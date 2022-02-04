This is my go-to skincare brand in the winter

If you’re a skincare fanatic like me and have tried dozens of products over the years, you may devote certain ones to a particular season when you need them most. My day-to-day routine keeps my skin fresh and clear, but it comes up short in the midst of the cold, dry winter. That changed when I tried Biossance, my winter saving grace. When the cold rolls around, I place an order for my Biossance favorites, because I know they’ll keep my skin feeling hydrated and looking bright even when the world outside is dull.

Why do I love Biossance?

The main reason I love Biossance products is because they feel great on my skin. The primary ingredient in many products is squalane, which is an oil made entirely from sugarcane in Biossance’s case (as opposed to being derived from harvesting shark livers). The ingredient should absorb into the skin quickly and leave a lightweight, moisturizing finish that protects skin without feeling heavy.

About that squalane and other ingredients: Biossance claims to source its products sustainably, which the brand describes as attaining them without contributing to deforestation or endangering species. The company also ships carbon neutral and has a Green Lab Certification, meaning Biossance meets the non-profit’s laboratory standards for energy consumption and usage. The brand claims to not use animals in the making or testing of its products, and it banned more than 2,000 ingredients it deemed harmful, including parabens and phthalates.



Below are my top five products from Biossance—with my favorites toward the top—and, yes, I think you should try them, too.

Shop all Biossance products

1. Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

Credit: Biossance Lather the skin in a rich moisturizer with the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream.

What it claims: The Squalane + Omega Repair Cream contains squalane, omega fatty acids, ceramides, and plant sterols, all of which should hydrate and protect the skin barrier. The product also claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and leave skin looking dewy instead of dry or flat. The instructions say to apply the moisturizer on a clean face after serums or other treatments.

What it’s like to use it: After using the product for years, I can confirm that it hydrates and reduces the appearance of fine lines. This rich moisturizer is my go-to heavy hitter for the winter months when my skin appears dull and dry, and I apply it morning and night, except for when I opt for the Rose Oil (more on that coming) to seal in my skin’s moisture instead. It’s a thick cream, but it absorbs in a matter of minutes and leaves my skin feeling moisturized but never heavy. The repair cream doesn’t make my skin look glowy as it claims to, but instead evens out my skin’s moisture and counteracts the dullness. Of the more than 1,000 5-star reviews, one customer sums up my results well, writing: “fantastic, buttery softness without the greasy.”

Get the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream from Biossance for $58

2. Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

Credit: Biossance Moisturize your skin with the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil.

What it claims: The Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil claims to brighten, hydrate, and firm skin. The oil is made of vitamin C oil, squalane, chios crystal oil (derived from a tree resin), and damascus rose oil—all of which claim to boost skin’s brightness without feeling heavy. Biossance recommends applying a few drops to the skin in the morning and night after moisturizer, or mixing it into your foundation.

What it’s like to use it: If you’re looking for an oil that will make your skin look bright and supple, this is the one. After incorporating the oil into my routine, I noticed my skin tone appeared more even and it felt firmer. I prefer to apply this oil when my face is slightly damp and it absorbs quickly. The rose scent is uplifting without being perfume-y, which I’m glad for. Though a bottle costs $72—the priciest on this list—I think it’s worth it because it delivers on its promises to lighten dark spots and keep skin hydrated.

Get the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil from Biossance for $72

3. Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

Credit: Biossance Brighten up your under-eyes with the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream.

What it claims: Biossance’s Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream reminds me of a strawberry milkshake with its cool, thick, pink-toned formula. Both the cream’s color and the faint floral scent fade once it melts into the skin. This eye cream claims to provide hydration, help the skin appear lifted, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles using squalane, marine algae, and paracress extract (the plant source of spilanthol, a natural pain reliever and anti-inflammatory chemical). Some reviewers note that the cream also helps reduce the look of dark circles beneath the eyes, perhaps because of its pink hue. To use, apply the cream under the eyes and on the eyelids in the morning and evening.

What it’s like to use it: Eye cream isn’t a must-have in my routine, but I love how decadent this one feels. It’s silky and lightweight enough to wear under makeup but looks plenty brightening on its own. The formula absorbs into my skin in about 30 seconds and leaves it feeling hydrated and refreshed after a long day. On days where I’m seeing people in person, I use the cream in the morning as I think it makes me look more awake.



Get the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream from Biossance for $54

4. Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer

Credit: Biossance Lightly hydrate your skin using the Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer.

What it claims: The Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer is lighter in consistency compared to the Omega Repair Cream, making it a great pick for warmer weather or for anyone with oily to combination skin. In addition to squalane, the moisturizer contains red seaweed, lactic acid, and ginger root extract that together claim to reduce the look of pores, minimize redness, and even the skin tone. You can apply this moisturizer as needed.

What it’s like to use it: This moisturizer is incredibly hydrating like the Omega Repair Cream, but I need to apply it more often because it doesn't last as long as the aforementioned on the skin. I have extremely sensitive skin, so this moisturizer is great for when it feels dry or itchy, but I don’t want to slather my skin in a thick formula. Most notably, I see a reduction in redness, irritation, and dry patches after using this.

Get the Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer from Biossance for $52

5. Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum

Credit: Biossance Turn to the Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum to exfoliate the skin.

What it claims: The Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum touts many capabilities, from smoothing skin texture to brightening complexion to “[making] skin stronger and healthier from within.” The brand attributes most of these feats to the product’s 10% lactic acid, a chemical exfoliant that promotes cell turnover, causing skin look and feel smoother. The night serum is best applied in the evening, of course, and Biossance recommends using two to three pumps daily.

What it’s like to use it: This serum worked well for me, though I only had the trial size. Without being able to speak to the long-term results, I enjoyed the glowy appearance my skin had in the mornings after applying it at night. Post-use, my skin felt fresh and taut, though a bit tight, like I needed to cleanse and moisturize sooner rather than later to add hydration back into my skin.



Get the Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum from Biossance for $62

Should you try Biossance?

Yes, especially if your skin is on the dull or dry side. The moisturizers and serums are smooth and rich, making them great for harsh winter months or year-round use for those with dry or sensitive skin. Though Biossance is pricier than many skincare brands—comparable to other luxury ones—it’s worth every penny to me.

If you’re still on the fence or want to test out a few products before committing to full-size bottles, Biossance has several gift kits with a range of trial-size products, including the Overachievers Set that contains all five of the products above. These sets are a great way to test the products on your own skin—this is how I fell in love with the brand—and are also great for traveling.

Shop all Biossance products

