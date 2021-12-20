The Best Body Lotions of 2021

We tested 14 of the top body lotions from the most popular names in body care. The Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Lotion ( available at Amazon ) won our Best Overall for its creamy and quick-absorbing formula that left behind a smooth, silky finish. We also awarded the Hempz Moisturizing Skin Lotion (available at Amazon) with a “Best Fragrance” title for its moisturizing feel and wide variety of delicious scents.

One of the best ways to keep your skin feeling hydrated and smooth is to create a ritual of applying moisturizer from head to toe as soon as you step out of the shower. Whether you've exfoliated dead skin with a scrub, shaved with your razor , or just cleansed with body wash, your skin needs a protective layer of lotion after its natural oils are washed away.

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Lotion moisturizes with a silky-smooth texture.

Best Overall Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion Fragrance-Free The Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Lotion earned a perfect score during our testing, coasting above the other lotions on this list. The moisturizer feels velvety and hydrating on the skin and glides over dry patches and body hair with no clinging or pooling. When first applied, the cream felt cool on my legs, a welcome soothing feel after my warm shower. The formula absorbs into the skin within minutes and leaves behind an ever-so-slightly tacky texture that reminds you that you applied a moisturizer without feeling slick or sticky under clothing. Those with sensitive skin—or noses—will be glad to know that it’s fragrance-free, but the lotion has a pleasant aroma that gives zero hint of chemicals despite the lack of a masking scent. Not only is the Lubriderm the best body lotion we tested but it is also the most affordable of the picks based on its cost per ounce—no need to have financial reservations about slathering it on. The only downside I could find is that the pump on the 24-ounce size I tested is not lockable, meaning you could accidentally dispense it when storing, and you’ll need to buy a smaller bottle for travel. But the large pump bottle makes more sense stored on top of a sink basin or vanity for easy access whenever your skin feels parched. Pros Long-lasting

Creamy texture

Absorbs fast Cons Pump doesn't lock Buy now at Amazon

$6.99 from Walmart

$5.79 from Target

$7.49 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Hempz Moisturizing Skin Lotion offers a moisturizing feel in a variety of amazing fragrances.

Best Fragrance Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Moisturizer For some, applying lotion is as much about smoothing skin as it is a fragrant ritual. For those who enjoy a scent-sory experience, look to Hempz Moisturizing Skin Lotion. I tested it in its most popular fragrance, Pineapple & Honey Melon, which I adored for its sweet, tangy fruitiness. But if that scent combination doesn’t appeal to you, I’m confident you can find an addictive aroma in its collection of more than a dozen—from vanilla and ginger to jasmine and rose to citrus and starfruit. Beyond its impressive lineup of fragrances, the lotion has a silky texture that’s both spreadable and quick-drying. A few minutes post-application, the formula felt tacky but not oily and my skin felt super-soft after 30 minutes of wearing this. The only drawback I could see was the lack of a lockable pump on the 17-ounce size I tested, but Hempz sells its products in a smaller, more travel-friendly size as well. Pros Great scent variety available

Silky formula

Absorbs fast Cons Pump doesn't lock Buy now at Amazon

$19.48 from Walmart

$19.99 from Target

$17.98 from Newegg

How We Tested Body Lotions

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We tested over a dozen body lotions to find the best one.

The Tester

Hi, I’m Jessica, the beauty editor at Reviewed. I’ve tested all things skin-, makeup-, and hair-related for our beauty section. My job has led to plenty of conversations with dermatologists, and some advice I’ve heard over and over is that moisturizing is key for healthy skin and your skincare routine should extend beyond your face. Taking this to heart, I make a point to use a body moisturizer every day as soon as I step out of the shower—needless to say, I was the perfect tester for rating the best body lotions at Reviewed.

The Tests

I searched popular skincare retailers and read bestseller lists to compile a list of top-rated body moisturizers for testing. I then narrowed down the initial, extensive list to those that cost less than $2 per ounce, the intent being that expense should not be an inhibitor to using lotion generously for healthy skin. Once the bottles started arriving, I tested two a day—one on each side of my body from shoulders to feet—and recorded my results on a scientifically calibrated rubric that asked me target questions about the lotions’ most important attributes. Those included:

Feel: Does the body lotion feel too oily or too dry? Does it feel heavy on the skin after absorbing in? Do you need a lot of body lotion to feel moisturized?

Longevity: How moisturized does my skin feel after letting the body lotion settle in for a minute? After an hour? After six hours?

Packaging: Is it easy to get the body lotion out of its container? Do you end up getting lotion all over the container during use? Does the lotion have a lockable pump or cap to avoid spills?

Smell: Does the lotion have a fragrance? Is it pleasant or unpleasant? How powerful is it?

What Should You Know About Body Lotions

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Consider how much moisture your skin needs and whether you prefer a fragranced formula.

After testing more than a dozen moisturizers, I found that many could work well for any one person. All of them contain moisturizing ingredients designed to soothe and hydrate the skin. Some examples include glycerin, pantothenic acid, shea butter, and fruit and plant oils. Knowing that each one provides a protective, moisturizing layer to the skin as promised, the most important factors to consider are consistency and scent.

Before you grab a body lotion, consider when you plan to apply it. While “lotion” connotes a thin formula, some on this list have a thicker consistency that may take more work to spread out and more time to absorb in. If you know that you shower in the morning and need to quickly get into your clothes and out the door, you may want to go with a thinner, fast-absorbing formula, even if it means the moisturizing effect wears off sooner. But if you have the time and need a major moisture boost, a thicker formula that takes some elbow grease but lasts a while once on is a great choice, especially for those who plan to apply it leisurely after a nighttime shower.

Another consideration: A lotion that smells as great as it feels can add great incentive to sticking with a moisturizing routine. However, you may want to opt for a fragrance-free formula if you have sensitive skin, or if you’re worried about having it compete with your perfume or that you simply may tire of it after days or weeks of application.

Our Best Overall pick is a safe bet for its creamy, fragrance-free formula—a Reviewed staffer who uses it occasionally adds essential oils to jazz it up—but we’re confident that there’s a great body lotion to suit your needs on this list even if our top two don’t appeal to you.

Other Body Lotions We Tested

Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion Similar to our top pick, the Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion works well for anyone in need of a basic, effective body moisturizer. It boasts a fragrance-free, gel-like formula that glides on to the skin like a dream. For a lotion, this leans on the thicker side but settles into the skin even after minimal rubbing. The finish is tacky after a few minutes, but not uncomfortable or greasy. As a bonus, the slim bottle features a lockable pump to help you avoid leakage if you were to pack this with you or store it in a drawer. Though it offers similar results, the Lubriderm edged this out by having a longer-lasting formula that I could still feel on my skin six hours post-application—a feat no other lotion could compete with. Pros Creamy formula

Spread easily

Lockable pump Cons None that we could find Buy now at Amazon

$9.66 from Walmart

$9.99 from Target

Jergens Skin Firming Body Lotion My first impression of the Jergens Skin Firming Body Lotion was that it had an amazing, fresh scent. Though reading “Jergens” may conjure up memories of the sunless tanning lotion scent, this is different—it has a clean, light aroma that you’d expect from a body wash or hair product. Furthering my positive experience, the lotion’s semi-thick formula blended well onto my skin and absorbed ultra-fast. My skin felt soft and moisturized, but not tacky in the slightest—it was almost as if I’d been wearing moisturizer for hours because I felt soft skin immediately without the film of a lotion. If I could guarantee that you’d like the scent and wouldn’t find it overpowering—it lingers for several hours—I’d feel more confident recommending it. And in case it matters to you like it did for me, this pump does not lock in place. Pros Absorbs very fast

Creamy formula

Pleasant scent Cons Pump doesn't lock Buy now at Amazon

$5.84 from Walmart

$6.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion - Unscented The unscented Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion has a thick consistency and a non-oily texture that reminds me of some sunscreens I’ve tried. While other moisturizers on this list leave a slight sheen to the skin while drying, this is matte from the get-go. Despite how it may sound, I found it spread with ease and left my skin silky. If you want an undetectable lotion that adds moisture yet never feels greasy or wet, give this a try. The 32-ounce bottle I tested is a round cylinder about the size of an eggplant and it doesn’t have a lockable pump, so it’s not the most convenient lotion to store, but the unique formula may be worth overlooking those drawbacks. Though this is a great option, our top pick has a silkier texture and more convenient packaging for a lower price. Pros Leaves a matte finish

Spread easily Cons Clunky packaging

Pump doesn't lock Buy now at Amazon

$12.89 from Walmart

$21.87 from Newegg

Palmer's Coconut Hydrate Daily Body Lotion If you don’t like the distinctive aroma of coconuts, skip to the next lotion. Though the coconut scent isn’t a surprise based on the name, the aroma of Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula is quite powerful. I love the sweet scent, but I can see how it wouldn’t be a crowd-pleaser. Another quirk: The formula occasionally seemed separated, with a strip of lotion and a pool of oil dispensing from the pump. This didn’t cause a mess during application or impede the lotion’s ability to blend well into the skin, but it could be the reason this leaves a shiny finish. Still, after several minutes, this doesn’t look or feel greasy and it left my skin plenty moisturized. The lockable pump was a plus for me. Pros Lockable pump

Creamy formula

Spreads easily Cons Overpowering scent

Formula separates Buy now at Amazon

$4.79 from Walmart

$6.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Lotion The name of the OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Lotion doesn’t lie—it’s super emollient. A little of its gel-like formula goes a long way and coats the skin in a soft layer. My qualm is with how this lotion absorbs, or rather, how it doesn’t. Even after several minutes, it still felt slick on my skin, an attribute I didn’t experience with most moisturizers I tried. Curiously, I woke up the next day with zero trace of the lotion on my skin. My skin didn’t feel dry in the lotion’s absence, but it made this formula a head-scratcher after how it initially felt post-application. I tried the popular coconut scent that this lotion comes in and found it overpowering at first, dissipating somewhat after several minutes of wear. If the other scents available are similar, you may want to steer clear of them if you have a sensitive nose. This is the only lotion I tried that has a closeable flip-cap instead of a pump. It makes the application process a little trickier, as you need to flip the bottle upside down with slippery, lotion-coated hands. Pros Very creamy

Variety of scents

Lockable cap Cons Not long-lasting

Packaging makes application harder Buy now at Amazon

$6.99 from Walmart

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion I’ve used the Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion for months at a time as my daily face moisturizer, so I’m familiar with its ultra-thin, runny formula. This feels like rubbing water into your skin in the best way—it’s hydrating and sheers out into a translucent sheen with minimal effort. The drawback of the thinner consistency is that it left my skin feeling drier than others on this list did. I don’t mind layering this on for seasons when I need an extra boost of hydration, but I’d run through the bottle a lot faster that way. If you are looking for a good combo face and body moisturizer in one, this is your best bet. Otherwise, you may find it lacking, particularly if your body’s skin skews drier. Pros Absorbs fast

Feels hydrating

Lockable pump Cons Very thin consistency Buy now at Amazon

$21.80 from Walmart

Love Beauty and Planet Soothe and Serene Body Lotion The Love Beauty & Planet Body Lotion seems creamy and spreadable at first, but I had to work it into my skin as it started drying because I could see white streaks. The formula absorbed into my skin after a few minutes, leaving a comfortably tacky finish behind. My biggest complaint: The lavender and argan oil scent that’s popular from the brand smelled nauseating and it lingered into the next day. While the brand offers other fragrances, I’m discouraged by how I felt about the most popular one (and I typically love lavender). For that reason, I’d be weary. Pros Variety of scents available Cons Difficult to spread

Pump doesn't lock Buy now at Amazon

$6.99 from Walmart

$6.99 from Target

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion The Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion’s formula felt more dry than emollient, but still easy to blend, and it resulted in a matte-looking finish. My qualm was that, despite looking and feeling dry, this left a film on my hands any time I touched my skin, even into the next day after I applied it at night. Otherwise, the lotion has no discernible scent and a pump that locks. Pros Spreads easily

Leaves a matte finish Cons Leaves a noticeable film on the skin Buy now at Amazon

$8.68 from Walmart

$9.99 from Blain Farm & Fleet

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion The Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion was the runniest of all the lotions, with a liquidy consistency that was awkward to apply without a mess. Once on, though, it wasn’t oily like the texture made me think it may be. It feels silky and tacky like many of the formulas on this list. This has a sweet, cocoa butter scent that I liked, but the sensitive-nosed may find too pronounced. It also has a lockable pump, which is especially good considering the runniness. Pros Lockable pump

Pleasant scent Cons Very thin, runny consistency Buy now at Amazon

$6.48 from Walmart

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion The Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion looked bright white on my skin and made me nervous for application. After some fast rubbing, it absorbed into my skin fine. The thinner lotion felt plenty moisturizing but slightly slick after drying. This lotion isn’t bad, but it’s pricier per ounce than others on this list without offering anything better. Pros Feels comfortable

Lockable pump Cons Feels slick Buy now at Amazon

$14.49 from Target

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Moisturizing Cream The La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Body Cream performed a bait-and-switch on me. The formula felt thick yet blended evenly into the skin, but then felt very damp and oily for an hour after application. This is the only lotion I had to test twice because I thought I must have applied too much the first time. My skin felt so slick that I dabbed it with a paper towel to attempt to sop up some of the oil. Purposefully using less for a second test, I still found this too greasy, though it was at least more comfortable. If you have ultra-dry skin and need an intense moisturizing treatment, this may be it, but stay far away if you plan on getting dressed soon after application. Pros Lockable pump Cons Very oily Buy now at Amazon

Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion The Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion has a thicker formula that’s harder to spread than others on this list, but the stark white formula absorbs well and becomes invisible after some rubbing. Some minutes later, my skin still felt wet, albeit very smooth. After a half-hour, the formula dried down more, but was too slick for my liking (read: I would dread putting long pants on). In addition to the greasy feel, the scent of this was an obvious reminder that I applied lotion. It smells medicinal—almost like I’d gone to the doctor’s office and came home smelling of an exam room. It’s not an objectively bad scent, I suppose, but not evoking the tropical sweetness of vacation like our Best Fragrance pick. Pros Lockable pump Cons Unpleasant scent

Slick finish Buy now at Amazon

$5.48 from Walmart

$6.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

