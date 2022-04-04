Bed Bath & Beyond's wedding registry program has a ton of new perks—here's what to know

Wedding season is fully upon us. Whether you're looking to attend a wedding (or multiple weddings—when it rains it pours), or you're planning one of your very own, there are a lot of preparations that go into the event, from wedding favors to the dress. Wedding registries can make one element of wedding planning less of a surprise, or at least less of a hassle.

Bed Bath & Beyond is home to numerous perks for patrons, including Beyond+, a yearly membership program. Now, you can apply some of those perks to your wedding planning when you sign up for Bed Bath & Beyond's wedding registry. Bed Bath & Beyond carries a ton of the brands and products that top our best wedding registry gifts list, and it's also one of our favorite spots to shop for wedding gifts.

What is Bed Bath & Beyond's wedding registry?

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond You can register for kitchenware, appliances, and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond has a wedding registry service that allows users to register for their weddings on Bed Bath & Beyond's website as part of its Your Registry, Your Way program. You can also sign up for a housewarming registry, a baby registry, and more with Bed Bath & Beyond. You can use the service online or on the Bed Bath & Beyond app. The service operates like a typical wedding registry service, allowing you to pick and choose items you want to receive for your wedding, from luxury kitchen appliances to storage containers. You'll also get access to registry perks (which we'll discuss), a wealth of highly desirable products, and more.

How can you sign up?

To get started, you'll sign up for Bed Bath & Beyond's registry using your email address. We would also recommend downloading the Bed Bath & Beyond app, which you can use to track what's been selected from your registry by your wedding guests and sort your items; you can also literally swipe left on items you want to skip. If you prefer in-store browsing, you can use the app to scan items to add to your registry in a Bed Bath & Beyond store.

What special features will you have access to with your registry?

Registering for your wedding with Bed Bath & Beyond will get you access to 365-day return windows (in case you realize later that you've acquired two mixers), free shipping on registry items, and bonus wedding gifts. Group gifting is also available, meaning that guests can contribute funds to gifts that might be a bit more expensive (gifts over $100 are eligible for group gifting), which will then be converted to My Funds credits for you to spend. You can also utilize the Thank-You List tool, which will allow you to keep track of who sent what gift and who needs to be sent a thank you note.

As part of your registry, you'll have access to the Registry Favorites tool, which allows you to let your guests know which products you really want to receive. Your friends can also recommend gifts through the service with the Registry Recommendations tool. There's also a Registry Incentive Program, which will give you even more discounts on qualifying items, free gifts, and a 20% completion discount on items remaining on your registry after your wedding.

If you're having trouble selecting items for your registry, Bed Bath & Beyond has several buying guides that illustrate the various registry options, including Love, Happier guides that curate home goods and decor.

You may end up registered for gifts you don't want through your registry, especially if your friends and family collaborate on recommendations. If you want to make a return before you ship, you can easily make exchanges directly through your registry. In the event that you end up disliking some of the items you end up having shipped, all items you register for are eligible for Bed Bath & Beyond Simpler Returns.

After your wedding, if you've registered with Bed Bath & Beyond, you'll have access to 20% off of your next purchase.

What brands can you register for at Bed Bath & Beyond?

When you register for a wedding at Bed Bath & Beyond, you can get access to a huge range of wedding gifts. You can shop luxury kitchen appliances from brands like KitchenAid, Breville, Instant Pot, and more, including the highly giftable KitchenAid stand mixer (our favorite stand mixer), and the luxurious Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker (our favorite espresso machine).

You can also find some of our favorite home appliances, like iRobot Roombas and Dyson vacuums. They also have brands that offer cozy home goods, like Bee & Willow, Haven, Nestwell, and more. If you need more ideas for your registry, you can check out Bed Bath & Beyond's list of the top registry items that can be found in their selection.

