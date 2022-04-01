Yogibo's bean bags are as good as custom chairs for my son with cerebral palsy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

My middle son has cerebral palsy and is unable to sit independently. Our home has no shortage of medical equipment that has been custom fitted just for him, but finding comfortable and supportive seating that doesn’t take months to order through insurance is a challenge. I’m always looking for more options.

I was so excited when I found Yogibo bean bags. My son loves lounging in them, and so does the rest of my family.

About Yogibo bean bags

Credit: Yogibo Yogibo touts functional and versatile seating.

Yogibo makes sturdy, comfortable bean bag chairs in different shapes and sizes. The company says its “products are designed to not only offer a one-of-a-kind feeling but are also versatile, functional, and modular with many sensory and health benefits.” They are fun, stylish, and great for everyone, with and without sensory needs.

Yogibo covers are made of a cotton and spandex blend, which the brand likens to “your favorite T-shirt, but a lot more durable.” They can be zipped off for machine washing (cold cycle, tumble dry on low) and come with a one-year warranty. Yogibos are filled with foam beads that can be added to or replaced with the refill beads available on the website.

What I like

There are lots of options

Credit: Yogibo You can carry the Yogibo bean bags from room to room.

Yogibos come in a variety of shapes and sizes that are laid out in easy-to-view photos and videos on the Yogibo website. The washable cover comes in over 20 color choices, making it easy to blend the bean bag into any room. Yogibo also makes outdoor water-resistant covers that can be used on a deck or patio.

We have a Yogibo Max, which is 6 feet long, 24 inches wide, and weighs 19 pounds. It is very flexible, lightweight, and easy to transport; and can be configured in several positions like laid flat on the ground like a bed or propped up like a chair.

We also own two Yogibo Loungers, which are 38 inches tall and weigh 10 pounds each. The Lounger is specifically marketed as a gaming bean bag, and its pear shape is great for sitting upright or digging deeper for more relaxed lounging.

Our Yogibo Support, which is a U-shaped cushion, is 32 inches long and weighs 6 pounds. We place it on top of our Yogibo Max or Yogibo Lounger. It’s a great addition to our other bean bags, especially for my son who needs back and shoulder support. It’s also very versatile. Since my son shouldn’t be sitting for too long, we can rotate him and the Yogibo Support so he can lie on his side or on his stomach, which is great for stretching out tight muscles.

Aside from the bean bag chairs, Yogibo makes a host of other products like pillows, weighted blankets and lap desks—all of which look great, but I haven’t personally given them a try.

They are lightweight, yet supportive

All Yogibo products are light enough that you can carry them to any room when you need last-minute seating. They maintain their shape and don’t lose their support like other bean bag chairs we’ve owned in the past. Once you position yourself one way, Yogibo stays in that position until you adjust it again.

They are good for everyone

Credit: Yogibo Yogibos offer flexibility and comfort.

Yogibos are great for my son who has cerebral palsy since they are flexible and can grow with him. But our three children, my husband, and I all rotate spending time in our Yogibos. I toss them down the basement stairs for added seating when we have movie night. I bring them back up when we are playing board games in the family room. Even the dog loves to curl up in the gaming chair when it’s nap time.

What I don’t like

The cover is tricky to put back on

Credit: Yogibo Yogibo makes several shapes and sizes, including a gaming chair.

The covers are soft and stylish, and they remove easily and wash well, but depending on the shape of the Yogibo, it takes some adjusting to get it back on the right way.

Should you buy it?

Yes!

Yogibos are more costly than your average bean bag chair, but they are worth the money. We purchased ours two years ago and, even after washing the cover several times, they look just like they did when we bought them. My son who has cerebral palsy uses his as soon as he comes home from school each day. After spending hours in his wheelchair, he loves to relax in our Yogibos—and so do the rest of us.

