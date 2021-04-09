43 unique anniversary gifts for every year and budget

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As far as anniversaries go, the gifts and celebrations vary as much as the couples do. Some may like to keep it lowkey with dinner and a quiet night in with each other. Other couples may want to do it big with a lavish trip or party. And, of course, some are in the middle. Although there are many different ways to acknowledge a special anniversary, one thing that stays consistent is the desire to make your significant other feel special and loved no matter how many years you’ve been together.

But what if this year you’re stumped on how to do that?

Don’t fret. While you know them better than we do, we’ve done the research and gathered up the 50 best anniversary gifts that your partner is sure to love, whatever your budget is. Take it from us; these are sure to make them feel special.

1. If your love was written in the stars: A Night Sky print

Credit: Etsy Capture the important moments

A celestial footprint of a significant event in your relationship, like the day you met, your first date, or the day you were married, this print zeroes in on how the starry sky looked on that day, time, and location. The results are breathtaking. The finished product is printed on museum-grade matte paper with archival inks for the most professional finish. Get it framed for a moment that’ll last a lifetime.

Get the Custom Night Sky Print from Etsy starting at $26

2. For the one whose love is eternal: These roses that last all year long

Credit: Venus et Fleur Yes, they'll really last a year!

The typical problem with beautiful flowers is that they often don’t last very long. That is, until Venus et Fleur flowers came along. These so-called “Eternity” roses last a full year (or more) with no wilting or special treatment on your part, except to keep them in the box they came in. They’ve got a cult following, too, with celebs like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid raving about their beauty and quality. Your loved one will adore being able to enjoy the flowers all throughout the year. Pick from a large array of color options for the roses themselves, as well as the display they arrive in.

Get the Small Square from Venus et Fleur for $299

3. For the one who prefers breakfast over dinner: Harry & David brunch box

Credit: Harry & David Who says dinner is the only way to celebrate?

If you and your significant other have major heart eyes for each other and waffles, this brunch box has everything you need for the perfect anniversary meal. We highly recommend Harry & David for special occasion gourmet foods that’ll make a great impression. Included in this particular box is an assortment of waffles (four, to be exact), coffee, tea, jam, syrup, and loaf cakes. Pair with a couple of mimosas and you’ve got the ideal morning!

Get the Waffle Brunch Gift Box from Harry & David for $69.99

4. For the one who’s old school: This customized flipbook

Credit: Etsy They'll flip over the creativity of this gift

Celebrating one year? Go all-in with the paper theme with this amazingly creative flipbook of your first kiss as husband and wife. Choose 5-15 seconds of the video you’d like used, pick the cover text, and this seller will create this memorable keepsake that your partner is sure to adore! The flipbook also comes in a box and drawstring pouch so it’s ready to be given upon delivery.

Get the First Kiss Flip Book from Etsy for $37.97

5. For the one who has yet to frame their wedding photos: A framed wedding portrait

Credit: Minted Choose your frame, moulding, and more to customize

Known for their stunning portraiture work, Minted has everything you need for a perfectly framed photo you’ll be thrilled to display. You’re able to choose your size, frame, borders, and matting for a finished product that looks just how you imagined it would. You can further customize by adding your names and wedding date to the bottom for a heartwarming added touch.

Get the With A Heart Portrait from Minted for $196

6. For the one who loves something that sparkles: Diamond jewelry

Credit: Vrai If you want to keep it classic, jewelry is the way to go

While jewelry is a quintessential anniversary gift, there’s a reason why! Take Vrai, for example. Their simply stunning diamond jewelry was designed to be eye-catching yet delicate. Plus, all of their diamonds are sustainably lab-grown. Both pieces I have received from them have been dazzling and are some of my favorite to wear. You can choose from a wide variety of pieces that your sweetheart will adore that aren’t limited to rings, like necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Oh, and did we mention that Leonardo DiCaprio is an investor? Another jewelry retailer we love is Mejuri. They sell classic, chic pieces that will never go out of style at multiple price points.

7. For the coffee-lover: The best espresso maker

Credit: Amazon Wake up and smell the espresso together

Signs of everlasting love include lattes and cappuccinos made at home. With the Breville Barista Touch, you and your beau can whip up all kinds of gourmet espresso drinks with ease and without changing out of your pajamas. We love how simple it is to use with its intuitive touchscreen, plus how quick cleanup is. Small enough to sit on the counter without creating clutter but mighty enough to make a strong shot, you may never go out for coffee again.

Get the Breville Barista Touch from Amazon for $995.95

8. For the ones celebrating six years: An iron wedding song plaque

Credit: Etsy The beautiful presentation will fit into any decor

Sleek and elegant, there’s no better gift for a sixth anniversary than this wedding song on iron. Have a special song or poem from your ceremony or reception? Add the lyrics or words, plus your names and wedding date, and they’ll be beautifully engraved on the size of your choice. There are also ready-to-hang options as well, so you can display the art right out of the box.

Get the Wedding Song on Iron from Etsy for $83

9. For the one who loves to reminisce: A fun memory game

Credit: Uncommon Goods Test your memory while reliving the good old days

If you’ve been together for many, many years, it might be difficult to recall certain moments from years ago. With the Rememory game, you’re given specific prompts that are designed to jog your memory, as well as your partner’s, so you can each relive events through each other’s eyes. Try one-on-one, or with family and friends for even more memories and recollections.

Get The Rememory Game from Uncommon Goods for $23.95

10. For the plant parent: Plants from The Sill

Credit: TheSill Gift them a beautiful plant from TheSill

Whether it’s your paper anniversary (read: first anniversary) or golden (read: 50th anniversary), this subscription from The Sill—a service we love—is a thoughtful and meaningful present. They’ll receive an easy-care plant in a ceramic pot each month along with detailed care instructions that we found quite helpful, especially for new plant parents. After receiving a few months’ worth of plants, all the flourishing greenery will be a beautiful reminder of your love through the years: ever growing, always there.

Get the Classic Plant Subscription from The Sill for $60/month

11. For the one who likes to try new things: A wine subscription

Credit: Winc Cheers to many more years!

Do you wish restaurant-quality wine could be mailed to you on a monthly basis? Who doesn’t! The ingenious Winc subscription makes that wish come true, with a totally customizable subscription experience that lets you decide what you’ll get, how many, and when. Along with their aesthetic branding, we love how you’re able to take a quiz of your tastes so you’ll love every bottle.

Subscribe to Winc starting at $60

12. For the world traveler: This wooden map

Credit: Etsy Pin where you've been and where you're going

If you’ve traveled together all over the world and can’t wait for more adventures in the future, you and your partner will love this 3D birch plywood map that can be used as somewhat of a travel diary. You can put push pins in places you’ve gone together and plan for where you want to go next. This handcrafted map turns any wall into a piece of art by attaching each piece with provided double-sided tape that’s safe to use on walls. Choose from four different sizes for the perfect fit for your home.

Get the 3D Wooden World Map from Etsy for $39.20

13. For the one who journals: A Montblanc pen

Credit: Montblanc Because your spouse deserves nothing but the best. Writing instruments included.

Known to be a world-class pen (and rather a status symbol, at that), a Montblanc pen is the perfect gift for your spouse who loves to write. Made from high-quality materials, Montblancs are unlike any other pen and have even found themselves in the hands of many influential people like Ernest Hemingway and Barack Obama.

Get the PIX Ballpoint Pen from Montblanc for $285

14. For the one who’s tired of cooking: An Instant Pot Ultra

Credit: Amazon Cooking will be a breeze

We know, we know: the Instant Pot is everywhere, but the hype is real! Take the stress out of figuring out meals for every day of the week and simplify life for you and your beau. This miracle of modern day allows you to make dinner by pressing a button. We especially love how it’s got smart WiFi cooking ability and a progress graph which allows you to keep track of the cooking progress at a glance. There’s no limit to the things you can do and make, with options for soup, meat, chili, rice, and even yogurt. Go ahead, take a load off!

Get the Instant Pot Ultra from Amazon for $139.99

15. For the one who loves their sweets: This chocolate layer cake

Credit: Williams Sonoma Don't forget the cake for your special day!

What’s a celebration without cake? Just a meeting, probably. Make the most of your special day together with this scrumptious chocolate layer cake decorated with cream cheese frosting rosettes. The 6-inch diameter confection serves eight to ten people, but we won’t tell if you don’t share!

Get the We Take the Cake Pink Rose Chocolate Layer Cake from Williams Sonoma for $79.95

16. For the one who takes tons of photos: A digital picture frame

Credit: Amazon Now friends and family can share photos with you in an instant

Make sharing and displaying photos easier with this digital frame that has built-in WiFi and a USB port so you can transfer your favorite photos from anywhere. The 10.1-inch LCD screen allows for crystal clear viewing, too, even when you’re standing off to the side. Plus, other people can add photos to the slideshow as well, as long as they’re connected to the same WiFi network. There’s so much we love about this frame, including its array of photo display options and ability to be controlled through Alexa.

Get the Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame from Amazon for $179

17. For the chocolate lover: This gourmet chocolate box

Credit: Harry & David Chocolate lovers won't regret this

Take your chocolate adoration to the next level with this delectable treasure box that includes not only a plethora of chocolate, but also a bottle of wine to have with it. What more could you need, really? Everything comes neatly packed in a fancy wooden box that acts as a wonderful keepsake once the chocolate is all gone (so, five minutes).

Get the Chocolate Treasure Box with Wine from Harry & David for $89.99

18. For the one whose ring needs a refresh: The juli

Credit: juli Get your diamonds sparkly clean

As the years roll on by, it’s natural for wedding rings to lose a bit of their luster (speaking from personal experience, here). Give them a new lease on life as I did with this detailing kit that transforms the look of diamonds in seconds. Juli is the first-ever jewelry cleaning system available for diamonds and has an intuitive 3-step system for amazing results. Simply spray, brush, and rinse and your engagement ring will be shining like, well, a diamond!

Get The juli Diamond Detailing Kit from juli for $160

19. For the one who needs a spa day: This spa box

Credit: Uncommon Goods Give them the gift of "ahhh.."

To commemorate a special anniversary, why not take some time to relax? This farm fresh spa experience kit gives your spouse everything they could ever desire in a spa day, like a luxurious milk bath tea, moisturizing shea creme, and lip balm with a hint of mint.

Get the Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin from Uncommon Goods for $32

20. For the one who bakes: The iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Credit: Crate & Barrel Your baking suddenly just got better

Sometimes the most romantic gifts happen to be kitchen appliances. Dive into your deepest desires with this gorgeous stand mixer, that happens to be the best one we've ever tested, complete with ten-speed control settings, a flat beater, a wire whip, and a spiral dough hook. Your darling will love how it makes every baking task easier and, truthfully, more fun.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer from Bed Bath & Beyond for $399.99

21. For the cheese lover: This cheese-filled subscription box

Credit: Jasper Hill Farm Cheese lovers will adore this one

Get your monthly fill of delicious cheeses while supporting artisan producers with a subscription box that’ll spruce up any charcuterie board. Although $100 for cheese seems hefty, we do think it’s worth it for the incredible quality you’ll receive. Not only do you get different cheeses shipped to you every month, but you also get other items like crackers, butter, and cheese-themed merch. Curd it get any better?

Get the Jasper Hill Farm cheese club for $100 a month

22. For the romantic: A flower subscription

Credit: Bouqs Our favorite bouquets that we've tested

While flowers for anniversaries are a timeless and classic gift, Bouqs takes the classic gift and adds a modern twist: a subscription to go along with it. All of their arrangements are never-boring, freshly inspired designs that truly elicit joy. Their subscription services offer three options (Original, Deluxe, and Grand) and include free delivery with a savings of up to 30% on each. So, in this case, more is more!

Get a Subscription from Bouqs starting at $36

23. For the one who can't wait to travel again: An Airbnb gift card

Credit: Airbnb The world is your oyster

Treat your beau to a plethora of travel destination options when it's safe to travel again, right at their fingertips. With an Airbnb gift card, the choice is theirs, whether they select to join an immersive virtual experience or book a romantic weekend getaway. The best part? Gift card credits never expire once redeemed, so go ahead and book that vacation! If your partner isn't a fan of gift cards and planning, you can also book a surprise trip for both of you.

24. For the sommelier: This personalized wine box

Credit: Uncommon Goods Store special wines that you're waiting to open

This fantastic gift lets you customize a vintage wine box with your last name and your anniversary date, plus has three separate slots for wines to be enjoyed on special anniversary years. Handmade from Aspen and Baltic birch plywood, this special keepsake will last for years to come.

Get the Anniversary Vintage Wine Box from Uncommon Goods for $180

25. For the creative one: This hand mold kit

Credit: Etsy Preserve this moment in time

Sure to bring a tear to their eye, this one-of-a-kind keepsake is guaranteed to be a winner. Capture a moment in time by casting your hands together, or make it a tradition to do every year and see how they change. Although reviewers love the turnout of the molds, they do recommend setting aside some a good amount of time to do it, as it can take a bit to achieve the best outcome.

Get the DIY Keepsake Hands from Etsy for $39.95

26. For the ones celebrating a third anniversary: A leather wallet

Credit: Nordstrom Sleek and sophisticated

Crafted from finely textured leather, a chic cardholder is a versatile way to carry the essentials. Simple and sophisticated, your darling will take this everywhere. And while it’s quite slim, it’s still got just enough slots for everything they need for the day. Even better, gift wrapping is also available for free.

Get the Tumi Delta ID Lock Shielded Slim Single Billfold Wallet from Nordstrom for $85

27. For the one who loves a romantic setting: These crystal candlesticks

Credit: Bed, Bath & Beyond They'll look amazing on any table

Set the ultimate romantic mood with these crystal candlesticks that add glamour to a modern aesthetic. In terms of significance, crystal is a traditional gift for those celebrating their 15th anniversary. However, they’d be perfect for any year. Reviewers say they’re nice and heavy, plus are the perfect height to hold a variety of taper candles.

Get the Marquis® by Waterford Treviso 10-Inch Candlesticks from Bed, Bath & Beyond for $129.99

28. For the one who needs to upgrade their cookware: A brand new cookware set

Credit: Amazon Everything you'll ever need in a cookware set

For love that lasts, you have each other. For cookware that lasts, you have stainless steel. The 13-piece set from Cuisinart in particular is one of the highest rated sets (and our favorite), boasting over 7,000 reviews on Amazon alone noting their durability and easy cleaning. This set comes with everything you and your partner will ever need, including a stock pot, frying pans, sauce pans, saute pan, dutch oven, and even a steamer basket.

Get the Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set from Amazon for $299

29. For the one who loves to cook: These Masterclass cooking classes

Credit: MasterClass Learn the best techniques, from the best

Getting in a monotonous food rut can be, well, monotonous. Keep things fresh with a virtual cooking class from Thomas Keller through MasterClass where you can learn to make all kinds of delicious meals and snacks. Courses are in-depth, multiple-video lessons sure to pique interest and give you the knowledge necessary to create a food masterpiece. Each course includes a recipe cookbook so you’ll know just what to get at the grocery store beforehand. Through our trial, we found that the classes are valuable if just to learn from Keller’s stellar technique and professional recommendations.

Sign up for Thomas Keller’s Cooking Techniques Course at Masterclass

30. For the couple with a meet-cute: This custom "Our Story” painting

Credit: Etsy Tell the story of you

Forever document your love story with beautiful hand-painted artistry. Artist Katie Barnes takes all of the unique elements of your relationship timeline, using photographs and information you give her, and turns it into a seriously stunning piece of art that you can display anywhere. Include elements like your wedding day, first home, babies, trips, and other big milestones for a truly singular result.

Get the Custom Our Story Painting from Etsy for $190

31. For the one who keeps things spicy: This DIY hot sauce kit

Credit: Uncommon Goods You and your partner will love pairing up to create new hot sauces

Why buy hot sauce when you can make it yourself, to your individual heat level? You and your partner will love getting to play chef by mixing up cayenne, ancho, curry, and chili spices along with garlic and white vinegar for the six best hot sauces you’ve ever tasted. Creativity comes into play, too, by getting to name each sauce with the included labels.

Get the Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit from Uncommon Goods for $40

32. For the avid reader: A Kindle Paperwhite

Credit: Amazon Now they can read on the go

Is your sweetheart a total bookworm? They’ll treasure this unique gift that allows them to easily read and store thousands of titles at their fingertips. Pick from colors like black, blue, purple, and sage for a color that fits them best. Now waterproof, they can take their Kindle to read by the pool or at the beach worry-free. There’s also the option to pair with Audible so they can listen to their stories, too.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $149.99

33. For the one who loves Disney: A subscription to Disney+

Credit: Disney+ The perfect gift of Disney fans

Get all your honey’s Disney favorites in one subscription so they can watch anytime, anywhere. With Disney+, you get hundreds of movies, shows, and originals for one whole year (and after that, the option to renew). All you have to do is provide their email address, choose a delivery date, and write a special message. On your chosen date, they’ll receive an email with instructions on how to redeem.

Get a year’s subscription to Disney+ for $79.99

34. For the one on the go: These personalized koozies

Credit: Etsy Your choice of color and design makes this a truly unique and fun gift

Cold hands, warm beer? Problem solved. These personalized vegan faux leather beverage sleeves make sure everyone knows which drink is yours, plus keeps it ice cold for hours. Choose from a huge variety of leather and font color combinations, plus customize each koozie with your initials, wedding date, or maybe even your wedding hashtag. The choice is yours!

Get the Leather Beverage Sleeve from Etsy for $25

35. For the one who loves game night: This poker set

Credit: Wayfair Be the ultimate game night hosts

For an upgraded look and feel to the classic game, this poker set surely delivers. With over 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it’s an ideal present for any anniversary-celebrating couple who tends to go all in. It includes everything they’ll need for a fun evening of poker, including 500 Poker chips, two decks of cards, and poker buttons.

Get the Poker Chip Set by Trademark Poker from Amazon for $39.99

36. For the sentimental one: A personalized letter blanket

Credit: Uncommon Goods Perfect for chilly month anniversaries

Wrap them up tight in your loving words with this customizable blanket that displays your message (in 400 characters or less). The blanket is made from 100% soft cotton and features fringe on all four sides for a sweet vintage appeal. Since it’s a made-to-order product, there are no refunds, but going by the rave reviews it’s doubtful you’ll want to!

Get the Personalized Hand-Written Letter Blanket from Uncommon Goods for $160

37. For the one that hates sweeping: A robot vacuum

Credit: Amazon Let a robot do the cleaning!

Divvying up the chores will be a thing of the past! Enjoy free afternoons together while the robot vacuum goes to work, grabbing dirt, dust, and debris from both hard floors and carpets. You won’t have to lift a finger to activate it, either; with lots of robot vacuums being compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, the cleaning can start at the sound of your (or your hubby’s) voice.

Get the Roomba i7+ from Amazon for $799.00

Get the eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac from Amazon for $219.99

38. For the one who loves a soft sweater: A cashmere sweater

Credit: Nordstrom Softness abounds!

While many materials are soft, only cashmere is this soft. Give the gift of total luxury with a cashmere sweater in their favorite color. Additionally, this would be perfect as a 7th anniversary present (a.k.a.: the wool anniversary). Plus, just like your love, it’ll never go out of style.

39. For the true crime fan: Hunt A Killer

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Solve a mystery from home!

Looking for something a bit out of the box (pun intended) for your anniversary? This unique subscription box gives you six months of fictional code case murder clues with the chance to solve the mystery for yourselves. Clues include police reports, letters, and physical objects all curated to give you the most realistic crime-solving experience.

Get six episodes of Hunt A Killer for $165

40. For the one who loves to jam out: The best smart speaker

Credit: Amazon Small enough to be portable but loud enough for their favorite tunes

Not only does it look very modern, but these speakers also pack a punch when it comes to playing your favorite music. They’ve got built-in Bluetooth so playing tunes from your device is a breeze, but they’re also able to connect to Alexa or Google Assistant so using voice-activation will be super simple. Ranked the top-tested speaker in our roundup, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is much louder than other speakers we’ve tested of its size, which places it in our top spot.

Get the Bose Home Speaker 300 from Amazon for $199.00

41. For the adventurous one: An AllTrails Pro subscription

Credit: AllTrails See more of the great outdoors together

If you’re both big fans of the great outdoors, consider a subscription to AllTrails Pro, a service that allows you to download trail maps to stay on track (even when there’s no service), informs you when you’ve gone off trail, and can even keep your loved ones informed of your whereabouts with their Lifeline service. It’s a great gift for a partner who’d like peace of mind while their loved one is away, and to make hiking together simpler and more carefree.

Get a Subscription to AllTrails Pro for $29.99/year

42. For the one who likes fast facts: The Year You Were Married Poster

Credit: Etsy A fun way to display your anniversary year

Transport yourself back in time to the day you said “I do” with this customizable print. All you have to do is give your names and the date you were married and the artist will transpose relevant trivia about that day in time onto the print like news, films, and popular baby names of that year. Framing options are also available, if you’d like it to arrive ready to hang!

Get the Year You Were Married Poster from Etsy starting at $21.58

43. For the one who loves to moongaze: This ambient light

Credit: Amazon Light up any room

A sweeter lamp doesn’t exist! This one features lovers embracing under a large full moon, which happens to be the main light source. You can customize the look with one of the three included decals that say, “We still do,” “Mr. & Mrs.”, and “Love Never Fails” along with two number kits for displaying your anniversary date.

Get the Moon Ambient Light from Amazon for $34.99

