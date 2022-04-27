Have vision impairment? You need a talking label wand

Labeling items in your environment is an essential task if you’re blind like me, but finding a quick and convenient way to do so can be a challenging process. Braille labels often mandate an arts-and-crafts session to type up, cut out, and place. Bump dots require you to create a code for yourself that you still have to remember.

The Reizen Talking Label Wand, available for $89, offers me an excellent solution to these shortcomings. The wand, which is about the length of an average adult hand, comes with packs of adhesive labels that you apply to objects by touching the tip of the wand to the sticker and speaking the information you want to include. To hear the label read the information again, simply touch the wand to the sticker, and your message will be played back to you. The Reizen has many different uses that can significantly increase independence, which makes this tool a powerful resource for people with visual disabilities.

About the Reizen Talking Label Wand

The Reizen Talking Label Wand comes with 232 mixed-sized tactile labels, and if you need more, you can purchase them separately. It has 2 GB of built-in storage, five volume options, and can even transmit sound to a pair of headphones via a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It operates on two AAA batteries, though they aren’t included with the product.

What I like

It is adaptable

Credit: Reizen / Reviewed The Reizen Talking Label Wand has 2 GB of built-in storage.

There are many creative uses for the Reizen, like labeling food containers with ingredients, cooking directions, and expiration dates. You can also put dosages on medications or remember appointments by placing stickers in planners or on calendars. The only limit is one’s creativity, as the wand is capable of recording up to 250 hours of content.

Since the labels are small, you can put them on items without drawing attention to them. This makes them easier to hide if you want to be subtle about labeling. They’re not clear, which means they could potentially block visuals for sighted people, but this problem can be easily avoided with careful placement.

You can customize labels for your needs

The information one can fit on a Braille label is limited to the size of the product being labeled. The Reizen Talking Label Wand solves this issue masterfully. Since the information is recorded in audio format, you can put a large amount of detail in a small space, like medication instructions on a bottle or makeup descriptions on a case. You can also customize the descriptions for each object. If you need to know particular details about an item, like how many pills are in the container or the expiration on a package of meat, you can update that information when you refill the container.

It’s also easier to customize descriptions on the Reizem when compared to Braille labels. Since you’re not limited by space, you have more freedom to describe small details. I have an eyeshadow that I describe as “pinkish with silver glitter that will get all over my face.” I wouldn’t normally create a label with that kind of information, but the Talking Label Wand offers that flexibility and saves me from forgetting what’s in the tin and looking like a unicorn all day. (Don’t ask why I haven’t thrown the eyeshadow away.)

The labels can be used and re-used by anyone

Credit: Reizen / Reviewed The labels offer plenty of opportunities to be as detailed as you like.

Labels for the blind are usually time-consuming to make and one-use-only. If you put a Braille label on a tote, and decide to repurpose that tote, you have to discard that label. With the Reizen, you can simply re-record on the same label, as long as it hasn't been damaged.

You can customize them, include whatever information you need multiple times over, and the voice remains clear and easy to understand through multiple hours of stored recordings. The labels are fast to make and can be recorded by yourself or others, making it easy to get organizational help from your chosen support system.

What I don’t like

Credit: Reizen / Reviewed This talking label wand is perfect if you like to hear the sound of your own voice.

The auto shut-off feature used to save battery is inconvenient if you’re using the Reizen Talking Label Wand to identify multiple items. Occasionally the labels malfunction, and you have to re-record them, which can be problematic if you don't realize they’re broken until you need the information.

I also find it hard to select a volume that’s loud enough to hear but doesn’t publicly announce what I'm doing. Lastly, you can only hear the labels if you’re holding the included pen. This is challenging if you’re prone to losing things.

Should you buy the ReizenTalking Label Wand?

Yes.

If you hate hearing the sound of your own voice, you are not going to enjoy this device. But, overall, the Reizen is a flexible and useful tool. It increases independence around the home and cleverly overcomes many challenges blind people, like myself, have experienced with older label technology.

Get the Reizen Talking Label Wand at Amazon for $89

