This acne-fighting face mask is like a sweet treat for my skin

Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Detox Face Mask Pros Unclogs blackheads

Doesn’t dry out the skin

Satisfying texture Cons None we could find Buy now at Fenty Beauty

I’ve never declared any beauty product to look good enough to eat. (Quick disclaimer: You should never ingest any personal care products.) But once I saw Fenty Skin’s Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask, I noticed its resemblance to my favorite ice cream flavor—the mask has a creamy texture and vanilla-like color, speckled with what sure looks like Oreo crumbles.

But the label tells the real story: This face mask claims its moisturizing formula is tough on blackheads while being gentle on skin. So, even if this mask couldn’t treat my sweet tooth, I decided to see if it could treat my combination skin instead.

What is Fenty Skin?

Fenty Skin is the skincare counterpart to singer Rihanna’s makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. The skincare line includes a body moisturizer, body scrub, a hand mask, a lip oil, a toner, an eye cream, a facial cleanser, and a facial moisturizer. You can shop Fenty Beauty products at Sephora and directly from Fenty Skin.

The Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask is one of the brand’s most recent additions and retails for $32 for 2.5 ounces—about a two month’s supply if used two or three times per week, according to the instructions. It claims to free the skin’s pores of dirt, oil, and other “impurities” and is designed with all skin types in mind (including sensitive skin. In turn, pores are left feeling “cleansed” and “snatched.” Furthermore, the mask helps to combat “excess oil and fights shine throughout the day.” Overall, it’s meant to make the skin look and feel smooth without depriving it of its moisture. The mask has a mousse-like texture that includes ingredients salicylic acid, kaolin clay, and “charcoal bursts.” Salicylic acid and kaolin clay help to rid the pores of grime, and the charcoal bits—which dissolve into the formula as you apply it—absorb excess oil and “impurities.”

What I like about the Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Face Mask

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Miranda / Fenty Skin The Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Face Mask left my oily T-zone feeling and looking completely clean.

It doesn’t dry out the skin

I’ve tried other clay-containing masks, like the Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask and the Versed Find Clarity Purifying Mask. Oftentimes, my skin feels tight and dry post-wear, requiring me to use a serum containing hyaluronic acid—in addition to my go-to La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer—so my skin is properly hydrated. Unlike the masks of the past, the Cookies N Clean Whipped Face Mask left my face feeling soft and supple instead of high and dry for moisture.

It extracts blackheads

I have big pores on my T-zone—a.k.a. my nose, forehead, and chin—which means they’re prime real estate for dirt and oil to occupy. As a result, small, black bumps called blackheads tend to pop up, particularly on my nose. After wearing the Cookies N Clean Whipped Face Mask for the advised 10 to 15 minutes, my blackheads disappeared. I only wish that the mask had the power to banish them for good (an impossibility, I know), as they came back 12 hours later. It seemed an eternity to wait even every other day, per the jar’s instructions, to use it again.

It has a satisfying texture

If you take your skincare routine seriously like I do, you probably find pleasure in simply rubbing skincare products against your face. The lightweight consistency of the Cookies N Clean Whipped Face Mask has one of the most gratifying textures to date! Its soft-serve consistency entices you to keep coming back for more. For me, that came in the form of reaching for this mask once a week—so as not to over-exfoliate my skin.

What I don’t like about the Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Face Mask

It’s not the cheapest mask for similar results

I don’t have any hesitations regarding its formula, but I understand that its $32 price tag is not cheap. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Cetaphil Dermacontrol Purifying Clay Mask. It retails for half the price—and you get ½ ounce more product!—and its creamy formula claims to clear pores without drying out skin, thanks to a combo of clays, exfoliants, and moisturizers.

Is the Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Face Mask worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Fenty Skin For a luxury skincare product that delivers, consider the Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Face Mask.

Yes, if you’re looking for a non-drying clay mask

If you have blackheads and combination skin—and the price doesn’t deter you—I have no doubt you’ll be thrilled with this Fenty Skin face mask. As clay masks tend to be drying, I’m comfortable recommending the $32 investment for a moisturizing formula that does what it claims.

But if you think that you won’t reach for it too often or you’re counting your pennies, save your money and try the Cetaphil Dermacontrol Purifying Clay Mask. Similar to Fenty’s mask, it has a clay-based formula that intends to “purify skin and deep clean pores” while not irritating sensitive skin.

