This Hip Kit is a must-have item for any hip or joint surgery

Approximately 1 million Americans undergo hip or knee replacement surgery each year. Fortunately, joint replacement surgeries have come a long way. What used to be a week-long hospital stay and several-month recovery is now often an outpatient procedure with patients up and walking with crutches just hours after the operation.

As routine as that process may sound, those facing this type of replacement may still experience mobility restrictions with their new joints. You may not realize how many tasks become a challenge when you are unable to lift your leg or bend and reach in certain ways. I had my hip replaced in October 2022 and can personally attest to many of these difficulties.

Before having my surgery, a friend suggested I get a hip kit to help with recovery. At the time I wasn’t aware these kits existed and underestimated how limited my mobility would be. When my doctor told me I would be walking the same day as surgery and largely recovered in four weeks, I definitely minimized the short-term impact the operation might have.

After all, this prognosis was far more optimistic than my previous hip surgeries, nearly 20 years ago, that had me out of commission for six to 12 months at a time. Fortunately, I had the RMS Premium Hip and Knee Replacement Kit ready for me at home after my surgery.



What is a hip kit?

Credit: Reviewed / James Rekowski The RMS Hip Kit includes seven specialized supplies designed to help make hip surgery recovery easier.

A hip kit comes with a variety of tools to help you with tasks you will likely be unable to perform while recovering from a joint-related surgery. This includes getting dressed, getting in and out of bed, or even picking up objects up off of the floor. Everyday maneuvers like these may suddenly become difficult or even impossible to do on your own for a while. To remedy the problem, the RMS Premium 7-piece Hip/Knee Replacement Kit comes with:

19” grabber with a 90 degree rotating head

32” grabber with a 90 degree rotating head

Leg lifter strap

Dressing stick

Sock aid

Shoe horn

Long-handled bath sponge

What I like about the RMS Premium Hip and Knee Replacement Kit:

The leg lifter was essential

I was home just four hours after waking up from surgery and immediately found I was unable to lift my leg. The leg lifter strap in this kit was essential for me to be able to get in and out of bed on my own for the first week until I rebuilt the muscle strength in my leg.

Functional grabbers

One of the longest-lasting restrictions associated with a hip replacement surgery is bending forward. Until your doctor clears you, picking up objects off the floor or getting dressed without help now comes with a risk of dislocating your new hip.

The RMS Premium Hip and Knee Replacement Kit includes two different length grabbers with rotating heads on them that I found helpful to pick things up off of the floor without constantly having to ask my wife for assistance.

Getting dressed was no longer a chore

A seemingly simple task many of us may take for granted, such as getting dressed, is much harder to complete when you are unable to reach down to your feet. The dressing stick, sock aid, and shoe horn all provide independence to accomplish this. Even after the mobility restrictions were removed, I found lifting my operated leg up to put socks or shoes on was impossible up for about eight weeks. And, even at that point, I still found I needed to use the sock aid and shoe horn on some days.

What I dislike about the RMS Premium Hip and Knee Replacement Kit

Dressing stick has a learning curve

There’s not much to dislike about the RMS Hip Kit, but the dressing stick does take some getting used to. Its rubber hooks can sometimes get caught on your clothing when you are trying to remove the stick, but this was something I got better at avoiding the more I used it.

Sock aid may not be universal

Credit: Reviewed / James Rekowski The RMS Hip Kit sock aid may take some getting used to.

The sock aid may also be small for some people. My size-nine foot fit snugly in the sock aid, though some with larger feet may find the plastic aid too narrow. That said, I was shocked at how well the sock aid worked. You do, however, need to make sure to put the entire sock onto it to ensure the sock goes on comfortably and completely. My first attempt was unsuccessful, as I was worried about stretching the sock out, but similar to the dressing stick, once I got used to it, it does work well and is essential to getting dressed without help from someone else.

Should you buy the RMS Premium Hip and Knee Replacement Kit?

Surgery recovery is uncomfortable, it’s painful, and you’ll likely be unable to do some basic tasks on your own. Staying in good spirits is a key part of a successful recovery, and loss of independence can be very discouraging. The RMS Hip Kit provides some strong assurances to those recovering from a surgery, injury, or long-term limited mobility. This kit was extremely helpful to me as I recovered from my hip replacement surgery, and I would recommend it to anyone undergoing a hip replacement or similar procedure.

