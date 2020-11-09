10 eye creams to try for banishing dark circles, bags, and fine lines

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Skincare doesn’t seem like a hot-button topic, but there’s no denying that some products cause controversy (looking at you, St. Ive’s Apricot Scrub). Eye creams, as an entire category, are among the most scrutinized, as many contain the same ingredients you’d find in a regular moisturizer or serum. So why the extra step? Well, if you have more specific concerns or skin sensitivity around the under-eye area than with the rest of your skin, you may prefer a more direct approach. Eye creams allow you to target puffiness, dark circles, or fine lines while using a more generalized product on the rest of your face. These tiny jars or tubes also serve as a reminder to focus on your eye area, which is the most delicate skin on your face and sometimes the area we neglect the most.

No matter your reasoning or your skincare concern, one of these 10 eye creams can elevate your skincare routine.

1. To hydrate: Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel

You don’t need to pay top dollar to keep your lids and under-eyes feeling supple and looking refreshed. The Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel, which has over 4,400 Amazon reviews and a 4.4-star rating, claims to hydrate with hyaluronic acid and smooth and brighten with licorice extract and a “vitamin complex.” It also absorbs into the skin quickly, thanks to its gel consistency, so you can immediately follow up with makeup or other skincare products.

One happy Amazon reviewer writes: “I've been using this for about a month now and my dark circles are noticeably lightening! Once it absorbs, you can't feel it on your face, and it doesn't create that weird, tight feeling that other products do. When I finish my current tube, I will definitely get another.”



Get the Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel on Amazon for $13.43

2. To moisturize: Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb

Hydration refers to water in the skin, while moisturization refers to its oil content. If your skin is scaly or flaky, that indicates that it’s dry instead of dehydrated. To curb dryness, try this cream from Belif, which adds major moisture back to dry skin around the eyes with ingredients like glycerin and squalane, and claims to use tiger grass to soothe the skin and comfrey leaf to smoothen, soften, and keep skin clear.

“This eye cream feels amazing,” one Sephora reviewer writes. “It’s so soft and it sinks right into your skin. I felt like my under-eyes were more moisturized and that my makeup sat better on top when I used it. I would absolutely recommend this product!”

Get the Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb on Sephora for $48

3. To depuff: Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream

If you’re looking to reduce the puffiness around your eyes, the Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream contains coffee to “wake up” tired skin. It may sound gimmicky, but using coffee on your skin actually works, as it contains antioxidants that neutralize free radicals—atoms missing electrons in the environment that can cause premature aging—leading to a decrease in inflammation. The caffeine from the coffee may also brighten the skin.

One Sephora reviewer raves: “Under-eye puffiness definitely runs in my family. I've taken extreme measures to try and prevent it. I've used this product for the last year and have noticed a drastic change. My under-eye area has never looked better!”



Get the Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream on Sephora for $33

4. To diminish fine lines: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream

Never used retinol? Let this eye cream from Neutrogena be your introduction to the beloved anti-aging ingredient. It claims to help fade the look of crow’s feet and other stubborn lines around the eyes, but the cream won’t dehydrate the skin out, as it also contains hyaluronic acid.

“I am quite a way past 65 and drooping eyelids needed something and not surgery. I tried this [and] it actually works!” one of the 5,400 Amazon reviewers gushes. “A friend asked me if I had my eyes done! It's my third order.”

Get the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream on Amazon for $17.20

5. To soothe irritation: Burt’s Bees Eye Cream for Sensitive Skin

If your skin is sensitive to most products but you still want the added benefits of an eye cream, look to this one from Burt’s Bees. It claims to moisturize your eye area while adding luminosity with ingredients like aloe, shea butter, and olive, sunflower seed, and coconut oils. It’s suitable for all skin types and avoids irritants with a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic formula.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “I have sensitive skin and eczema around my eyes. My [skin there gets] red, itchy and swollen. This is the only cream that has reduced my symptoms and does not cause any irritation.”

Get the Burt’s Bees Eye Cream for Sensitive Skin on Amazon for $9.97

6. To brighten skin: Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème

With the inclusion of ascorbic acid, a.k.a. vitamin C, this Ole Henriksen eye cream claims to brighten the under-eye area and reduce signs of aging, like fine lines and wrinkles. It also includes collagen (a protein produced by the body) to help with the skin’s elasticity.

“I have tried many other eye creams and just keep coming back to this one,” one Sephora reviewer gushes. “It keeps your dark circles at bay and really hydrates the skin around the eye. I am now in an exclusive and committed relationship with this eye cream!”

Get the Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème on Sephora for $39

7. To protect: CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

Much like the mega-popular Cerave Moisturizing Cream, the Eye Repair Cream fortifies the skin barrier with ceramides (lipids found in the outermost layer of the skin) and hydrates with hyaluronic acid. It also claims to minimize the look of dark circles and puffiness with a “marine and botanical complex.” For those with sensitive skin, this is also free of fragrance, which some people find irritating.

One of the 8,900 Amazon reviewers raves: “I've been embarrassed for years about the bags under my eyes, but with two preschoolers at home, stress, and mild insomnia, I didn't see a way out. This is like a little miracle tube. I use it before bed and then in the morning, too. I use it even if I don't wash my face. I've gone from looking like there are bruises under my eyes to looking normal again. I no longer feel the need to use concealer under my eyes on a regular basis. I highly recommend!”

Get the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream on Amazon for $10.77

8. To firm the skin: LilyAna Naturals Rosehip & Hibiscus Eye Cream

If you want to tighten up the skin around your eye area, try adding the LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream into your routine. It claims to protect the skin from free radicals with antioxidants like rosehip seed oil and hibiscus flower extracts, and address sagging skin and puffiness with vitamin C ester (a more stable form of vitamin C that should stay effective for longer).

Get the LilyAna Naturals Rosehip & Hibiscus Eye Cream on Amazon for $22.99

9. To smooth fine lines: RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream Treatment

This drugstore option from RoC addresses puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles with retinol, but it also claims to be mild enough for people with dry or sensitive skin. It also uses ingredients like glycerin and panthenol to moisturize the skin.

“I have literally tried 50 different eye creams to help smooth the crepe-y skin around my eyes and help reduce puffiness before I put makeup on,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “The RoC retinol cream is the first product that almost immediately diminishes the bags under my eyes as it hydrates and tightens my skin. I have very sensitive skin and I have never had a reaction. The RoC cream also absorbs quickly and doesn't migrate into my eyes/contacts like many other (oily) products.”

Get the RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream Treatment on Amazon for $17.07

10. To even skin tone: Olay Ultimate Eye Cream

If you usually use makeup to color-correct the blue of the skin under your eyes, this cream from Olay wants to take the place of your concealer. This cream claims to brighten with an opaque pink tint that the company says blends into all skin tones. It also uses niacinamide (a.k.a. vitamin B3) and peptides (amino acids that make up proteins like collagen) to protect and strengthen the skin.

One Amazon reviewer raves: “This worked like magic. Instantly, I looked more awake and brighter—if that’s all it ever did, it would have been good, but no. The puffy ripple I’d developed under one eye is significantly diminished, and each time I pat this on, it seems to work better. The chronic dark circles are far brighter, the skin is velvety smooth, and I think it knocked a good 10 years off my appearance. I won’t go without it again.”

Get the Olay Ultimate Eye Cream on Amazon for $21.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.