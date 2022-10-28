This awesome car seat lets you carry your baby with one hand

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you are pregnant or a new parent, you may wonder how you are going to be able to hold your baby, go up and down the stairs, and bring them in and out of the car. Whether you have limited use of your hands, are recovering from a C-section, or are busy juggling multiple kids, the Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat is an essential item to own. As a new parent with an abscess below elbow and above knee due to congenital birth defects who also had a C-section, I can say this infant car seat was a lifesaver.

We didn’t test this car seat for safety because all car seats that are on the market are approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, so this is solely an ease-of-use review.

About the Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat

The Maxi-Cosi infant car seat is sold at most major retailers and includes the car seat base, car seat outer shell, and the inner carrier. There is an infant insert that is used inside the car seat during the baby’s first few months of life till the buckles become tight, and then this layer can be removed.

It can be carried four different ways: cross-body carry, handle carry, standard carry, and stroller carry. The baby’s weight limit is 22 pounds. The inside carrier weighs about 5 pounds, and it comes in red or blue. Any of your infant’s favorite toys can also be attached to its unique strap.

At first, I hesitated to purchase this item over other car seats because I thought my baby would grow out of it too fast. As a parent, especially as a parent with a disability, it’s important to consider what works best for your personal situation. If you find that you can get use out of something even for a short time, then the item may be worth owning.

The most important feature of the Maxi-Cosi Infant Car seat is that it lets individuals with disabilities be mobile and hands-free while carrying their baby versus other infant car seats, which require the user to hold a handle.

What I like about the Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat

Credit: Reviewed / Anna Paola The Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat differs from standard handle car seats thanks to its unique sling design.

Hands-free access

There are many great qualities to the Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat. It lets you have both hands free while carrying your baby over either the left or right shoulder, whichever you prefer. You can also carry a bag with baby items on the opposite shoulder. This is super helpful when going up and down the stairs with your baby when heading out.

The Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat can also be used with the Maxi-Cosi Stroller when you need to bring the baby for walks and you want to limit any strain on your body from your baby’s weight. However, I found that carrying my child right from the car seat was often the fastest way to transport him for short-term travel.

It looks great

Not every baby item that is accessible for individuals with disabilities is stylish, but you are walking with style with the Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat. This is a fairly new item that many parents aren’t aware of, so you may receive compliments when you are carrying your baby in it. I have had parents tell me that they wish they had purchased this item for themselves, given how comfortable and cool it looks to carry.

Helpful customer service

Unlike many manufacturers these days, I found the Maxi-Cosi customer service team to be excellent. I contacted them because the car seat’s latch system was difficult to unlock. Maxi-Cosi put a fast-shipping rush for a replacement car seat as my due date was approaching.

What I don’t like about the Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat

Credit: Reviewed / Anna Paola Despite being a game changer this car seat can be costly, especially if your baby grows quickly.

Ocassionally tough to unlock and tough to install

One of the few downsides to the Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat, if you are only using one hand, is that it can be difficult to unlock and lift the car seat while the baby is in the car because of the way the locking mechanism is built. This is when creativity comes into play, and it may require working with what you have.

I found it most effective to lift the car seat from the backseat of the car because my body weight helped me to lift, whereas trying to lift the sides of the seat while standing makes you feel more of the weight of the seat itself. With a little practice you’ll likely find this adaptation to be doable. The Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat can also be carried with the base, similar to other car seats. However, this increases the weight that you are carrying.

Something more challenging to work around, however, is that, like most car seats, this one is also difficult to install for a person with use of one hand. In this case, users should try to find an able-bodied loved one to assist or head to a local fire station, police station, or municipality for help. Everything functions easily once the seat’s in place, but it’s worth noting that getting started likely won’t be an independent process with limited dexterity.

Expensive for short-term use

With a suggested retail value of $400, the Maxi-Cosi XP is a pricey infant car seat to purchase just for a year or so of use. That said, sometimes the added flexibility may be worth the extra money. Especially for parents who hope to have more than one child, the expense could be worth it in the long run. Still, it’s hard to ignore that there are cheaper, highly rated car seats on the market.

Should you buy the Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat ?

I would hands-down recommend the Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat. It’s more expensive than other baby infant car seats, but it offers the unique freedom and confidence to carry your baby in and out of the house without assistance from others.

This added flexibility can be an enormous comfort for people with disabilities. Whether you have limited dexterity or not, this is an item worth having in your baby registry. You won’t be disappointed with the Maxi-Cosi infant car seat, and neither will your baby as they enjoy one-on-one bonding, going out for adventures, and exploring the world without limitation.

