8 hurricane essentials you need to buy before the storm hits

The longer the shelf life, the better

Credit: Getty Images
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

With hurricane season off to an early start this year, storm prep is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. While most people typically stock up on the typical household staples (bread, milk, eggs, etc.), those perishable items aren’t exactly the most sensible if disaster does indeed strike.

Stormfridge

Here’s what you should be buying instead of those perishable goods to stay safe, sated, and storm-ready.

1. Water

Water
Credit: Getty Images

The most crucial part of disaster prep is ensuring you have enough water. The recommended amount is one gallon per person per day for drinking, bathing, cooking, and whatever else you may need. Stock up pre-storm with bottles, and by refilling plastic soda bottles and milk gallons with fresh water.

2. Canned goods

Canned food
Credit: Getty Images

Canned food has a long shelf life, which is key in a storm. Purchase canned goods in the way you’d prepare a hearty, fresh meal: Think vegetables, fruit, beans, fish, and grains. Grab low-sodium canned soups and chili, too. They’re ready-made and balanced.

3. Nut-based snacks

Nuts
Credit: Getty Images

Stock up on whole nuts, trail mix, wholesome energy bars, and nut butters. These snacks are filled with healthy fats and protein that will keep you fuller for longer.

4. Dried meat

Jerky
Credit: Getty Images

Beef jerky, meat sticks, and the like are a great source of protein and essential B vitamins.

5. Instant coffee

Coffee
Credit: Getty Images

To maintain a semblance of normalcy, and because for some people, a day without coffee is a disaster in an of itself.

6. Candy

Chocolate
Credit: Getty Images

Sweets are great if you need a spike of energy for crashing blood sugar. Just be sure to snack on these in moderation as you would any day.

7. Crackers

Crackers
Credit: Getty Images

Crackers keep a lot longer than bread, and are easier to store. Dip them into peanut butter or eat with beef jerky for makeshift storm charcuterie.

8. Pet food

Dog food
Credit: Getty Images

Don’t fail Fido now! Make sure you stock up on extra pet food for your furry friends.

