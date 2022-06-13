This one-handed cutting board is a necessary adaptive tool that goes beyond the kitchen

I thought I’d mastered doing everything with one hand—except for clapping. It has been seven years since an accident caused the paralysis (and eventual amputation) of my left arm, and I’ve adapted almost every task to make it one-hand-friendly. I don’t have many adaptive products explicitly made with one-hand users in mind. I thought that adaptive products weren’t necessary for me.

That assumption was nothing but cocky and presumptuous, but it took this customized cutting board to make me see the error of my ways. It is an undersell to confine the Etac Deluxe One-Handed Cutting Board to being called a “cutting board,” because it does so much more than serve as a surface for dicing up your food.

What makes the Etac Cutting Board “one-handed”?

Equipped with suction cups underneath, you won’t need to worry about the Etac Cutting Board sliding around on the counter while you wield a knife with one hand. The suction cups securely screw into the board so that you can pull it off the counter when you’re done without leaving behind four suction cups to pry off one by one. The board surface comes with a few simple, but convenient, features that seemed customized to suit my needs.

One of these features is an adjustable clamp to secure anything you might want to chop, open, stir, or pin down. There are two moveable “pillars” that you can adjust to be closer or farther apart depending on the size of the object you’re securing. You then use a lever to bring the clamp up to provide the counter pressure to hold something in place, acting like a vice. Lifting the lever lets you move the clamp, and lowering it secures it in place so your object won’t budge.

The other adaptive accessory on top of the board is a little plate of picks so you can impale smaller or softer items (i.e., berries, marshmallows, smaller bits of cheese, meat, oranges, bananas, etc.). Placing these items on the picks keeps them in place without squishing them while you cut or slice between the prongs. This little prong surface can be flipped over when not in use or whenever you need a larger flat surface to cut on.

What I like about the Etac One-Handed Cutting Board

It's great for chopping and dicing food

Bread is always tough for me to cut, especially when slicing it. However, using the clamp, I could neatly slice a baguette in half lengthwise and cut it into small rounds. Both of these are precise cuts that I’m usually unable to do. So here’s to no longer having to rely on sliced bread.

This customized board was a lifesaver when it came to slicing anything round that usually ends up on the floor when I have a go at it. Oranges, cucumbers, apples, and any other round and tricky produce was a breeze to slice through using the clamp to secure them in place.

The prongs on the board are especially helpful for slicing small and soft foods like grapes, cherry tomatoes, or berries. For example, I often struggle to cut the tops off of strawberries, but I could vertically impale the strawberry and behead its stem.

Tip: For food items, I like using this board with a rounded knife such as a rocker knife or this Swedish Chef Knife. It allows me to cut using less strength and protects my functional arm from overuse.

It makes opening beverages, cans, and jars easy

Credit: Chloe Toscano / Reviewed Securing a can or jar has never been easier.

I thought the solution to opening rigid bottles and beverages was by kneeling and holding the bottle between my legs to twist it open. Most times, that process ended with me spilling a drink all over my clean pants. Using this board’s clamp, you can secure almost any bottle in place to twist off the cap. I tested it on my most challenging bottle of green tea, and the bottle didn’t budge while I tackled the cap. The white pants I was wearing that day made it out unscathed. Aside from bottles, you can place any can, big or small, in the clamp to pull off the cap (for those with pop-tabs such as animal food tins or sodas).

It helps me open medicine bottles

Do you have medicine containers with safety caps? If you struggle with your hands or, like myself, have only one, those can be impossible to open. I tested out the cutting board clamp with my meds and was, for the first time, able to defy the safety mechanism on one of those bottles. Whether they require you to press and twist or squeeze and twist, you can secure the bottle in the clamp and focus on the cap. This hidden benefit was a true miracle for me.

I can sharpen my eyeliner and more

It’s nearly impossible to sharpen eyeliner with one hand. And you can’t sharpen makeup in an electric sharpener unless you’re looking to annihilate your eyeliner or lip pencil. I tried clamping my makeup sharpener in the cutting board clamp, and guess what? It worked. I sharpened my pencil while the board clamped the sharpener into place. In addition, you can secure almost anything else you usually struggle to open in the cutting board clamp. I tried it with mascara, concealer, and brow gel, all of which I could hold into place using the board to twist them open without a fight.

What I don’t like

Nothing I could find

Credit: Chloe Toscano / Reviewed This customized cutting board is extremely efficient.

At first, I thought the Etac One-Handed Cutting Board would be another kitchen-specific gadget I didn’t need. As someone who doesn’t enjoy cooking, kitchen devices are something I generally find unappealing. Etac’s customized cutting board defied those expectations. Once I saw how efficient it was when it came to cutting edible items, I moved on to trying it out with objects such as makeup and bottles, and it worked like a charm.

Should you buy the Etac One-Handed Cutting Board?

Yes, even if you have use of both hands!

The sky's the limit with the Etac One-Handed Cutting Board. Its versatility leaves it open to being a necessary tool for so many things a person with an arm or hand impairment might struggle with. That said, even the non-disabled sometimes need an extra hand to grip something tightly or hold things still. Really, anyone could find this useful in one way or another.

