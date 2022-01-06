This new motion-activated faucet lets you program the temperature

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

One of the most exciting products to come from BioBidet by Bemis at this year's CES has nothing to do with the toilet. Instead, its modern, minimalist, brand-new Grove bath faucet brings flashing white LED lights to your bathroom. It may not flash like a full dance party, but it's certainly worth a glance.

The gorgeous touch- and/or motion-activated bathroom faucet features an angled design with top that's made of frosted glass. Beneath, it conceals a digital LED display that illuminates with a read-out of the flowing water's temperature, meant to prevent a user from burning their hands. It also allows the user to adjust the water's temperature on the spot. Touch the glass, and it all turns off.

What's more, the faucet features a built-in timer that is pre-programmed to run for the recommended time it takes to wash—but it can also be customized to a time that makes sense for a user's habits.

BioBidet by Bemis' is targeting a June launch for the Grove faucet. It comes in various different finishes, including brushed nickel, chrome, matte black, and oil-rubbed bronze, and pricing starts at $199.

