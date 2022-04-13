9 bridal essentials from the QVC Wedding Shop

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There's so much that goes into preparing for and planning a wedding that by the time the big day actually rolls around, it can be easy to get swept up into a frenzy of worrying that everything will go off without a hitch. The bride's only responsibility on her wedding day should be to slow down, enjoy the moment, and create memories to last a lifetime. And that's why a little extra preparation will go a long way in ensuring her big day is all about celebrating love rather than being consumed with stress or worry.

The key to a stress-free wedding day is anticipating the unexpected needs of the bride and her wedding party–which is where the QVC Wedding Shop comes in. This brand new one-stop shopping destination is packed with all kinds of wedding day must-haves that promise to take any last morsel of the stress out of the big day. From pretty and practical accessories to last-minute bridal beauty essentials, here are some of our favorite wedding day items to shop at QVC.



1. This glamorous yet practical pavé face mask chain

Credit: Diamonique/Reviewed Shop the QVC wedding shop by adding this mask chain item to your cart.

Nobody wants to wear a mask on their wedding day, but this gorgeous pavé face mask chain makes the whole idea a little less difficult to digest. Available in either silver or rose gold to best suit the bride's particular style, this sparkly lanyard conveniently attaches to the face mask straps so she won't have to worry about keeping track of it for photos or while commuting between venues. The best part? The multi-use necklace can also attach to eyeglasses once face masks officially become a thing of the past.



Get the Diamonique Pave Lanyard Necklace from QVC for $38.99

2. This ultra-hydrating and plumping lip treatment

Credit: Clinique/Reviewed Shop the QVC wedding shop by adding this plumping lip treatment to your cart.

Most brides don't have a makeup artist or glam team at their beck and call for the entire wedding. And that's where this hydro-plump treatment from Clinique comes in. The Clinique Moisture Surge instantly plumps and smoothes lips and can be used the night before the big day or as a quick touch-up throughout the reception. This formula is crafted with lipids and ceramides, which make a picture-perfect canvas for lipstick come the big day.



Get the Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment from QVC for $17.50

3. These pretty little monogrammed bathrobes

Credit: Linum Home/Reviewed Shop the QVC wedding shop by adding this monogrammed bathrobe to your cart.

These luxurious monogrammed bathrobes were made for discerning brides and bridal parties who want to be as comfy as possible while preparing for the big day. The 100 percent Turkish cotton material offers a slight crinkle texture that helps regulate body temperature. The customized initials will also add a dose of playfulness and personality for the entire primping process.



Get the Linum Home Textiles Smyrna Personalized Robe from QVC for $102

4. This super convenient dry shampoo and style extender

Credit: Philosophy/Reviewed Shop the QVC wedding shop by adding this dry shampoo to your cart.

Brides looking for a no-frills touch-up solution should consider packing the Philosophy dry shampoo and style extender. This budget-friendly styling product will help extend the life of any hairstyle while also ensuring her hair won't succumb to shininess–even if she spends her reception dancing the night away.



Get the Philosophy Dry Shampoo Duo from QVC for $32.44

5. This set of stemless "bride & groom" Champagne flutes

Credit: QVC/Reviewed Shop the QVC wedding shop by adding these champagne flutes to your cart.

Personalized toasting flutes are an essential part of the sweetheart table–whether it's a barn wedding or something more formal. That said, couples that plan on mingling between tables with their guests throughout the evening should consider something a little easier to carry around. This set of durable stemless Champagne flutes makes it easy to walk and talk without worrying about being precious with more delicate stemware.



Get the ​​Bride & Groom Champagne Glass Set from QVC for $21.86

6. This bridal-inspired infrared hair straightener set

Credit: Aria/Reviewed Shop the QVC wedding shop by adding this infrared hair straightener set to your cart.

Are you looking for a wedding day-worthy hair styling set that won't break the bank? This gorgeous pearl white with lace overlay hair straightener uses infrared technology to moisturize hair and improve overall texture. The gentle heat will tame frizz and static without causing heat-related damage or split ends. The kit also includes a pretty little semi-precious crystal hairpiece to use during prep or as a statement accessory on the big day.



Get the Aria "I Do" Luxury Infrared Hair Straightener Set from QVC for $239.99

7. This cutesy floral-printed casual pajama set

Credit: Plum Pretty Sugar/Reviewed Shop the QVC wedding shop by adding this pajama set to your cart.

Brides looking for something cute and cozy to slip into at the end of the night should look no further than this cutesy floral-printed pajama set. The shortie set from Plum Pretty Sugar can easily be used as a casual alternative to the 'second look' party or reception outfit or as a comfy outfit for wearing to the airport before jetting off on a far-flung honeymoon.



Get the Plum Pretty Sugar Shortie Set from QVC for $60.84

8. This pack of practical smartphone power banks

Credit: Pongo/Reviewed Shop the QVC wedding shop by adding this power bank to your cart.

It doesn't matter if there's a pack of professional photographers on hand to capture any and all wedding day memories–there's just something about selfies and cell phone photos that offer another level of intimacy. The pocket-sized Pongo 20,000mAH power banks come equipped with enough juice to fully charge a standard iPhone over six times. That's more than enough to stave off any low battery jitters on the big day.



Get the Pongo 2 Pack of 20,000mAH Power Banks from QVC for $66.32

9. This Instagram-friendly instant camera for capturing memories in real-time

Credit: Fujifilm/Reviewed Shop the QVC wedding shop by adding this instant camera to your cart.

Likewise, an instant film camera is a great way to capture intimate memories at the reception and beyond. The Fujifilm Instax Mini is a fan favorite for its super user-friendly and durable design. Place a couple of cameras at each table or create a designated photo booth area for guests to snap souvenirs throughout the evening.



Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Print Camera from QVC for $69.96

