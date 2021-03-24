12 beauty brands everyone is talking about right now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re paying attention to social media these days, it seems like hundreds of new beauty products and brands launch each month. Instagram and TikTok are rife with ads and influencers vying for your attention, with each new offering commanding a following for its innovative, inclusive, and fun products. Below, you’ll find the latest splurge-worthy beauty brands with rave reviews that everyone is talking about.

1. Kosas Cosmetics

Credit: Kosas Cosmetics Turn to Kosas Cosmetics for light coverage complexion products and pops of color for the cheeks and lips.

Kosas’ tagline is “makeup for skincare freaks” for a reason: All of its products contain ingredients you’d expect to find in a serum or moisturizer designed to make your skin healthier and more luminous from the inside out. The popular Tinted Face Oil Foundation, for example, contains a blend of avocado, meadowfoam, jojoba, camellia seed, and rosehip seed oils to moisturize and brighten the skin while blending away unevenness with its light coverage pigment.

The other superstar product from Kosas is its Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer, which doubles as a daytime eye cream, containing caffeine and hyaluronic acid that brighten and moisturize, respectively.

Shop Kosas Cosmetics

2. Ilia Beauty

Credit: Ilia Beauty Find beautiful complexion products through Ilia Beauty.

The trend of “no-makeup makeup” is still alive and well, and Ilia is here for it. When you want to even your skin’s tone and texture, add subtle hints of color and glow to your cheeks, and top off your minimalist beauty look with a coat of mascara, you should turn to Ilia.

The brand has everything you need for a full face, including best-sellers like the Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, True Skin Serum Concealer, cream-based satin or shimmery Multi-Sticks for the lips and cheeks, and the Limitless Lash Mascara, which the brand claims has lengthening and lash separating effects.

Shop Ilia Beauty

3. Nécessaire

Credit: Nécessaire Shop Nécessaire when you want skin-smoothing bath products.

You’ll fix your eyes on Nécessaire for its ultra-sleek packaging and stay for its creamy, moisturizing body products. If your hands are dried out from cold weather and excess handwashing, start with the hand cream, which we adored during testing because of its silky texture and fragrance-free formula that soaks in quickly with no post-application stickiness or sliminess.

You may also shop Nécessaire’s in-shower products, like The Body Exfoliator and The Body Wash, and finish your routine with The Body Lotion, all of which claim to leave your skin feeling smoother and well-moisturized.

Shop Nécessaire on Sephora

4. Alleyoop

Credit: Alleyoop For multi-purposeful makeup, turn to Alleyoop.

Alleyoop is all about multipurpose products that go the distance for your skincare and makeup routine. Its Stack the Odds multi-use face palette contains matte blush, glow-y bronzer, and shimmering highlighter in one compact. You may also consider its Pen Pal four-in-one pen that contains lip and eye liners for defining your features or the 11th Hour cream eyeshadow sticks, which come in five colors. Another fan favorite, the Multi-Mood lip trio lets you dress your lips according to your mood, with matte, cream, and gloss versions of the same shade.

Shop Alleyoop

5. Tower 28

Credit: Tower 28 Play up your makeup routine with colorful products from Tower 28.

If you have sensitive skin, but still love to play with makeup, Tower 28 should be on your radar. The Asian-owned brand’s popular products, like the BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush, ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss, and Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer, let you create natural or bold looks using hydrating ingredients that claim not to irritate skin.

Shop Tower 28 on Sephora

6. Wow Skin Science

Credit: Wow Skin Science Keep your locks feeling and looking healthy with Wow Skin Science hair products.

There’s a plethora of beauty brands available on Amazon, but Wow Skin Science stands out for its consistent high-rated products with thousands of reviews. Of all the items to add to your shopping cart, you should start with the Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Hair Conditioner Set, which has over 54,000 reviews and a 4-star rating. The shampoo removes buildup and grime from the hair while treating a dry scalp and the conditioner moisturizes damaged or dry strands.

Shop Wow Skin Science on Amazon

7. LYS Beauty

Credit: LYS Beauty Get in on the cream makeup trend with LYS Beauty.

LYS, which stands for “love your skin” stepped on the scene with its sleek metallic pink packaging and creamy makeup formulas. And it did so just in time for the cream makeup craze.

The Black-owned beauty brand blends makeup and skincare together in its inclusive range of products, which includes the Triple Fix Serum Foundation, Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush, and Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil. All contain plant-based skincare ingredients, like hyaluronic acid to hydrate or antioxidants to shield your skin from environmental aggressors.

Shop LYS Beauty on Sephora

8. Merit Beauty

Credit: Merit Beauty Enhance your natural beauty with Merit.

Minimalist beauty sure is having a moment and Merit confirms that with its line of “well-edited essentials that have earned a place on your vanity.” The makeup brand aims to reset and simplify your beauty routine in a post-2020 world where most people aren’t focused on putting on a full face of makeup every day.

To start your Merit collection, snag the The Minimalist Perfection Complexion Stick that replaces your foundation and concealer, the Flush Balm Cheek Color for a pop of color on the cheeks, and the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil for achieving the perfect pout.

Shop Merit Beauty

9. Truly Beauty

Credit: Truly Beauty Nourish the skin on your body with products from Truly Beauty.

If you’re on TikTok, you’ll recognize products from Truly Beauty, with which many skincare fridges are stocked. The colorful product line includes basics like cleansers and moisturizers to more specialized skincare like booty polishes and bust body butters.

One buzzy offering is the Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter, a rainbow-tinted body moisturizer that includes acai berries as antioxidants to protect the skin and matcha to exfoliate and reduce inflammation.

Shop Truly Beauty on Ulta

10. Jones Road

Credit: Jones Road Focus on your skin health with makeup and skincare products from Jones Road.

Famed makeup artist Bobbi Brown left her namesake cosmetics brand in 2016 and started anew with Jones Road. The skincare and makeup brand is designed for all skin types and tones and skill levels. Within the brand, you can find products for the skin, face, eyes, and lips, as well as tools.

Start your collection with the Miracle Balm, a pot of creamy tint that you can use on the cheeks, eyes, or lips for a touch of color. If skincare is more your thing, try the brand’s Miracle Cream, a rich overnight mask that moisturizes with shea butter, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil.

Shop Jones Road

11. Freck Beauty

Credit: Freck Add playful freckles to your face with products from Freck.

It’s true: Freckles are on-trend. And if you don’t have them naturally, Freck is how you can achieve the look. All you need is the tube of The Original Freckle, which features a tiny brush that you dab onto your cheeks, across your nose, or wherever you want faux freckles, dipping back into the cylinder often to create more pigmented dots. If you already sport your own natural freckles, you can also shop the brand’s makeup and skincare products instead, which enhance your speckled skin.

Shop Freck Beauty on Sephora

12. Topicals

Credit: Topicals Reach for Topicals when you want to moisturize and brighten your skin.

The bright-colored Topicals packaging may catch your eye (it’s a theme with social media-promoted products, after all), but there’s more beyond the cutesy tubes that house the brand’s two hallmark products.

Faded, a brightening gel, claims to fade darkness and discoloration on sun-damaged or scarred skin. Like Butter is a hydrating mask for dry and sensitive skin that claims to protect the skin barrier and moisturize flaky skin. Snag the duo of the two buzzworthy creams to show your skin some love.

Shop Topicals on Sephora

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.