We live in a society that does the majority of its shopping online—chances are you’ve bought furniture, clothing, and maybe even a car on the internet, so what’s to say you can’t buy wedding dresses online? Many wedding retailers have started selling their dresses on the internet and many even allow you to customize your dress without ever stepping foot in a store. It’s ideal for those who can’t make it to a physical store or have been lusting over a specific couture dress from Paris.

Of course, buying wedding dresses online poses several challenges that you’ll want to keep in mind as you shop. Naturally, you won’t be able to try on the dress in advance, so there’s no way to see what it looks like on your body. If you’re on the fence about a particular style, you’ll want to see what the retailer’s return policy is—some let you return or exchange dresses (though restocking fees are common), but others have strict no-returns policies, especially on custom pieces.

There’s also the matter of taking your measurements, as many retailers custom fit gowns to your body. This ensures the dress will fit you perfectly, but it’s extremely important to get the right measurements—which is why many retailers recommend visiting a professional tailor or seamstress to have your measurements taken. It can be done at home, but there’s a greater chance of getting it wrong, which can potentially ruin the fit of your gown. It’s also important to note the production time for each dress, so you’re not scrambling if it doesn’t fit properly.

Keep these factors in mind as you shop for bridal looks online. As long as you familiarize yourself with the retailer's policies, the production time, and double-check your measurements before you order, you should be able to find the dress of your dreams that will make your big day that much more special. Below are the 10 best places to buy wedding dresses online.

1. BHLDN

Credit: BHLDN A sister store to Anthropologie, BHLDN has an array of simple, romantic, and bohemian dresses.

Sizes: 0-26

Prices: 💍💍💍

Production time: N/A

Return policy: 30 days

BHLDN—pronounced “beholden”—is a bridal shop that’s a sister store to Anthropologie. Many of its wedding dresses have a similar romantic and/or bohemian aesthetic, and the prices are mid-range, spanning from around $500 up to $2,000.

Overall, brides are extremely pleased with the quality of BHLDN dresses, but many warn that the sizing doesn’t match typical “bridal sizing” and is often closer to your everyday size. (In theory, this can make shopping easier.) The brand does have more than 20 physical locations across the country, allowing you to try on dresses in person if desired, but it also has a generous return policy in case you can’t make it to a store in person.

Shop wedding dresses from BHLDN

2. Anomalie

Credit: Anomalie Anomalie offers both fully- and semi-custom gowns, allowing you to pick and choose fabrics, embellishments, and more.

Sizes: 00-38

Prices: 💍💍💍

Production time: 2-4 months

Return policy: 14 days for semi-custom designs, plus a $250 restocking fee; no returns on fully-custom designs

If you have a specific vision for your wedding gown but can’t seem to find a dress that matches it, you may want to consider Anomalie, an online brand that allows you to create a custom gown from start to finish. And it’s pretty reasonable, too. You’re able to hand-pick the style, fabric, lace, and details, and the final design is patterned and hand-made from scratch.

It might sound pricey, but Anomalie dresses start at $1,399, and the brand says the majority of its creations cost less than $2,000. For those on a budget, there are semi-custom dresses, which use a popular “base” dress and allow you to customize the details. However, if you’re hoping for a non-traditional color, Anomalie recommends budgeting upward of $1,800.

The downsides of shopping at Anomalie are that there are no returns accepted on fully custom designs and there’s a two- to four-month production time since your dress is being created from the ground up. So it’s not a great option if you’re considering a shotgun wedding.

Shop wedding dresses from Anomalie

3. David’s Bridal

Credit: David's Bridal David's Bridal has one of the largest selections of wedding dresses that you can buy online.

Sizes: 00-26

Prices: 💍💍

Production time: N/A

Return policy: 7 days for returns; 60 days for exchanges

David’s Bridal is one of the most well-known bridal shops around, and it’s a great place to shop for affordable wedding dresses online. It has an extremely large collection of dresses in every style imaginable—there are more than 1,000 dresses on the website currently—and prices range from less than $100 and up to $2,000 for designer pieces.

One of the benefits of shopping at David’s Bridal is that it has a large selection of in-stock gowns that ship right away, which is ideal if you’re in a time-crunch. However, certain styles and sizes do need to be special ordered and won’t be delivered for several months. It also has a good return/exchange policy, as well as more than 300 stores in 45 states in case you want to try dresses on in person.

Shop wedding dresses from David’s Bridal

4. Danielle Frankel

Credit: Danielle Frankel Danielle Frankel offers high-fashion gowns at premium prices.

Sizes: 0-12

Prices: 💍💍💍💍💍

Production time: 8-10 weeks

Return policy: 5 days for returns, plus $200 restocking fee; 20 days for exchanges

If you’re dreaming of a high-fashion designer wedding dress and have the budget to swing it, Danielle Frankel offers absolutely jaw-dropping gowns that are made in New York City, and yes, you can buy them straight from the website. Many of the designs have a simple foundation that is elevated by luxe materials and whimsical details. But because it’s a designer brand, prices start at around $2,000, with the majority of dresses costing around $6,000.

Shop wedding dresses from Danielle Frankel

5. Amsale

Credit: Amsale Amsale dresses are custom made and non-returnable, so it's important to take correct measurements before you buy.

Sizes: 0-24

Prices: 💍💍💍💍

Production time: 10 weeks

Return policy: 14 days for Little White Dresses, plus $25 restocking fee; no returns or exchanges for custom pieces

Amsale is a high-end designer boutique based in the Big Apple, and while it does have some dresses that are in-person only, you can order from its Nouvelle Amsale and Little White Dress collections online. Nouvelle Amsale designs are custom-made traditional gowns that start at $1,000, while the Little White Dress options are less formal options for rehearsal dinners, engagement parties, and other bridal events. There are even a collection of in-stock dresses that ship immediately.

Because Nouvelle Amsale dresses are custom-made, the brand emphasizes that it’s important to take proper measurements to select the right size. It has a detailed measuring guide, complete with a video tutorial, which you’ll want to follow carefully, as it doesn’t accept returns on custom dresses.

Shop wedding dresses from Amsale

6. Markarian

Credit: Markarian Stand out on your big day with a unique dress from Markarian, a NYC-based design house.

Sizes: 0-14

Prices: 💍💍💍💍

Processing time: 12-16 weeks

Return policy: No returns on bridal orders

Looking for a non-traditional wedding dress? The Markarian bridal collection offers unique designer pieces, including dresses made from unique fabrics and feature fun silhouettes and embellishments. (If the brand name sounds familiar, it’s probably because Dr. Jill Biden wore a Markarian dress and coat to President Biden’s inauguration.) Most of the designs are made-to-order in the brand’s New York City headquarters, in which case there are no returns. Because it’s a designer brand, the prices are on the higher side, ranging between $2,000 to $6,000.

Shop wedding dresses from Markarian

7. Reformation

Credit: Reformation Reformation is known for its sustainable fashion, and the brand does have a modest selection of wedding dresses.

Sizes: 0-12, select styles 14-24

Prices: 💍💍

Processing time: N/A

Return policy: 21 days

If your style is simple and sustainable, you’ll want to consider a Reformation wedding dress for your big day. The brand is known for its sustainable fashion, and while it doesn’t have a huge collection of wedding dresses, there are a number of lovely simple gowns that will appeal to brides with an understated sense of style.

Reformation dresses are made in Los Angeles, and the majority of its bridal styles are less than $600, making it a budget-friendly choice. However, sizing is limited and only select styles are available in sizes 14-24.

Shop wedding dresses from Reformation

8. Galia Lahav

Credit: Galia Lahav Galia Lahav has both custom and ready-to-wear wedding dresses.

Sizes: 0-16

Prices: 💍💍💍💍

Production time: 2-8 weeks

* Return policy: 14 days, plus $100 restocking fee; no returns on custom designs

Galia Lahav is a couture fashion house based in Tel Aviv, and while you’ll have to travel to one of its stores if you want a true couture piece, you can purchase dresses from its Gala or Prêt-à-Porter (Ready-to-Wear) bridal collections directly from the brand’s website.

The Gala collection features made-to-order dresses, many of which have sexy, fashion-forward silhouettes and beautiful lace fabrics, and these pieces are typically in the $4,000 range and cannot be returned. The Prêt-à-Porter collection offers more classic designs with simple fabrics, and the dresses range from $2,000 to $5,000. Just keep in mind that because the brand is based in Europe, it uses French sizing, so you may want to talk to the customer service team for help finding the right fit.

Shop wedding dresses from Galia Lahav

9. Lulus

Credit: Lulus You won't find a better selection of cheap wedding dresses online.

Sizes: 2-10, XXS-3X

Prices: 💍

Production time: N/A

Return policy: 30 days for returns and exchanges; $7 restocking fee if returned after 10 days

If you’re looking for cheap wedding dresses online, Lulus offers a wide range of affordable options, including many dresses under $100. Many of its bridal dresses have simple silhouettes with minimal embellishments, but there are many pretty lace options, as well as both short and long hems. Despite the incredibly affordable prices, many brides rave about the quality of Lulus dresses, saying they need only minimal alterations. Plus, the site offers free returns within 10 days, allowing you to try on several options if you want.

Shop wedding dresses at Lulus

10. Sweet Caroline

Credit: Sweet Caroline Sweet Caroline is known for its colorful wedding separates.

Sizes: 00-32

Prices: 💍💍💍

Production time: 14-16 weeks

Return policy: No returns

For those with a vibrant personality, Sweet Caroline sells bridal dresses and separates that feature beautiful pops of color. All the pieces are handmade in Pennsylvania, and many of the brand’s skirts are sold separately from the tops, allowing you to mix and match pieces to create the perfect look for your special day.

Skirts from Sweet Caroline are typically between $1,300 and $2,000 and matching bodysuits or tops are between $400 to $600. Because all the pieces are custom-made, there’s an extended production time and a firm no-return policy.

Shop wedding dresses from Sweet Caroline

