These awesome school clothes are designed with disability in mind

French Toast Adaptive has officially arrived, and its launch is a particularly important one for me and my son. Clothes can help us look and feel good, but they also need to be functional, comfortable, and easy to wear. Outfits that meet these qualities aren’t easy to find for my child with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. His limbs tighten, so I’m always looking for ways to make dressing easier. I love finding pieces that are easy to put on as well as stylish.



Credit: Reviewed / French Toast French Toast Adaptive tops are easy to put on and tagless.

French Toast Adaptive, as a spinoff of the existing French Toast school uniform brand, appeared to match my expectations, but did it truly deliver? Here’s what you need to know about the complete adaptive lineup’s benefits for sensory and disability needs.

About French Toast Adaptive

French Toast makes school uniforms for kids including polos, joggers, button down shirts, and pleated skirts. Since the clothes are classic, they work well for kids who attend schools that require uniforms, but they’ll also look appropriate in schools that don’t have strict dress codes. According to the brand’s website, the goal of French Toast “is all about making it easier for kids with disabilities to get dressed, look good and feel great in their clothes.”

What I like about French Toast Adaptive

Function through adaptive features

I love finding clothes with adaptive designs specifically made for people with mobility challenges. Each of the items by French Toast Adaptive takes into account the need to get dressed with as little complication as possible. The company also considers that everyone has a different body type. For example, some people may need long pants with a narrower waist. The buttons allow for flexibility as well as room to grow.



Credit: Reviewed / French Toast French Toasts line of pants, shorts, leggings, and skirts are made for ease of use.

I love that the chinos have an “E-Z Closure” hook and loop strip at the bottom of the pant legs that offers easy access to my son’s orthotics without pulling and tugging on skinny pant legs. They also have buttons on the inside of the waist for a snug fit.

The hooded sweatshirt has the E-Z Closure instead of a zipper, and the adaptive sweatpants have the same closure by the legs as the chinos. Even the polos have a hidden closure by the collar, which makes the neck super wide but then seals up quickly, so getting ready in the morning is suddenly simple.





The style is classic

Credit: Reviewed / Jaclyn Greenberg The author's son tried the adaptive clothing line and loved it.

The pleated skort and leggings have lift loops which help kids feel independent and confident when they get dressed. The clothes are label-free, making these items sensory-friendly as well.

My son doesn’t attend private school, so he doesn’t need a uniform, but these clothes are simple and work great for everyday use. For boys, French Toast currently sells chino pants, shorts, a short sleeve polo, a basic t-shirt, a long sleeve button down, sweatpants and a hoodie. These pieces can be mixed and matched with my son’s current wardrobe. Each item we’ve tried is well-made, super-soft, and comfortable.

What I don’t like about French Toast Adaptive

More options please

French Toast has a large line of uniforms and classic pieces. Right now, they sell clothes for kids from size four to 20. Bottoms come in one to two colors, and tops come in up to four colors depending on the item.

I would love to see the adaptive line cover more options I see on the rest of the site, including multiple colors (up to 15 choices for mainstream polos), sizes (toddler, plus and adult), and styles (sweaters or long sleeve polos would be great). Adaptive should give people with disabilities equal access to the wide variety of options French Toast offers.

Should you buy French Toast Adaptive clothing?

Yes! This kids clothing is reasonably priced and nicely made, while keeping in mind the needs of the disability community. And, French Toast manages this impressive feat without allowing the prices to skyrocket for the extra functionality. This clothing line features all of the qualities I look for when I shop for my son.



