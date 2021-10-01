Is Beekman 1802 worth the hype? We tried the goat-milk infused brand to find out

In the skin care world, sometimes the more uncommon a beauty product, the faster it makes waves. Such is the case with Beekman 1802, a hugely successful beauty brand that’s tapped into a centuries-old, holy-grail ingredient: goat’s milk. If you’re wondering just how a herd of 80 dairy goats back in 2008 led to Beekman 1802’s booming business today, read on, because we’re unpacking the history of the brand and reviewing some of its best-selling products ahead.

How did Beekman 1802 start?

Credit: Beekman 1802 The Beekman 1802 farm is be based in Sharon Springs, New York.

Named after the Beekman Farm in upstate New York, Beekman 1802 was founded by Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, who decided to buy the 60-acre farm following a weekend getaway.

After the 2008 recession hit, both men lost their jobs and had to figure out a way to afford the farm’s mortgage. It was at that same time that their neighbor was close to losing his own farm, and needed to find a new home for his goats. Just like that, the herd of goats (along with their owner, farmer John) were taken in by Ridge and Kilmer-Prucell, who then decided they should try to put all the goat milk to good use. After a bit of googling, the two discovered soap-making as their best option. “Next thing [they know], they were making goat milk soap at the kitchen table.”

While it all started with their original, hand-wrapped goat’s milk bar soap, 12 years later, the company has expanded its skincare much further—and now offers a wide range of lotions, cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and more. Each product in the Beekman 1802 line is infused with goat milk and formulated for all skin types. They’re designed to moisturize and soothe even the most sensitive skin, and help with skin conditions such as rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis.

Is goat milk good for your skin?

Believe it or not, goat milk has been a popular beauty treatment for thousands of years, dating as far back as ancient Egypt and the French Renaissance; both Cleopatra and Louis XIV were rumored to have bathed in it.

Because goat milk contains lactic acid, it helps with “exfoliation, and nourishing your skin’s microbiome.” It also has the same pH as human skin, meaning it’s non-irritating, absorbs quicker, and can help other ingredients soak into your pores.

Where is Beekman 1802 sold?

Credit: HSN Beekman 1802 is one of the few brands selling on both the QVC and HSN TV shopping channels.

As the business grew and word of the unique goat milk soap spread, the Beekman duo quickly made a name for themselves in the skin care community. After landing in Anthropologie stores and marketing their products on home shopping television network Evine, (now ShopHQ), Beekman 1802 began selling on HSN in 2018 and later QVC in 2019. These launches were two of the most successful in QVC/HSN history, and gave the brand access to a massive viewership audience, whom they affectionately call “their neighbors.”

Nowadays, Beekman 1802 products are a mainstay in the beauty and home sections of both sites and are frequently featured as “Today’s Special Value” on QVC and as “Today’s Special” on HSN.

The brand is also available to shop via its website and now through Ulta.

What I tested

Credit: Reviewed / Isabelle Kagan I experimented with Beekman 1802's goat milk products over the course of a month.

In order to fully grasp the wonder that is goat milk, I put a few of the brand’s top-rated products (from HSN) to the test, including the one that started it all: The Goat Milk Bar Soap. (I also enlisted my roommates to assist me in the testing process—because science).

The bar soap (I opted for the Honey and Oats scent) smelled fresh and clean, and lathered very well in the shower. The size of the soap was impressively large, and has already lasted more than two months. It left my skin feeling clean, supple, and moisturized, and unlike other soaps I’ve tried, my skin didn’t feel overly tight or dry post bathing.

I also appreciated the eco-friendly paper packaging, which was easy to recycle. As the top-selling beauty product on HSN (with 2,000 glowing reviews and counting!) I agree with the masses that this Beekman 1802 staple is one hundred percent worth the price.

Another winner with 1,000+ reviews is the Goat Milk Hand Wash & Lotion Caddy Set, which I tested in the Arcadia scent. I loved the fragrance (as did my roommates), though for those with sensitive noses, I would recommend a more mild option like the Pure Goat Milk. I found that a little goes a long way with this soap thanks to the thick formula, and that it’s gentle enough to wash your hands multiple times a day with. The lotion also has a silky feel and absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky residue. My one complaint with the caddy set is that the only way to differentiate between the soap and lotion bottles is to read the label, which can be confusing—especially for guests.

One of the most popular facial products are the Beekman 1802 Face Wipes, which come in a pack of four and are available in nine different scent options. With close to 2,000 reviews, I was excited to try these out as I wanted to see if they could convert me into a face wipe fan. The lavender pack was lightly scented, refreshing, and non-irritating. The way the wipes are folded, however, made it hard to remove just one at a time, so I ended up having to stuff extra wipes back in the packet more than once. They did, however, effectively remove my makeup after a long day without leaving my face feeling sticky—a win in my book.

The brand has also expanded into the cleaning and laundry category, so I also wanted to see if the home products held up just as well to the skincare. The Beekman 1802 Happy Place 120-Load Goat Milk Laundry Soap had a pleasant, clean odor and left my towels and linens feeling soft. I did however notice some white specks of residue on a load of darks, so I think this detergent is better suited for white items like sheets, and may perform best when used with a warm water laundry setting.

Are Beekman 1802 products worth it?

The Beekman 1802 line is definitely worth trying if you’re someone who favors clean beauty, all-natural ingredients, and non-toxic formulas. In that sense, the brand’s first ever tagline “soap for sensitive people” still holds true. All its soaps are triple-milled to last a long time—so they’re also a great value at a moderate price point. My favorite part? Every product has “kindness,” listed as an ingredient, which, coming from a cruelty-free brand known to support local businesses, is something consumers can trust.

Shop Beekman 1802 on HSN

