10 great hair products for people over 50

As we age, our hair can begin to lose its thickness, strength, and elasticity. Luckily, there are hundreds of products on the market that can help you achieve gorgeous—if not your best ever—hair in your 50s and beyond. Whether your goal is to retain moisture, add shine, or enhance color (your own natural shade or hair dye), there’s an answer for all needs and hair types.

To help you narrow down which solution is the best fit for your hair, we’ve assembled 10 popular beauty products with great reviews that you can use to lock in and maintain amazing hair after 50.

1. For the blowout addict: Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray

Credit: Oribe

This heat styling spray makes achieving the perfect blowout that much easier. Not only does it protect your hair from heat damage, but it claims to speed up how fast your hair dries to cut your blow-drying time in half. While adding shine and body (a bonus for thinning hair), it also promises to repair split ends and add moisture that is locked in once the product comes in contact with heat. Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray works for all hair types, but is especially helpful for those with curly or coarse hair that can take a long time to dry.

But don't just take our word for it. 5-star reviews at places like Amazon and Dermstore note it's pleasant smell and ability to tame even the frizziest tresses. A five-star review from Dermstore notes that "Silver Blonde or colored hair improves dramatically" with this product, and that the company's vegan and cruelty-free ethos make this expensive purchase worth it.

Get the Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray from Amazon starting at $22

2. For people with dry hair: Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

Credit: Olaplex

Just a few drops of this highly-concentrated bonding oil can make your hair glow. It claims to repair heat, chemical, and mechanical (think: hairbrushing) damage with an ingredient called bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which “bonds” broken strands together to at least give the appearance of healthier hair. It also adds shine and moisture with grape seed and green tea oils. As we age, our hair can become drier from shrinking oil glands, so it’s important to consider adding a good hair oil to your hair care regimen to refresh natural oils on your scalp and strands.

Sephora shoppers claim total loyalty to this hair oil, which one 5-star reviewer says “actually repairs your hair strands instead of just masking and smoothing damaged strands with temporary moisture.” And the best part is, a little goes a long way, so you can expect this product to last.

Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil from Sephora for $28

3. For for glowing blondes or silvers: Matrix Total Results So Silver Shampoo

Credit: Ulta

Whether you’re blonde, silver, or in the process of embracing your silver locks, this shampoo will help you maintain beautiful, icy color. Specifically designed for blonde and silver hair, Matrix Total Results So Silver Shampoo aims to keep your color looking fresh and prevent it from getting brassy. Perfect for highlighted and natural hair alike, add this clarifying shampoo to your hair washing regimen for a deep-clean feel. It's appropriate for all shades of silver as well, ranging from more traditional white to dark grey.

One 5-star reviewer on Ulta calls this shampoo a “holy grail for silver hair.” It’s also revered for removing yellow tones from blonde hair and brightening white hair. When paired with other products in Matrix’s So Silver line, such as the conditioner, users report a serious icy boost to their color.

Get the Matrix Total Results So Silver Shampoo for Blonde and Silver Hair from Ulta for $14

4. For those dreaming of soft, beautiful curls: Curlsmith Curl Conditioning Oil-In-Cream

Credit: Curlsmith

Use this Curlsmith cream conditioner that’s infused with oil whenever your kinky, curly, or coily hair needs a punch of hydration. You can apply it as a deep conditioning mask and leave it on your hair for 10 to 30 minutes or, if you’re in desperate need of extra moisture, you can leave it on overnight. Because our hormones fluctuate as we head into our 50s, our hair can change texture, becoming more dry or holding less shape. This product helps combat both, and you can use it 2-3 times a week for maximum results.

A 5-star reviewer claims it’s “a game changer for curly hair,” while another 5-star reviewer writes that the product gives her hair “incredible shine.” It’s also beloved for its power to hydrate dry curls and help them keep their shape for much longer than usual.

Get the Curlsmith Curl Conditioning Oil-In-Cream from Ulta for $26

5. For the person with natural hair who needs the perfect hold: The Mane Choice Ancient Egyptian 24 Karat Glistening Gold Twisting Gel

Credit: Ulta

This ultra-shiny twisting gel can help keep coily and kinky hair looking fabulous. It claims to moisturize your locks and tame frizz, but the best benefit of this product is how great it sets twist-outs, braid-outs, and wash-and-gos. It’ll lock in just enough hold and definition to keep your style in place while also making your hair soft and supple all day.

Ulta reviewers give this twisting gel a gold star. "My hair loves this gel. It shines like a new penny." says one 5-star reviewer, while others love it because it doesn’t create flakes. It’s also perfect for regular use, making this item an everyday go-to.

Get The Mane Choice Ancient Egyptian 24 Karat Glistening Gold Twisting Gel from Ulta for $14.99

6. For those who need a quick camouflage between salon visits: Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray

Credit: Dermstore

Keeping a good root concealer touch-up spray handy is a lifesaver in between your hair appointments if you’re not a fan of your natural roots growing in. Perfect for both concealing grays and adding color to your roots, this grab-and-go product is a quick fix for any style you choose. Plus, it helps conceal thinning areas on top of hiding roots—an added bonus if you’re looking to add a little more thickness to your hair. The spray dries within minutes and remains put until your next shampoo.

Dermstore reviewers gave this root concealer touch-up spray a 5-star rating. “Of the gray root touch up products I have tried, this was by far the most effective and easiest to apply,” writes one major fan. Others applaud it for its excellent coverage and color matching.

Get the Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray from Dermstore for $25

7. For those whose hair needs a little TLC: Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

Credit: Moroccanoil

This beloved hydrating mask from Moroccanoil adds strength and moisture to any type of texture if you fall in the medium-to-thick hair range. If your hair is damaged from heat, treatments, or simply needs a little TLC, just five to seven minutes with this product on your hair can liven up your locks. Made with argan oil, the mask brings hydration, shine, and elasticity for a healthy and manageable feel.

Nordstrom reviewers are obsessed with this mask, hailing the ultra-hydrating product for its softening and shine-enhancing properties. One 5-star reviewer writes, “This conditioner has really made my hair grow and nurtured it back to being thick and healthy.”

Get the Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask from Nordstrom starting at $13

8. For people who want to keep frizz at bay: Ouai Matte Pomade

Credit: Ouai

For classic, slicked-back hair, look no further than Ouai Matte Pomade. You can achieve the perfect bun, ponytail, braid or spikes with this product, which comes matte to help you create a smooth, timeless look without adding shine. It’s common as we age to have more flyaways and frizz, so a pomade is always a smart solution to keep any style of yours in place. It doesn’t matter if you have pin straight or tightly coiled hair, because this pomade works equally well on all types of hair and textures.

Sephora shoppers love this product because of how well it keeps flyaways at bay, especially in humidity. “I couldn't believe my flyaway and baby hairs were tamed and controlled,” a 5-star reviewer raves, describing the pomade as not looking too wet, heavy or greasy. “My baby hairs and flyaways smoothed out and lay flat.”

Get Ouai Matte Pomade from Sephora for $24

9. For locking in any style: Harry’s Texturizing Putty

Credit: Target

If you have shorter hair, you’ll definitely want to check out this texturizing putty designed for both men and women. Non-greasy moisturizing ingredients, like lanolin wax, keep your hair feeling soft without the usual crunchiness or stiffness that comes with many texturizing products. And the best part is that it’ll give your hair just enough volume to conceal any thinning areas. Being in your 50s doesn’t mean you can’t have thick, beautiful-looking hair, and this putty can help you make that happen.

Harry’s Texturizing Putty clocks in at an average 4.5/5 rating on Target. Users report an “excellent hold” that is “still flexible.” Other 5-star fans say the putty is a “great product if you want to style your hair on a daily basis.” It’s revered for its staying power and medium-strong hold that lasts throughout the day.

Get Harry’s Texturizing Putty from Target for $13.49

10. For those looking to cut down on their drying time: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Credit: Revlon

Reviewed’s beauty writer can’t get enough of Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. This seemingly magic tool makes blow drying your hair a breeze and cuts down drying time significantly. Plus, it gives you tons and tons of volume while adding shine and reducing frizz and static. Finally, it's all-in-one design means you can get these great results while only using one hand.

“With this tool, I skipped the poofy stage of the drying process and went right from wet, limp hair to dry, straight strands,” our Reviewed staff writer says. But we’re not the only ones who are completely gaga over this tool. “This thing took me eight minutes,” says one 5-star Amazon reviewer about how long it took to dry and style her hair. “The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush.”

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon for $35.33

