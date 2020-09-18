I tried all of Billie’s beauty products—are they as good as its popular razor?

For over a year now, I’ve sung the Billie razor’s praises. After my initial review, I continued my subscription, receiving replaceable razor cartridges every three months, and I’ve convinced friends to try it. So as Billie expanded its line of “beauty basics,” I had to get my hands on those, too.

Billie’s entire collection (besides the razor, its accessories, and shave cream) consists of the Sudsy Body Wash, Dry-Bye Body Lotion, Floof Dry Shampoo, Wonder Wipes makeup remover, and Super Salve lip balm. I put each of these products to the test to see which ones would join the razor on the pedestal—and which ones fell flat.

What is Billie?

Credit: Billie Billie piqued my interest with its women-first commitment to nixing the pink tax on women's products.

While I had a great shave experience with the Billie razor, the hair-removal process didn’t look all that different from when I’ve used Gillette razors. What ultimately sold me was the price—$9 for the razor and an extra five-blade cartridge—and the company behind it. Billie is a brand built for “anyone that identifies as a woman,” with the mission to offer beauty basics without a “pink tax,” i.e., the upcharge on some products and services marketed to women (and often colored pink) versus the nearly identical (not-pink) versions marketed to men. All Billie products are free of controversial or unnecessary ingredients, such as sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes, GMOs, drying alcohols, synthetic dyes, fragrances, “cheap foaming agents,” “unstable” silicons, and butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT).

What’s it like to order from Billie?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Some Billie products require you to sign up for a subscription.

You can purchase all except three products on a one-time basis, as you would with any retail site, but the others—the razor, the replacement cartridges, and the makeup removing wipes—have subscription models. The subscription makes sense for the razor and its replacement cartridges, as a big part of the company's mission is that you should never use a dull blade and instead keep on top of replacing them.

Of course, you can cancel any of the subscriptions at any time, so technically you can only receive one shipment of a product if you remember to cancel. And while it’s an extra step, at least the cancellation process is simple. All you have to do is click two buttons and briefly explain why you no longer want the service, and you’ll receive an email confirmation that your next order won’t ship.

Here's my take on the products I tested and whether they lived up to their claims, from best to worst.

1. Billie Dry-Bye Body Lotion

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Moisturize your skin with the Billie Dry-Bye Body Lotion.

What it claims: The all-over Dry-Bye Body Lotion claims to be designed for immediate post-shower application, or whenever your skin needs moisture. It also claims to absorb “instantly” and give a matte finish, instead of leaving the skin feeling tacky or sticky. This is supposed to make it perfect for “jumping out of the shower and right into jeans or into clean sheets.” It uses shea butter and grapeseed oil to moisturize and chamomile to soothe irritation.

What it’s like to use it: Despite its claim that you can apply this lotion fresh out of the shower, when I slathered it onto damp skin, it created a white film over my body as if it wasn’t properly absorbing in. When I was more conscious of drying completely off with a towel, the lotion soaked in just fine. It has a yogurt-like consistency, so you need to rub it out well, but it leaves the skin feeling moisturized and smelling clean with a light, fruity scent that doesn’t linger long. Its claim of a matte finish is also accurate—there’s no shimmer or sheen once it's absorbed into the skin, but it doesn’t emphasize texture or dry patches, either. I also loved the easy application with the pump. For an everyday body lotion, this is a solid pick.

Get the Dry-Bye Body Lotion for $12

2. Super Salve lip balm

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Give your lips a pop of color with the Billie Super Salve lip balm.

What it claims: The Super Salve lip balm comes in six “flavors:” Fig (tinted a deep purple “with a jammy finish”), Rhubarb (tinted a bright red with a tart taste), Sorbet (tinted a sheer pink that’s sweet and lemony), Classic (untinted and unflavored), Minty (untinted with a cooling mint fragrance), and Parsley (an untinted herbal scent). It claims its sunflower and avocado oils condition your lips, candelilla wax locks in moisture, and vitamin E helps the balms glide on with ease.

What it’s like to use it: I tested the Rhubarb flavor. I love tinted lip balms because they’re an effortless way to add a pop of color to the lips without even breaking out a mirror. I’ve used similar products from Burt’s Bees, E.L.F. Cosmetics, and Glossier in the past, and this one was on par: It gives a beautiful bright-red pigmented color that’s accurate to the tube, but in a way that looks like you just sucked on a popsicle that shade instead of applied lip balm. It feels moisturizing on the lips and stays for as long as you expect a product like this to—it’ll wash away when you eat, for example—and doesn’t stain the lips. If you’re like me and need to have a lip balm with you, this is a great option for throwing in your purse, work bag, or vanity in a shade you know you’ll reach for.



Get the Super Salve for $9

3. Sudsy Body Wash

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Wash all over with the Billie Sudsy Body Wash.

What it claims: The Sudsy Body Wash claims to moisturize with shea butter, soothe with aloe, and protect the skin with antioxidants from rosehip oil. It doesn’t contain any foaming agents, and it claims to be safe for use anywhere on the body, as it’s pH balanced.

What it’s like to use it: This body wash is definitely moisturizing and leaves behind soft skin. I enjoyed the light grapefruit scent that wasn’t overpowering and only lingered briefly on my skin. But I found that, because the soap doesn’t lather much—you can get some bubbles if you rub it between your hands—a little did not go a long way. I needed to keep going back for more product on my hand to wash each part of my body. I also noticed that even after rinsing under the water and even a wipe with my hand, I could feel a residue on my skin, which I don’t love. I prefer to feel like my body wash is cleaning my skin and then completely washing away, leaving me a blank canvas for moisturizer. Instead, it recalled memories of those Dove soap commercials where unsuspecting body washers were shown the residue left on their skin from “traditional soaps.” Still, with a little extra rubbing, the product would thin out and wash away after all, so I don’t have any major complaints. I always felt cleaner after using. Ultimately, I don’t hold a grudge.

Get the Sudsy Body Wash for $9

4. Floof Dry Shampoo

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Work carefully with the Billie Floof Dry Shampoo to avoid sprinkling it beyond your hair.

What it claims: Diving into the realm of hair care (er—besides the removal of it), Billie created this “no-mess” Floof Dry Shampoo in two colors—one for dark hair and one for light. It claims to be both a dry shampoo and a volumizer to “combat excess oil and give your hair major lift and texture at the same time.” It includes biotin, a vitamin naturally found in the body that is also marketed to improve hair, skin, and nails, that Billie claims coats the strands to make them smoother and plumper. Meanwhile, rice starch absorbs oil to make the hair look cleaner, and baking soda traps grease and “cleans” the hair.

What it’s like to use it: Full disclosure: I have yet to find a dry shampoo I like. Sadly, this one isn’t an exception. However, I dislike other ones for reasons where this one excels. Unlike most dry shampoos, Floof doesn’t have an overwhelming scent that reminds me, “Hey, you just put dry shampoo in your greasy fourth-day hair.” Instead, its barely-there scent let me forget my hair is technically dirty—the ultimate goal, right? It also made my hair look cleaner, too. My natural light brown roots have grown in, so I went with the darker shade. It blended seamlessly with my hair color and disguised that greasy appearance of oil on my strands.

That said, my roommate also tried it and noticed it left our stark white scalps looking a bit tinted. I thought maybe this was user error and we could just be more precise in our application, but the powder formula and the bottle it comes in makes that impossible. To dispense the cocoa-colored powder, you tilt the bottle upside down and shake it—you can't even squeeze the hard bottle—until product comes through its narrow neck and pinhole opening. And it puffs out … everywhere. I got it on my forehead, my chest, and my shirt—not cute. So while I had high hopes that I’d found the only dry shampoo that actually gets rid of oil without smelling as potent as a Bath and Body Works store, I can’t recommend this.

Get the Floof Dry Shampoo for $14

5. Wonder Wipes

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Stay clear of Billie's Wonder Wipes if you have sensitive skin or dislike pungent scents.

What it claims: First and foremost, these plant-based and biodegradable Wonder Wipes claim to remove makeup, dirt, oil, and “glitter” (Billie always spices up its product descriptions) from the skin without leaving a sticky residue or drying out the skin. Hyaluronic acid moisturizes, vitamin C serum exfoliates away dead skin cells, and a “blend of cleansers” break down makeup. Billie claims that the texture of the wipe also contributes to why it works—it has a “unique weave” that the company says grips makeup “so you can stop going over the same spot again and again.”

What it’s like to use it: I nixed makeup wipes from my skincare routine several years ago when I realized that a micellar water and cotton rounds provided the same clean slate as wipes, but you get way more bang for your buck with less waste (especially if you use reusable cotton rounds), and they can’t dry out like wipes. Still, I thought maybe I could be converted to using these because they have ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C that make them more like skincare than just another makeup remover.

The verdict: I did not even finish the 25-count pack before deciding I could not recommend them. Yes, they remove makeup, but they left my skin, particularly around my eyes, feeling stingy and dry. These also have a pungent artificial-like scent that I could not get behind. Everything about using these felt bad for my skin.

What’s more, you can only order these wipes on a one- or two-month basis without the option to order a single pack just once. If you’re wearing makeup every day, you may purchase a pack monthly anyway, but it seems unnecessary to have them delivered on a subscription basis.

Get the Wonder Wipes for $9

Are Billie beauty products worth it?

Regardless of the duds, my love for Billie is untainted. After all, it’s rare to love everything from a brand. And because body, skin, and hair care is subjective, you may gush over a product I disliked. With that in mind, if any of these products’ claims (or my reviews) sound appealing for your lifestyle and beauty needs, give ‘em a try! Just keep an eye on the subscription thing in your account, if you aren’t sure or decide you don’t want recurring shipments on the razor or wipes.

