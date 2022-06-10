I’m calling it: This body oil is the scent of the summer

Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil Buy now at Ellis Brooklyn

I’m not a hardcore bodycare enthusiast, nor do I think I ever will be. Still, I will be the first to admit that my skin needs a little more tender loving care due to its dryness. Slathering my skin in creams and oils has never appealed to me like a multistep skincare or makeup routine does, but, if my body is feeling extra dry, I’ll take the time to moisturize my arms, hands, and legs.

When I heard about the Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil from Ellis Brooklyn and its supposed beach-like scent, I knew I wanted to learn more, especially because a captivating fragrance will get me motivated to lather on a body moisturizer.

What is the Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil?

Ellis Brooklyn is a luxury beauty brand that specializes in personal fragrances, bodycare, and home fragrances, like candles and diffuser oils. Established in June 2015 by beauty journalist Bee Shaprio, each of the brand’s scents are a nod to Shapiro’s love for writing and “are inspired by literature, non-fiction, articles, songwriting, poetry, and verse.” Some of the brand’s products are sold in major retailers such as Sephora, Ulta, Blue Mercury, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie.

Ellis Brooklyn’s latest launch, the Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil, retails for $65 and comes in a 3-ounce glass bottle. The oil claims to hydrate the skin with several ingredients, including squalane, algae extract, rosehip oil, pomegranate seed oil, and pumpkin seed oil. The oil imparts a musk aroma that is the same scent as its best-selling perfume counterpart, Salt Eau De Parfum. The fragrance has top notes of ylang ylang flower and violet leaves and middle notes of Tahitian tiare flower and magnolia dianica flower. Its bottom notes consist of musk, ambergris, and sandalwood. This aromatic concoction is supposed to evoke images of “salty skin, the warm heat of the sun, and a whiff of tropical florals.”

What I like about the Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Miranda The Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil’s musky scent bears the same aroma as its Salt Eau De Parfum predecessor.

It has an enticing smell

My forever-dry hands and arms are always in need of the pick-me-up this body oil brings (more on that coming), but, if you ask me, the scent is the best part of this product. Its musky smell immediately transports me to a lush beach lined with bushes rife with flowers, and images of waves crashing against the shore come to mind as well. It’s fair to say that the light blue-tinted bottle also plays a role in creating these nautical visions in my head.

When I first applied the oil, the scent went away almost immediately. To see if I could get it to stick around longer, I applied my go-to moisturizer, the O’Keeffe’s Working Hands, to act like a primer. I’m happy to report that it worked—the smell lasted five to six hours with the addition of O’Keeffe’s.

If you find yourself going head over heels for the scent and want it to last all day, I’d suggest giving the Salt Eau De Parfum a try, as it has a more potent scent than the body oil. The 2-ounce bottle of perfume has a more expensive price tag at $105, but if you’d like to try it out for less, you can get a 0.34-ounce spray bottle of the dreamy, oceanic smell for $30.

It makes skin feel soft

Now, let’s get into its function. With a good 10 drops of this oil applied to my arms and hands, my skin feels more soothed than it does without it. It leaves a filmy sensation on the skin, but that subsides after three to five minutes of wear—enough time for it to fully absorb in. It doesn’t have the heavy-duty hydrating abilities of a thick body cream like the Sol De Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream I recently tested, but if you’re looking for a body product that moderately moisturizes the skin for about five to six hours, Ellis Brooklyn’s oil is for you.

It’s easy to dispense

I appreciate this oil’s packaging because the bottle’s opening allows for only small drops to come out. Therefore, I never felt like I was wasting a single drop of this oil. It’s $65, so it’s nice that the bottle’s dispensary aids in this expensive product lasting a long time. After a week of using it once or twice every day, I still have 90% of the oil left.

What I don’t like about the Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil

Credit: Reviewed / Ellis Brooklyn Though we commend Ellis Brooklyn for their elegant packaging, be careful of dropping it during or after application.

It has a fragile bottle

Despite praising how it dispenses, I have a qualm with the packaging: I fear that the bottle could break. It’s made of glass, which means that I’d have a sad and unfortunate catastrophe to reckon with if my oily hands were to drop the bottle. That said, I always make sure I’m not near anything that I could bump into before rubbing the oil into my skin. As much as I would love to take this with me on a vacation, I’ll be keeping it safe and sound on my nightstand.

Is the Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil worth it?

Yes, if you want to smell like a beach

Credit: Ellis Brooklyn Ellis Brooklyn has made the perfect moisturizer for summer lovers, with its indulgent tropical scent and silky smooth coverage.

I think this $65 oil is worth every cent. It exudes a musky aroma that takes you away to a tropical destination, leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth, and the scent lasts several hours. For those reasons, it lives up to its categorization as a luxury beauty product, making its higher cost justifiable to me. We all need to give our skin some TLC from time to time, so why not spice it up with a luxurious body oil?

