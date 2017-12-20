9 kitchen accessories you need in Pantone's 2018 color of the year

Color is racing back into kitchens, after years of stark white and stainless. When Pantone named Ultra Violet as the color of the year for 2018, like you, I wondered where we would end up seeing it first. The answer is, everywhere—but especially in the kitchen.

If purple isn’t your (grape?) jam yet, give it a chance. A dash of violet is a delicious way to bring a pop of color to the blandest kitchen. So, put an African violet on the window sill, pour yourself a nice glass of Cabernet, and upcycle your kitchen with these accessories.

1. A set of shining amethyst pots and pans

Add a dash of purple to your cooking with this T-fal Color Luxe Amethyst set. The pans feature Thermo-Spot technology to show you when they are preheated to perfection.

2. This incredibly beautiful Lodge Dutch oven

Okay, it’s not a Le Creuset, but maybe you don't need one. This great looking Lodge Dutch oven is a well-priced alternative. And in this color, don't even think of hiding it away in a cabinet—display it on a back burner. Just seeing it there will be inspo enough for one-dish meals you can cook on your stovetop or in your oven.

3. The KitchenAid stand mixer in Artisan Violet

If you love to bake, you absolutely must find a place for this iconic mixer in your kitchen. The dramatic black violet color is perfectly on-trend and its tremendous versatility makes it worth its considerable price tag.

4. This adorable toaster

Who doesn’t love toast? You pop in a couple of pale, limp slices of bread, and they come out crispy and nicely browned. When you finally get rid of your old toaster, you know, the one that burns the bread or always leaves one side underdone, treat yourself to a toaster in a pretty purple.

5. A compact canister vacuum cleaner

Purple vacuums have been a thing for a while now (looking at you, Dyson), but this budget-friendly purple Bissell Zing vac is a good value at under $50, and owners say it pulls up lots of crumbs, pet hair, and other debris from floors.

6. These plummy dish towels

Kitchen textiles like dish towels are an economical way to add current color to a cooking space. You use dish towels every day, so why not dry your dishes with nice ones?

7. Purple drinking glasses

Ikea’s elegantly shaped lilac-colored glasses will look so pretty on the table that your family will think they're guests at a dinner party. Bought by the six pack, these glasses work out to under a dollar each, so don't worry if somebody drops one.

8. A set of purple Ginsu knives

Admit it, you’ve always wanted them. These knives have purple handles, and they come with a black block. Striking!

9. A purple countertop

Okay, we know it's a big step, but if granite counters are old news (and we doubt that, because they last for 100 years), consider installing a purple plastic counter instead. The easy-to-maintain Durat solid surface material is sustainably made from 100% recycled acrylic filler. For Ultra Violet purists, Modern Surfaces will customize the color for no extra charge.

