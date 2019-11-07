15 products you need for your skin this winter

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Finding the right products that work with your skin type is essential to tackling any new season and the weather that comes with it. In most of the U.S., winter is synonymous with parched and sallow skin. Here are 15 products to keep your complexion feeling and looking hydrated and luminous during the dry, chilly months.

1. A facial moisturizer to use every day

Credit: First Aid Beauty After washing your face, apply the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration.

Kick your parched skin to the curb with the mega-popular moisturizer First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intense Hydration. The cream specifically targets dryness and eczema with ingredients colloidal oatmeal to relieve itching, shea butter to moisturize and provide a skin barrier, and allantoin (a skin conditioning ingredient that increases water and stimulates cell regrowth) to calm and soothe the skin.

Get the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration at Sephora for $32

2. A body lotion for all-over moisturizing

Credit: CeraVe Use the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream all over the body for hydrated skin.

Post-shower or -shave, your skin needs a good lotion to restore moisture stripped away by the razor’s blade as well as plain ole soap and water. In winter, use the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, which uses ceramides (lipids found in the outermost layer of the skin) to restore the skin barrier and hyaluronic acid to retain moisture.

Get the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Normal to Dry Skin at ULTA for $18.99

3. The perfect lip balm that protects and heals

Credit: Carmex Carmex deserves a crown.

Searching for your holy grail lip balm? We found it for you. Carmex, available in a traditional roll-up chapstick form, a pot, or a squeezy tube, contains menthol, camphor, petrolatum, beeswax—all of which feel soothing and refreshing on the lips. You can choose between the original medicated version or cherry, strawberry, and a host of other “flavors.”

Get the Carmex Lip Balm on Amazon for $2.79

4. A shave oil for smoother hair removal

Credit: Tree Hut Avoid nicks and razor burn while also moisturizing your skin with the Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil.

The most important part of shaving is lubrication. In the winter months, a formula with extra emollients will protect even better as you remove hair. Before going in with a razor, apply a shave oil, like the Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil, which acts as a barrier between the blade and your skin for a safer shave. It’ll leave your skin feeling softer out of the shower, too!

Get the Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil at ULTA for $11.99

5. A moisturizing sunscreen for two-way winter protection

Credit: Aveeno Replace your morning moisturizer with the Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Face Sunscreen Lotion.

During the summer, we see advertisements for sunscreen all over, but the truth is, sun protection is necessary whenever you go out in the sun, regardless of the season. Consider swapping your summer product out for a hydrating one during the drier months. The Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Face Sunscreen Lotion protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays and moisturizes with antioxidant oatmeal.

Get the Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Face Sunscreen Lotion at Target for $8.99

Credit: Sephora Collection Give your feet some love with the Sephora Collection Foot Mask.

They look weird, they feel weird, but trust us, foot masks are the thing for keeping feet in tip-top condition. The Sephora Collection Foot Mask uses hyaluronic acid to moisturize and contains lavender and menthol for their refreshing properties. All you have to do is slip on the disposable socks that are pre-soaked inside with the serums and kick back for 20 minutes while they do their thing.

Get the Sephora Collection Foot Mask at Sephora for $5

7. A face mask to treat your skin

Credit: Fresh Use the Fresh Rose Face Mask when you want to treat your skin.

Spa night, anyone? Treat yourself to a face mask, like the Fresh Rose Face Mask. The mask claims to soothe and even the skin tone with rosewater, cool the skin with cucumber extract and aloe vera, and bring moisture to the skin with algae. Bonus: It smells just like roses!

Get the Fresh Rose Face Mask at Sephora for $62

8. An eye cream for extra care of delicate skin

Credit: Kiehl's For day-to-day moisture in the delicate eye area, try the Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado.

Have you ever awoken with dark, sunken-in under-eyes and cursed the skin gods? (Me, too.) Prevent the visible effects of too-little sleep and dry air with an eye cream, like the fan-favorite Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. It contains avocado oil to restore moisture, cocoa butter to soften and lubricate the skin, and shea butter to retain hydration. Apply a pea-sized amount under the eye and glide your finger outward toward the temple, gently massaging in the cream.

Get the Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado at Sephora for $48

9. A hydrating skin mist for a moisture boost any time

Credit: Tatcha Spritz your skin with the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist as needed.

A moisturizing mist lets you hydrate skin even after you’ve applied your makeup. The Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist brings your skin from matte and dry to dewy and glowy. It claims squalene moisturizes the skin, and red algae and silk extract retain the skin’s moisture. Perfect for setting the makeup or to keep in your bag for touch-ups.

Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist at Sephora for $48

10. A moisturizing primer for the perfect makeup base

Credit: First Aid Beauty Switch to the First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer for the winter months.

In the winter, skip out on primers that “mattify” or absorb skin moisture to prevent shine. Instead, switch to one that keeps your skin hydrated underneath your makeup, and prevent that powdery look. The First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer uses coconut water to hydrate, quinoa protein to strengthen the skin barrier, and a blend of minerals like zinc and copper to “support skin health.” Apply it over your SPF and underneath makeup.

Get the First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer at Sephora for 28

11. A face oil that’s extra-soothing

Credit: Fresh When your skin needs an extra boost of moisture, apply the Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil before moisturizer.

When your skin is acutely dry, try applying a facial oil before your moisturizer. The Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil claims its seaberry oil protects the skin from free radicals that are linked to aging, cranberry seed oil helps the skin’s elasticity, and camellia seed oil retains moisture.

Get the Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil at Sephora for $53

12. A lip mask to prevent chapping

Credit: Laneige Kick chapped lips to the curb with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Keep your lips plump and repair chapping with an overnight lip mask. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask uses hyaluronic acid and minerals to lock in moisture and a mix of vitamin C and antioxidants from berries to soothe and soften. Apply a generous amount at night and wipe off in the morning for luscious lips.

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at Sephora for $20

13. An all-purpose skin salve for especially dry skin

Credit: Aquaphor When your skin is dry or cracked, look to Aquaphor.

Miracles do exist and Aquaphor is proof. Aside from its abilities to make fragrance last longer, tame flyaways, and add glimmer to the skin, it’s the perfect remedy for dry, cracked skin during the winter. If you notice flaky patches around your knuckles or minor cuts from dry skin, apply the healing ointment and wait for the magic to happen, while the petrolatum (a moisturizing agent) adds a protective layer and soothes the skin.

Get the Aquaphor Healing Ointment Tube at ULTA for $5.49

14. Eye gels for a special treat

Credit: Skyn Iceland For an extra boost of hydration under the eyes, apply the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels.

When you really want a blast of hydration under the eyes, look to the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels. With eight pairs in the box, these claim to de-puff, tone, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with Icelandic glacial waters and other “firming ingredients.”

Get the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels at ULTA for $32

15. A humidifier for the air

Credit: Vicks Avoid dry air with a humidifier, like the Vicks V745A.

This appliance doesn’t only have benefits when you’re suffering from a cough and congestion. Use it all season long to add moisture into the air in your bedroom so your skin doesn’t dry out overnight. Our favorite after testing is this Vick’s model that has a one-gallon tank, which we estimate can run for about 10 hours on the medium setting and six hours on high before running out of water. It produces the same amount of humidity that taking a hot shower would, but with half as much water and energy, so you’re sure to kick the dryness out of the air.

Get the Vicks V745A Humidifier on Amazon for $30.89

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.