If your child wears hearing aids, you need these hearing aid clips

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Bebop Shop Hearing Aid / Cochlear Implant Cord Buy now at Etsy

When my son was an infant, he received his first pair of hearing aids and I worried about losing them. They are custom-fitted, programmed for his degree of hearing loss, expensive, and his little hands loved to pull them off.

As he grew, he would inadvertently drop one when he was running around a playground, rolling into a foam pit during gymnastics class, or even just hanging out at home. I often watched him play and regularly checked to make sure he still had both hearing aids on him.

I was beyond excited when I found the Bebop Shop on Etsy. They sell custom-designed safety clips for hearing aid wearers. If one fell off, it was still attached to the tether and hanging down his back. I knew that those moments, when our whole family scoured the floor or retraced our steps in search of technology not much larger than a quarter, were over.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Bebop Shop hearing aid cords

The Bebop Shop on Etsy aims to help “secure your sound.” The site was created by a mom who knows, from first-hand experience, how hard it can be to keep track of hearing aids. A clip attached to two cords secures hearing aids to the user’s shirt while cute felt designs allow for individualism and self-expression.

Whether the user has one or two hearing aids, one or two cochlear implants, or a Baha, users can find a model that works well for them.

What I like

The product is sturdy and long lasting

The hearing aid clip is strong, but easy to open. The jelly cords have clear plastic bands that easily expand and then tighten to fit securely around the hearing aid. Ours lasted years without having to replace them.

We purchased two and traded off depending on what kind of mood my son was in that day. I also carried one in my purse just in case I forgot to attach it in the morning and we ended up at gymnastics later that afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many choices of style and color

Credit: EarSavers / Bebop Shop If your child has a Disney hero or even prefers their favorite color, Bebop has an array of options to choose from.

From bugs and butterflies to flowers and hearts to princesses and superheroes, you can easily find one, or two, that your child will love.

Aside from having fun picking the clip your child likes best, there are almost 20 color choices for the strap, so it can either blend in (we picked beige) or stand out in a fun way (bubble gum pink, sky blue, and sunshine are several fun colors of many).

The bands are clear, so they don’t draw attention away from the chosen color of the hearing aid—meaning that if your little one is psyched about having purple hearing aids, the tether won’t take away from the fun.

You can’t beat the price

At a base price of less than $20, you can’t go wrong. The shop also sells a replacement cord for a few dollars.

What I don’t like

Credit: Bebop Shop These hearing aid clips are perfect for tiny tots, but tweens and teens might opt for a more mature design.

These were great when my son was younger, but as he’s gotten older, the characters are a little too juvenile, and there is a limited selection for teens (something the owner said she plans to address in the near future). They do sell a sport necklace, which I haven’t tried yet but will be ordering soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you buy it?

Credit: Bebop Shop Bebop's clips help your little ones secure all of their necessary hearing aid devices.

Yes!

If you have a little one with hearing aids, cochlear implants, or another hearing device, you need one—or a few—of these. I haven’t found many other tethers on the market that are both sturdy and fashionable. The owner is fast at responding to questions and the website is clear and easy to follow.

These clips also command attention in a positive way. Kids were often attracted to the cute character on my son’s shirt and drawn to striking up a conversation. A win-win-win for my son, his friend, and me, his mom.

Shop the Bebop Shop



Sign up for our newsletter. Get twice-weekly reviews, advice, deals, and how-to guides from the experts.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.