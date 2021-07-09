9 best places to buy your wedding album online

Wedding season is upon us, and if you’re planning a wedding right now, you’re probably overwhelmed with the sheer number of decisions you have to make. With venues, cakes, dresses, flowers, and so many miscellaneous things, the number of choices seems endless. Then, there are all the things you have to do after the wedding.

Wedding albums might seem like an afterthought, but they are essential to chronicling your special night and reliving all of its magical moments. To help you cross one more thing off of your to-do list, we researched the nine best places to buy wedding albums online. From the modern to the elegant, these sites make it easy to memorialize your digital images.

1. Shutterfly

Credit: Shutterfly Make an album yourself or have someone else do it for you.

Our favorite: Premium Photo Books—starting at $123

Price: $-$$$

Shutterfly is a pro at printing (it’s the best online photo printing service we’ve ever tested) and offers three great wedding photo album choices, ranging from $22.49 to $281.25. The standard hardcover books are the lowest in the price range and include 20 standard pages, with upgrades available. The premium photo books contain deluxe flat lay pages with a double-thick stain finish. The professional flush mount albums, which are the most expensive of the bunch, have seamless spread pages and come in a protective storage box. You can either design the album yourself with custom backgrounds and layouts or use the Make My Album service, where professional designers will use your photos and create a beautiful display for you. It’s that easy.

Shop wedding albums from Shutterfly

2. Artifact Uprising

Credit: Artifact Uprising These albums feature gorgeous fabric and foil hardcover designs.

Our favorite: Wedding Layflat Photo Album—$130

Price: $$

While Artifact Uprising offers a variety of photo albums, there are only two specific wedding album options: the Wedding Layflat Photo Album and Hardcover Wedding Photo Book. The Layflat Photo Album, in particular, is a bestseller and all of the customizations can be easily selected on its site. You can choose your size, cover color, cover font color, paper type, and design before creating and curating the inside of your album. The cover features a beautiful fabric background with foil text and can be customized with any text you choose. It’s both elegant and sentimental.

Shop wedding albums from Artifact Uprising

3. Snapfish

Credit: Snapfish Find the perfect album for engagement, wedding, or honeymoon photos.

Our favorite: Premium Layflat Hardcover Photo Book—starting at $19

Prices $$

Want to document more than just your wedding date? Like an album for your engagement or honeymoon? If that’s the case, Snapfish has options for memorializing your wedding and then some. Most albums start at $99.99 and include 20 pages. Sizes range from 5 inches by 7 inches to 12 inches by 12 inches, and you can select softcover, hardcover, lay-flat hardcover, lay-flat matte hardcover, leather cover, and more. The selections are really endless with Snapfish—and you can also customize the backgrounds and embellishments for more of a scrapbooking experience.

Shop wedding photo albums from Snapfish

4. Etsy

Credit: Etsy A rustic, handcrafted bestseller.

Our favorite: Claire Magnolia Velvet Photo Album—$98

Prices: $-$$$

You can spend hours browsing Etsy for handmade goods and gifts. Unsurprisingly, Etsy offers a huge selection of wedding photo albums from a variety of sellers. One of the bestsellers is a handmade, velvet album with various customization options. For pretty much all wedding albums, you can work directly with the seller to personalize, add emblems, and add extra pages. Note that you likely won’t be able to upload photos digitally, but you can have fun printing and laying out the photos yourself if you’re the crafty type. If you want something handcrafted and unique, Etsy is perfect.

Shop wedding albums from Etsy

5. Mpix

Credit: Mpix This timeless leather design will last through the ages.

Our favorite: Signature Photo Album—starting at $184

Prices: $$-$$$

Mpix offers a simple, leather wedding album in three sizes: 8 inches by 8 inches, 10 inches by 10 inches, and 12 inches by 12 inches. You can also choose from five beautiful leather colors: polar, blush, nightfall, mist, and oatmeal. The albums start at 20 pages, but you have the option to go up to 100 pages. Depending on the page type you choose (luster, glossy, or deep matte), prices range from $159.99 to $314.99. The album builder at Mpix makes it easy to import your photos and select your layouts. Even better, the album will be shipped within two business days.

Shop wedding albums from Mpix

7. Blurb

Credit: Blurb You can customize your album from scratch with the free design tool provided.

Our favorite: Large Landscape—starting at $88.99

Prices: $$-$$$

Like other photo album services, Blurb lets you choose between softcover, hardcover, or lay-flat albums, as well as your preferred paper type. But, what stands out about Blurb is its wide selection of templates and its sophisticated design tool. The BookWright tool is free to download (for both Mac or PC) and allows you to customize your album in three easy steps. If you’re not super tech-savvy, don’t worry, the design tool has easy-to-follow tutorials. With more control over the design compared to pre-made albums, you’ll have something special that you’ll love looking at for years to come.

Shop for wedding albums from Blurb

8. Zola

Credit: Zola These albums are designed by wedding experts.

Our favorite: Premier Wedding Album—$199

Prices: $$-$$$

Zola specializes in all things weddings, particularly wedding registries, so you can expect high quality when it comes to preserving the memories of your special day in a photo album. Selections start at $149, with classic, premier, and deluxe options available. Simply pick your layout style, add your photos, and either make your own further customizations or go with Zola’s recommendations. The company boasts a special photo printing process that produces especially vibrant and clear photos. You can also choose from a variety of book materials, including linen, Italian leather, vegan leather, colored foil, and more.

Shop wedding albums from Zola

9. Mixbook

Credit: Mixbook There are themes to suit any couple’s taste.

Our favorite: Simple White Wedding—$74.74

Prices: $$

Mixbook has an impressive 65 wedding designs to choose from, which is one of the largest selections on this list. From rustic to elopement to boho chic, there is surely a theme on the site that will match your wedding vibe. But if none of them suit your fancy, you can start from scratch and design a blank template. Prices start as low as $15.99 but increase with the customization options you choose and you can change the shape, size, paper finish, and cover of the album. Albums start with 45 pages, but you can add more pages for $1.39 each.

Shop wedding albums from Mixbook

