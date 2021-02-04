7 skincare products from The Ordinary with over 1,000 reviews

These days, there’s no reason to pay top dollar for effective skincare products. Sure, high-end products may deliver the results you want, but there are plenty of drugstore and budget-friendly brands rivaling them. One of the biggest names right now in affordable skincare is The Ordinary, a brand that offers all manner of potions at mostly under $10 price tags. It uses simplistic packaging and straightforward marketing—the products don’t have cutesy names but instead are labeled by their active ingredients. We’ve compiled the most popular products from the brand, each of which tackles a different skin concern. Take a look—you may just find a solution here for you.

1. For banishing breakouts: Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

Credit: The Ordinary Keep your skin clear with The Ordinary's Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%.

When your skin is breaking out, you notice bumps or texture popping up, or your skin feels oilier than usual, lean on this serum. The niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, claims to reduce blemishes and “congestion,” as well as brighten the skin. Zinc helps to regulate sebum, the skin’s natural oils. If you’re a Skincare by Hyram viewer, you may recognize this product as one of his favorite serums.

One of the over 3,700 Sephora reviewers writes: “This is hands-down the best product I have ever used on my skin. Even after only a few days of use, my pores and blemishes have almost completely disappeared! My skin is also glowing!!”



Get The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% on Sephora for $5.90

2. For smoothing uneven texture: AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Credit: The Ordinary Exfoliate your skin with The Ordinary's AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution.

Beloved on Tik Tok, this mask uses glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids to chemically exfoliate the skin and improve texture and tone. All you have to do is swipe the mask all over your face, leave it for 10 minutes (or less if you have sensitive skin) to see ultra-smooth skin. You can use the mask, which has a 4.6-star rating and over 2,400 reviews, up to twice a week.

One Sephora reviewer raves: “Wow! I bought this because of all the hype and let me tell you, it is worth it! My first few times using it I didn’t notice much, maybe a slightly brighter complexion, but holy cow! After almost two months of using it once a week, my skin looks great. Pores are more controlled and my skin is more even in complexion. I really damaged my skin as a teen by picking at it but this has evened it out a lot!! I can go without foundation if I wanted to, my skin is smooth and soft as well. I’m blown away.”

Get The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution on Sephora for $7.20

3. For boosting hydration: Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Credit: The Ordinary Hydrate the skin with The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5.

Keeping your skin hydrated and moisturized can be a feat, especially if you live in a cold climate. If your normal moisturizer isn’t cutting it, add this serum to your routine in the morning, evening, or both. Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, allowing it to keep your skin feeling supple for longer, and vitamin B5 also works to hydrate the skin.

“An absolute staple in my skin care routine, I use it twice a day everyday,” one Sephora reviewer gushes. “Cannot beat a great product that is extremely affordable!”



Get The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 on Sephora for $6.80

4. For managing oily skin: Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

Credit: The Ordinary Smooth uneven texture with The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution.

Toners are designed to remove excess oil from the skin, which means that not everyone needs one in their skincare routine, like those with normal or dry skin types. But if your skin feels slick and looks shiny throughout the day, you may want to consider one. This solution focuses on evening out the complexion and uses glycolic acid to exfoliate the skin, Tasmanian pepperberry (an antioxidant) to protect the skin, and ginseng root and aloe vera to soothe irritation. For best use, apply it to the skin using a cotton pad or your fingers in the evening after cleansing and before moisturizing.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “Highly recommend! I’ve been using this for about two months and I have seen changes in my skin! I do not use it every night, more like every other night or every couple days just because I have sensitive skin. [I don’t know] what kind of magic is in here but it really clears up my skin!”

Get The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution on Sephora for $8.70

5. For minimizing fine lines and wrinkles: “Buffet”

Credit: The Ordinary Target fine lines and wrinkles with The Ordinary's "Buffet" serum.

If you’re looking for a way to plump up your fine lines and wrinkles and improve the overall appearance of your complexion, “Buffet” is just the ticket. This serum, which has too many actives to list as its name, claims to target signs of aging with several ingredients: Matrixyl 3000, Matrixyl Synthe 6, and Syn-ake (all peptide complexes) reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin; and Relistase (also a peptide complex) improves elasticity.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “I can’t recommend this brand enough. The ‘Buffet’ is where it’s at. [It] helps with dullness, dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, it’s the whole shebang in one bottle, and the price is so affordable.”

Get The Ordinary “Buffet” on Sephora for $14.80

6. For combating sun damage: 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

Credit: The Ordinary Reduce the effects of sun damage with The Ordinary's 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil.

This oil keeps it simple with only one active ingredient: rosa canina (a.k.a., rosehip) seed oil. The oil claims to moisturize the skin while also reducing signs of photoaging, or premature aging of the skin caused by exposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays. The instructions suggest applying this oil to the skin once a day at nighttime after using water-based products.

“I would definitely recommend this product,” writes a Sephora reviewer. “It’s not only really hydrating but it never clogs my pores and it has made my acne scars and dark spots fade immensely!”

Get The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil on Sephora for $9.80

7. For moisturizing any skin type: Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

Credit: The Ordinary Moisturize your skin with The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA.

Using a moisturizer to lock in hydration is arguably the most important step in any skincare regimen, and this one claims to work for all skin types. It uses ingredients like hyaluronic acid, urea, allantoin, glycerin, and dermal lipids to hydrate and protect the skin barrier, or the outermost layer of the skin. Add this into your morning and night routine or use as needed for a layer of moisture.

One Sephora reviewer exclaims: “I'm obsessed with this moisturizer! It's dense enough that I never feel dry after application, but still lightweight enough to wear every day. I love that it's unscented and not at all oily, so it absorbs super fast. I get super impatient waiting for moisturizer to absorb before I do my makeup, and I never have to wait longer than a few minutes for this one! I can't see myself ever switching to another moisturizer—this one just can't be beat for the price.”

Get The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA on Sephora for $6.80

