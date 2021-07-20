11 best places to buy wedding invitations online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're in need of save the dates or change the dates, finding the perfect wedding invitations of your dreams can be tricky, and you may not know where to start.

You certainly don't want to select an old, out-of-date option (right Seinfeld fans?). We've rounded up where to buy the best affordable wedding invitations online, including RSVP and thank you cards. With this range of options, you're guaranteed to find a place to order wedding invitations where you can customize the designs to match you and your partner's personalities and share the joy for your big day.

1. Minted

Credit: Minted Buy all your paper needs from Minted.

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: Returns are available but if you have custom art, you’ll need to contact the artist about refunds.

We love Minted’s customizable products, especially its large selection of wedding invitations. Minted has a 2021 offering where wedding invites come with free custom envelopes and guest addressing, which is a deal worth considering no matter the size of your ceremony or reception. Minted’s invites span a wide range of styles, from bright and colorful to minimal and rustic. Minted also offers free wedding websites along with your invitations, so you can keep guests up to date as your nuptials draw near. Some designs are specific to small gatherings and elopements too, which can be hard to find elsewhere.

Shop invitations at Minted

2. Shutterfly

Credit: Shutterfly Shutterfly has creative cards like this double-fold barndoor invite.

Prices: $

Return/Exchange Policy: Returns are granted at 50% value for cases other than a Shutterfly error. After 60 days a return will be given store credit instead of a monetary refund.

Shutterfly is our favorite place to print photos online and offers an affordable online design studio. You can easily upload your own images and design custom wedding invitations, as well as modify existing templates. While Shutterfly doesn’t offer as many templates or services as wedding-focused design studios, the creations are whimsical, innovative, and have a luxe finish, so your guests won’t notice a difference.

Shop invitations at Shutterfly

3. Artifact Uprising

Credit: Artifact uprising Artifact Uprising has gorgeous, minimal designs.

Prices: $$-$$$

Return/Exchange Policy: If you’re unsatisfied with your printed invites, you can reach out to Artifact Uprising about return options within its quality guarantee time period.

Artifact Uprising works with independent artists to create minimal and earthy templates that appeal to all. It's a great place to buy wedding albums online, and the unique wedding invitations offered here are just as appealing. The invitations have a clean yet classic look, and are printed on Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper, making them an eco-friendly option. The site features 18 unique invitation designs, some of which feature foil-stamping and hand-lettering. You can pair invites with selected save the date and reply cards to find your paper materials all in one place.

Shop invitations at Artifact Uprising

4. Vistaprint

Credit: Vistaprint Customize your invites.

Prices: $

Return/Exchange Policy: Vistaprint guarantees your satisfaction, so if you’re unhappy with the final product, you can reach out to customer service about replacing your order, account credits, free return shipping, and more.

Vistaprint is a great destination for everything from face masks to affordable wedding invitations, and offers one-of-a-kind stationery for your big day. The site has collections to check every paper item off your list: save the dates, official invitations, RSVPs, bridal shower invites, reception cards for those who won’t be at your ceremony, place cards, and thank you cards for when your big day has passed. There are plenty of invitation designs featuring typography, florals, color blocks, and images to make your vision come true.

Shop invitations at Vistaprint

5. Zazzle

Credit: Zazzle Zazzle has fun and sophisticated designs.

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: You can return your purchase but you’ll have to pay for shipping (unless your items were damaged upon arrival).

Zazzle has a range of wedding invitations, and you can shop ready-made designs and style by theme. Finding the right design, even if you’re looking to customize, can be overwhelming. Yet this retailer carries classic, abstract, watercolor, and LGBTQ+-friendly designs that you can plug your information into to create the right invite without searching for weeks.

Shop invitations at Zazzle

6. Greenvelope

Credit: Greenvelope Send e-vites to save paper (and postage).

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: Since cards are sent electronically, Greenvelope does not offer returns or refunds for invitations.

If you want to be truly eco-friendly, you may love the Greenvelope model. The site allows you to create elegant invitations that are delivered electronically with a personalized digital envelope, liner, stamp, and RSVP tracking. Along with each invite you can send a slideshow, playlist, calendar invites, hotel information, links, and registries. Greenvelope has fully customizable designs and multiple design services to make sure every element of your invite is just as you like. The site also has a wording tool, which may help you find the right balance with your invites between necessary information and visuals.

Shop invitations at Greenvelope

7. Paper Source

Credit: Paper Source Purchase matching Save the Dates, invitations, RSVPs, and Thank You cards.

Prices: $-$$

Return/Exchange Policy: Invitations are final sale after 10 days.

Paper Source stocks affordable wedding invitations of all styles. There are modern templates, romantic fonts, destination-inspired art options, rustic elements, and more. The site offers a free consultation with one of its experts if you’re not sure where to start, and many couples purchase wedding suites that include mix-and-match design options, so you can get all your paper needs filled here. You can also get great gifts for everyone on your wishlist at this retailer.

Shop invitations at Paper Source

8. Zola

Credit: Zola Zola has all the planning elements you'll need.

Prices: $-$$

Return/Exchange Policy: All paper orders are made to order and are final sale after a two-hour window, wherein you can cancel your order.

Zola is many couples’ top choice for paper needs, including save the dates, wedding invitations, RSVPs, and even change the date cards. Zola’s designs allow you to add your own images and wording to make your dream invite come to life. Zola also offers free guest addressing and wedding websites, which will match your invitations and offer a sleek look. You can also plan your registry on Zola, so it’s a popular choice for those who want to streamline their wedding planning process.

Shop invitations at Zola

9. Paper Culture

Credit: Paper Culture Brose Paper Culture's down-to-Earth designs.

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: Paper Culture will grant a full refund unless the errors that exist were present in the proof, or you use an image the company recommends not using due to quality concerns.

Paper Culture sells eco-friendly wedding invitations and stationery. The brand offsets its carbon footprint by planting a tree for every order made and sources materials responsibly. It also offers free designer assistance to make sure you’re satisfied with your cards, and has a DIY offering where you can import a design if you already have one but want a sustainable tangible item.

Shop invitations at Paper Culture

10. MagnetStreet

Credit: MagnetStreet Find a design that shows off your personality.

Prices: $-$$

Return/Exchange Policy: MagnetStreet provides full returns and pays for the shipping costs of most items, with the exception of personalized products that you have approved for printing.

MagnetStreet is a woman-owned company specializing in factory-to-consumer paper goods. It offers a wonderful custom sample package for free and has in-house designers ready to help you design the best invitations for you and your partner. The website features invitations designed around 2021 trends like modern art deco, outdoor imagery, and watercolor florals. Once you’ve finalized your design, you can select a luxe cardstock or magnet option for the final product, along with your choice of paper texture and thickness.

Shop invitations at MagnetStreet

11. Invitations by Dawn

Credit: Invitations by Dawn I love an oval-shaped invite.

Prices: $-$$

Return/Exchange Policy: You’ll be charged a $10 fee for order changes or cancellations, and if your order is already in production, you will be charged in proportion to the work completed. If your order is fulfilled, you’ll be charged the full cost of any customized item.

Many of the custom invitations from Invitations by Dawn are neutral colors and allow you to let your personal photos shine. Invites take classic styles like rustic fonts or minimal layouts and combine them with tangible elements like lace detail, ribbons, vellum paper, textures, and letterpress to create a fully unique product for you. You can find an invitation that fits your budget, especially with petite and luxury options.

Shop invitations at Invitations by Dawn

