (meaning it’s safe for induction, gas, and electric stovetops). It performed well in our tests, cooking both eggs and even NY strip steak evenly and deliciously. Your beau will also love any of the varied color choices from cream to safe to “perracotta,” a clever combo of pink and terracotta.

$395 at Caraway

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.