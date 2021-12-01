These custom orthotics brought back the joy of walking

Arcus Orthotics Buy now at Arcus Orthotics

Since 2016—following knee replacement surgery that went badly—I have had limb length discrepancy (LLD), meaning one leg is shorter than the other one. In my case, my left leg is a half-inch shorter than the right one. Since that surgery, walking for more than about 30 minutes without some sort of lift in my left shoe causes significant hip and back pain.

In the past I’ve used foot cushions from retail stores to raise my heel, but the results have been so-so at best. The cushions move around and cause discomfort forcing me to continually reposition them. I decided I needed something better than an over-the-counter orthotic, but because my insurance doesn’t cover the multiple doctor visits needed for orthotics nor the orthotics themselves, I had to go a different route.

That’s when I had the opportunity to try Arcus Orthotics. Its orthotics are custom, which is huge. I don’t have to fight with my insurance company, which is also huge. And another biggie—and probably the biggest—Arcus Orthotics cost hundreds of dollars less than what a doctor charges.

Wearing Arcus Orthotics keeps the back and hip pain at bay enabling me to walk all day long, whether at home or out and about. Now I am able to enjoy walking as much as I did before I needed a shoe lift.

What I like

They’re comfortable

Credit: Reviewed / Mary Yuhas After years of frustration, these custom orthotics made walking long distances pain-free.

My Arcus Orthotics are super comfy and fit perfectly into my shoe. I gave them a test run two days after they arrived when I went to a craft fair. It was at least a two-mile walk and a super hot day. I didn’t have any hip or back pain afterward and continued wearing them until that night when I went home. I was wearing socks and while the insoles take up space in a shoe, I still had lots of room left so my feet never felt claustrophobic and stuffed into my shoes.

The heel on the left orthotic is a half inch higher than the right orthotic to accommodate the LLD. It was truly amazing how natural it felt when I slipped into my shoe because the Arcus insole runs the entire length of the shoe. No slippage at all. In the past I have experienced a dip where the orthotic ends and after walking for a while, the insole rubbed against my foot until it caused a blister. But what I like best is I forget I’m wearing anything in my shoes—and it’s been years since I could say that.

They are easy to order

Credit: Arcus Arcus sends a mold kit to your home. No doctor's co-pay required.

I’m always suspicious of online promises about how easy the order process is. I expected ordering the insoles would be more complex than most things I order online, but it was quite simple. I did have to drive to the UPS store, but for me that isn’t a problem because the store is nearby.

After I placed my order, Arcus sent me a box with a foot mold. The directions were very clear and basically, I stepped into the mold. At the same time, I selected the type of material I wanted used on my orthotics from samples they provided. I chose a soft sports material. Next, I returned the foot mold via a UPS box Arcus included. There were a few questions online I could answer or not. I opted out. About two weeks later my custom orthotics arrived.

No doctor visits lower the cost

Credit: Reviewed / Mary Yuhas The insoles fit the length of the shoe and stayed in place.

I really appreciated not having to first search for a good foot doctor and not having to drive however long only to sit and wait in a doctor’s office. In addition to being ultra convenient, I saved hundreds of dollars on what a physician would have charged me for orthotics and Arcus is a custom fit. Not all physicians’ orthotics are custom. Additionally I have to pay a $35 co-pay each time I visit a doctor.

Another benefit I liked is Arcus offers four different kinds of orthotics for different shoeware: sneaker orthotics, flat shoe orthotics, high heel orthotics, and dress loafers or tie shoes orthotics. I chose one for sneakers. I thought that was a great option, and all were included in the cost. I don’t know if physicians offer that alternative.

What I don’t like

Lift height has limits

Credit: Getty / AndreyPopov While the lift height worked great for my needs, you'll have to look elsewhere if you need more than 3/4".

So far I like everything about them. One thing I am not sure about is how long they will last, but that will take several months to determine. No complaints so far. One factor to consider is, if you have LLD, the maximum lift Arcus can accommodate is three-quarters of an inch.

Should you buy them?

I am very satisfied with the product and was genuinely surprised at how well they fit. Maybe that is partially because I have so much experience with other orthotics that don’t. I highly recommend them not only for LLD, as orthotics can also help quite a few other issues. I love to wear sandals and wish they did but unfortunately orthotics quickly slide out of any shoes that don’t have a closed heel unless they are glued to the sole. Check the Arcus website to see if they might work for your condition.

