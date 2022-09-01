Jabra Enhance Plus buds are an effective low-cost alternative to prescription hearing aids

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Jabra Enhance Plus is one of many hearing-enhancement products making its way to market with a promise to increase one’s hearing ability and quality without the hefty price tag associated with prescription hearing aids. Before now, the only hearing aid alternatives traditionally included bulky handheld amplifiers or unimpressive informercial-class hearing “aids” with low-quality amplifying features.

With the only truly viable option being audiologist-tuned hearing aids that cost thousands of dollars to purchase, people with hearing loss have become all too familiar with having to choose between being saddled with a massive bill or using products that don’t adequately solve the problem at hand. Jabra Enhance Plus rises above the competition by offering consumers with hearing loss an affordable over-the-counter hearing aid that enhances hearing possibilities without completely emptying one’s wallet or making sacrifices on quality or clarity of sound.

About The Jabra Enhance Plus

Credit: Reviewed / Robert Rakowski These hearing aids from Jabra are similar in appearance to most hearing enhancement devices, but are more discreet and fit snugly in your ear.

The Jabra Enhance Plus hearing aids are developed by Jabra, one of the world’s leading producers of headsets, speakers, and audio devices. The earbuds come in a small, travel-friendly carry case that can be used to charge the hearing devices using USB-C. A USB-C cord is included with the device and facilitates up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Jabra Enhance Plus can be purchased in two colors, dark gray or beige gold, and the earbuds include several sized ear tips to get a tight fit for the best hearing-enhancing results. The packaging comes with easy-to-follow directions to connect and program using your Apple Phone (not compatible with Android devices).

The Jabra Enhance Plus, according to its website, boasts four-mic technology to reduce noise and enhance sounds from your surroundings without the unnecessary feedback that plagues many over-the-counter budget hearing aids and hearing-enhancement earpods and devices.

What I like about the Jabra Enhance Plus

Credit: Reviewed / Robert Rakowski One of the most impressive features was the Enhance Plus' Adaptive Mode, which allowed me to adjust and filter out noise as needed.

Ease of use

The Jabra Enhance Plus is easy to set up and even easier to use. The earbuds have a simple hearing test, which automatically programs your Jabra device to cater to your specific threshold of hearing loss. The test takes less than five minutes and, once complete, the Enhance Plus is ready for use.

To simplify use even further, the Enhance Plus hearing aids feature three separate sound presets for quick tuning: Adaptive Mode, Focus Mode, and Surround Mode. Each setting allows you to cater to specific situations you may find yourself in. Focus Mode zeroes in on sounds coming from directly in front of you, whereas Surround Mode emphasizes audio emanating from multiple directions. Adaptive Mode changes with your environment to specifically enhance conversation, especially in noise-filled environments.

I felt most comfortable using the Adaptive Mode setting, as its all-encompassing benefits meant I didn’t have to constantly reach for my phone to adjust modes during the day. The other two presets function as promised on a basic level, but not well enough that I felt like I was missing out by not taking advantage of them. Beyond those three basic options, the hearing experience is not made complicated by excessive customization tools or controls that need fine tuning to get exactly right.

Quality sound that’s worth the price

The sound quality of the Jabra Enhance Plus hearing aids is superb. I have used hearing aids since I was a child for mild-to-moderate hearing loss. These devices do, indeed, rival prescription hearing aids. Though they are not perfect, the quality of sound is impressive for the $799 price.

For example, I typically keep my TV volume at 27-32/100 without hearing aids or hearing-enhancing devices. With the Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds inserted, I can lower the volume down to 18-21/100 range and feel comfortable. I no longer dread not having closed captions on when they are not available for a program or film I am watching. The sound quality is clear, so I can hear every word that’s being said on the TV.

What I dislike about the Jabra Enhance Plus

Credit: Reviewed / Jabra Jabra doesn't offer Android connectivity for Bluetooth or app support, meaning certain users may miss out on the full experience of the Enhance Plus buds.

Lacking battery power

These earbuds need to be charged daily with consistent use. Most hearing aids I have used with size 312 or 13 batteries tend to last significantly longer than a day or two. In the case of the Jabra Enhance Plus, I typically enjoyed anywhere from 10-30 hours of listening time. I like that the Jabra’s batteries are rechargeable, saving me a significant amount of money on disposable batteries, however, to use the Enhance Plus reliably, you need to recharge them once or twice a per day with heavy use.

No Android Support

At the time of writing of this article, the Jabra Enhance Plus app, which includes the mode selections, Bluetooth connectivity, and the hearing test, is not compatible with Android devices. I typically use Android devices, so this omission was a major drawback and a huge disappointment for me. I hope Jabra finds a way to get the Enhance Plus working on Android devices soon.

Should you buy the Jabra Enhance Plus?

Credit: Reviewed / Robert Rakowski Although the Jabra Enhance Buds offer clear and impressive sound, the price point is higher than standard earbuds. They also aren't accessible to Android users.

Yes, but only if you own an iPhone.

I think the sound-enhancing ability of the Jabra Enhance Plus is very impressive for the price of around $799 for the set. Though significantly more expensive than standard wireless earbuds, if you have ever purchased traditional hearing aids before, you will most likely be pleased with this price given most high-quality hearing aids can cost $1,200-$1,600 per hearing aid.

For people with mild or moderate hearing loss, I think you’ll be very happy with Jabra Enhance Plus’s ability to make conversational sounds crisp and clear while not oppressively amplifying nearby sounds or having excessive feedback like other sound-enhancing devices I have tested. Jabra Enhance Plus is a great tool for those who suffer from hearing loss, especially when watching television or talking in groups.

Where to buy the Jabra Enhance Plus hearing aids

It should be noted that, while new legislation could bring hearing aids to more over-the-counter retailers as soon as October 2022, the Jabra Enhance Plus are currently only sold at Certified Jabra Enhance Hearing Centers with trained hearing care professionals, which may or may not be close to your location.

As good as this product may be, then, it’s possible that finding a pair might still prove challenging. This will change shortly after the legislation is in effect, as the Enhance Plus hearing aids will be sold on Jabra's website, at select Best Buy stores, and on Amazon. We'll update this page with the new purchase links when they become available.

For now, you can see a list of Certified Jabra Enhance Hearing Centers on the official store locator page.

