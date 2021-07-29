15 best places to buy wedding guest dresses

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for wedding guest dresses can be tricky. Apart from a nudge in the right direction—casual, formal, or black-tie—guests are pretty much on their own. With thousands of dresses floating around the Internet, it's difficult to know what to wear to the big celebration.

With that in mind, we've rounded up 15 of the best places to shop, whether you’re looking for straight or plus sizes, casual or black-tie options. Here's where to buy guest dresses for spring, summer, fall, and winter weddings.

1. Nordstrom

Credit: Reviewed/Nordstrom From mini to maxi, Nordstrom has you covered.

Our favorites: Dress the Population Catalina Fit & Flare Cocktail Dress—$110

Sizes: XXS-4X

Prices: 👗👗-👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: Accepted on a case-by-case basis

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re looking for short, midi, or maxi dresses, Nordstrom is a great place to look. You can sort through styles by occasion—casual, cocktail, or formal—and narrow it down by style, size, and color. Oh, and because Nordstrom sells a lot more than just dresses, you can find matching shoes and accessories there, too.

Best of all, if the dresses you order just don’t work out, Nordstrom has one of the best return policies. The retailer will take just about everything back—and that’s coming from a former employee.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Nordstrom

2. Lulus

Credit: Reviewed/Lulus Lulus has so many different types of wedding guest dresses to choose from.

Our favorites: Paulina Bodycon Midi Dress—$62 and Heart of Marigold Wrap Maxi Dress—$79

Sizes: XXS-3X

Prices: 👗👗-👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days; 10 days for free shipping

ADVERTISEMENT

Lulus makes finding the ideal dress for a wedding a breeze. Within its wedding guest shop, you'll find silhouettes broken down by category. You’ll find little black dresses, midi dresses, maxi dresses, long sleeve wedding guest dresses, off-the-shoulder dresses, and sleeveless dresses.

Not sure which you want? Instead of sorting by category, you can narrow down your search by size, color, neckline, sleeve length, dress length, and/or price.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Lulus

3. Eloquii

Credit: Reviewed/Eloquii Eloquii is a fantastic place to shop for plus-size dresses.

Our favorites: Flare Sleeve Scuba Dress—$90

Sizes: 14-28

Prices: 👗👗-👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

If you’re in the market for plus-size wedding guest dresses, Eloquii is a great store to peruse. The fan-favorite store offers a variety of casual and party dresses, all in an inclusive range of plus sizes. And, if you think you might be more comfortable in a cocktail-ready jumpsuit, you can snag one of those, too.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Eloquii

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Rent the Runway

Credit: Reviewed/Rent the Runway Shop at Rent the Runway to experience one of the best places to buy prom dresses.

Our favorites: LoveShackFancy Bexlie Halter Gown — starting at $93 and Fuzzi Tulle One-Shoulder Gown— starting at $93

Prices: 👗

Sizes: regular and extended

Return policy: On a case-by-case basis

Want an extravagant wedding guest dress without breaking the bank? Turn to Rent the Runway. The fully rentable service allows you to rent top designer dresses at a fraction of the cost. Simply type in your zip code, size, and anticipated dates of your rental (and return), and you're good to go. Chose between four to eight-day services, and consider this our little secret.

Shop all dresses from Rent the Runway

5. Anthropologie

Credit: Reviewd/Anthropologie Semi-casual weddings just got a whole lot more stylish thanks to Anthro.

Our favorites: Bow-Tie Maxi Dress—$218

Sizes: XXS-3X

Prices: 👗👗👗-👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days

Anthropologie is all about artistic staples with a bohemian air. The brand does wedding guest dresses so well that its selection often sells out. That said, they make it easy to sort through the hundreds of dresses available. You can filter by size, color, sleeve length, dress length, price, brand, neckline, and occasion. If you have something specific in mind, you’ll be able to quickly decide if Anthropologie has what you’re looking for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop wedding guest dresses at Anthropologie

6. Amazon

Credit: Reviewed/Amazon They have more formal dresses than you might think.

Our favorites: StyleWord Women's Off Shoulder Elegant Maxi Long Dress—$25 and Ever-Pretty Women's Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress—$50

Sizes: XXS-4X

Prices: 👗 - 👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: Accepted on a store-by-store basis

Amazon might be best known for its lightning-fast grocery, home goods, and tech deliveries. But it also has an impressive selection of wedding guest dresses. It's a particularly great retailer if you’re hoping to spend a little less on your party dress for the wedding season.

Most notably, you won’t have to wonder whether the lower price means sacrificing quality. Amazon is filled with reviews featuring in-depth accounts of how they work for real-life shoppers. While other retailers also have rating systems, few compare to the detail and massive quantity of reviews on Amazon.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Macy’s

Credit: Reviewed/Macy's They have hundreds to choose from.

Our favorites: Betsy & Adam Ruffle-Detail Gown—$219 and Nightway Cold-Shoulder Keyhole Gown—$99

Sizes: 0-24

Prices: 👗 - 👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days

At Macy's, you can filter between formal, cocktail, casual, work, and going out dresses. You can filter the thousands of dresses by size, dress length, sleeve length, brand, color, and price preferences. Or, to make it even easier on yourself, you can jump straight to their wedding guest category of over 800 dresses.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Macy’s

8. BHLDN

Credit: Reviewed/BHLDN BHLDN is a great place to look for more formal weddings.

Our favorites: Halston Clara Jersey Cascade Dress—$595

Sizes: 0-26

Prices: 👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

BHLDN—Anthropologie's wedding arm—is a wonderful place to look for more formal wedding guest dress options. It's technically a bridal retailer, so many of the silhouettes most appropriate for wedding guests are bridesmaid dresses. That said, the dresses are modern, stylish, and comfortable as can be. They’re versatile options for guests and the wedding party alike.

Shop wedding guest dresses at BHLDN

9. Dillard’s

Credit: Reviewed/Dillard's They have styles that span generations.

Our favorites: Ignite Evenings Georgette Tiered Capelet Dress—starting at $40

Sizes: XXS-3X

Prices: 👗 - 👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: Accepted on a case-by-case basis

In addition to offering straight sizes, Dillard's offers plus-size wedding guest dresses, as well as petite and maternity options. You can sort through them by one of the many categories, including cocktail, maxi, formal, and gown options. Like Nordstrom, because Dillard’s sells more than just clothing, you’re likely to find the accessories you’ll need, too.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Dillard’s

10. Lilly Pulitzer

Credit: Reviewed/Lilly Pulitzer Lilly Pulitzer has plenty of options for casual beach weddings.

Our favorites: Valli Shift Dress—$198 and Kristen Swing Dress—starting at $98

Sizes: 00-16

Prices: 👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

If you’re going to a beach wedding or a more casual affair, Lilly Pulitzer is a good place to look for dresses. In addition to its signature colorful prints, Lilly also offers an array of solid colors in silhouettes ranging from mini to maxi.

If you don’t want to sift through its entire offering, you can filter by shift, A-line, fit-and-flare, fitted, straight, swing, maxi, and set styles. The brand also carries shoes and accessories so you can do all your shopping in one place.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Lilly Pulitzer

11. ASOS

Credit: Reviewed/ASOS ASOS is the place to go for gorgeous dresses at affordable prices.

Our favorites: ASOS Design Cami Maxi Slip Dress in High Shine Satin—$73 and ASOS Design Pleated Cami Midi Dress—$48

Sizes: XS-3X

Prices: 👗 - 👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 28 days

Headed to a cocktail-themed wedding? You can likely pick up a suitable wedding guest dress from ASOS. You can sort selections for style, sleeve length, dress type, and neckline. You can also filter out which dresses are responsibly made, which is certainly applaudable.

While the retailer has a wide variety of different dresses, the vast majority are best for cocktail and semi-formal occasions. On the bright side, that means you can find a dress you'll be able to wear again.

Shop wedding guest dresses at ASOS

12. David’s Bridal

Credit: Reviewed/David's Bridal Opt for neutral black or one of many bold hues David's Bridal offers.

Our favorites: High-Neck Glitter A-Line Gown with Keyholes—$130 and Off-The-Shoulder Crepe Sweetheart Jumpsuit—$120

Sizes: 0-26

Prices: 👗👗👗-👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 7 days for returns; 60 days for exchanges

Shopping for a semi-formal, formal, or black-tie wedding? David’s Bridal has hundreds of dresses to choose from, no matter the dress code. While they do have designated wedding guest dresses, you can also check out the bridesmaids’ dresses, as well. Plenty of the silhouettes can easily work for a guest.

One of the best parts about David’s Bridal is that in addition to the typical categories, you can sort dresses by fabric. So, if you’re uncomfortable in polyester, you can filter it out. Genius, don’t you think?

Shop wedding guest dresses at David’s Bridal

13. Free People

Credit: Reviewed/Free People Free People dresses are perfect for beach weddings.

Our favorites: Santa Maria Maxi Dress—$128 and Deep Sea Maxi Dress—$118

Sizes: S-XL

Prices: 👗👗👗-👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days for a full refund; anytime thereafter will be met with a merchandise card

Another great place to shop for casual and beach weddings is Free People. While it has tons of different everyday dresses to choose from, your best bet is to focus primarily on their party category.

The dresses are casual yet elevated, making them the most worthy of a wedding. Keep in mind that Free People's styles are so trendy and well-liked that they often sell out. It’s best to shop ahead if you’re shopping here.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Free People

14. Revolve

Credit: Reviewed/Revolve Fit for a cocktail-themed bash.

Our favorites: Lovers + Friends Hayes Mini Dress—$190 and Katie May Secret Agent Dress—$295

Sizes: XS-XL

Prices: 👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days for returns; 90 days for exchanges

Hoping to look as stylish as possible at the wedding? Revolve should be on your radar. The retailer is home to dozens and dozens of high-end brands just waiting to help you make your appearance.

It has a wide variety of casual, cocktail, and semi-formal dresses that you can choose from. And, to make it as easy as possible, it has a designated category specifically for special events like, you know, a wedding.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Revolve

15. Farm Rio

Credit: Reviewed/Farm Rio You'll look colorful as can be.

Our favorites: Rainbow Macaw Organic Cotton Midi Dress—$245

Sizes: XS-XL

Prices: 👗👗👗👗

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Farm Rio is the place to go if you believe the more color, the better. Farm Rio’s sustainable silhouettes are great for beach wedding guest dresses, or other more casual wedding situations. You can choose between mini, midi, and maxi styles, as well as flowy or more form-fitting silhouettes. If you don’t end up liking what you order, no worries—returns and refunds at the retailer are a cinch.

Shop wedding guest dresses at Farm Rio

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.