8 beautiful cream blushes for an effortless glow

Looking for a rosy flush that won’t cake, smudge, or melt off in the summer heat? Try using a cream blush. While giving you that fresh, lit-from-within look, the smooth-applying formula only requires a few taps for major color payoff. Unlike powder formulations that can appear dry, creams are blendable and hydrating.

You’ll find creamy-consistency blushes in many forms, including compacts and tubes, with finishes ranging from dewy to matte, and in a range of shades that look beautiful on all complexions. Below, we’ve rounded up eight top-rated cream blushes that you’ll find yourself reaching for every time you open your cosmetic bag.

1. For a natural flush: Rare Beauty

Credit: Rare Beauty Allow your blush to melt into your skin with the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush.

A light touch with this blush will do the trick if you want a beautiful wash of color on the cheeks. The Rare Beauty product has a lightweight and buildable cream formula that melts into the skin. It comes in five versatile shades, ranging from a deep berry to a bright apricot, that arrive in a cute pink compact with a mirror inside for easy application on the go. You can use a brush, sponge, or your fingertips to blend out this creamy pigment.

One Sephora reviewer raves: “I love love love this product! I've been looking for the perfect color cream blush and this is exactly what I needed. The product melts as soon as you touch it with your fingers and goes on seamlessly without it being streaky or anything.”

Get the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush from Sephora for $21

2. For bold colors: Fenty Beauty

Credit: Fenty Beauty Choose from a range of spunky colors with the Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blushes.

Fenty Beauty succeeds in just about every product it creates, but according to over 900 reviewers, this blush takes the cake. It’s available in 10 shades ranging from a soft tangerine to a bronzed nude. With a light-as-air texture, it doesn’t feel sticky or greasy and melts into your skin with ease—no intense rubbing or brushes required.

A Sephora reviewer writes: “These make you dewy but not an over-the-top dewy, a natural dew. Don’t be scared by the pigment in the pan because it is sheer when you apply but you can 100% build it to the intensity that you want. I applied this with both my fingers and a Beauty Blender and I prefer my fingers as I feel I get more pigment out of the product. These are really great and I can’t wait to get more colors!”



Get the Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush from Sephora for $20

3. For soothing skin: Tower 28

Credit: Tower 28 Soothe your skin while adding color with the Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush.

With its gentle formula, you can use this cream blush to add a subtle hue to both your lips and cheeks. It appears luminous, while being hydrating and soothing to the skin, thanks to the green tea and aloe vera extracts. It's available in six shades—from coral to berry—that are buildable from a subtle flush to intense rosiness. To apply, tap into the pan with your fingertips and dab the formula on, or use a brush or sponge to diffuse the product for a more natural look.

A Sephora reviewer exclaims: “This blush is worth the hype! Magic Hour is truly a perfect sun-kissed rosy nude for light-medium skin tones, and it looks especially great during actual magic hour. The formula is pigmented but still easy to blend without moving other base products around or getting patchy, and it has a slight sheen. It sets down enough that it's one of the most long-wearing blushes I own. The price, and everything else about this product, is right.”

Get the Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush from Sephora for $20

4. For a shimmery finish: Bite Beauty

Credit: Bite Beauty Add a shimmery wash of color to your cheeks with the Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Cream Blush.

For a cream blush that’s long-wearing, this Bite Beauty one is your new go-to. It applies and blends seamlessly for a just-got-back-from-vacation look every day. The formula itself is a whipped consistency and contains papaya extract that claims to create an incredible glow. It provides a healthy dose of color—especially if you build it up in layers—while still feeling super lightweight. It can also be worn on your eyelids for a shimmery hint of color.

A Sephora reviewer writes: “I bought this expecting it to be just nice, rather it blew me away. It’s so creamy and gives just a stunning punch of color. I highly recommend this.”



Get Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Cream Blush from Sephora for $32

5. For a flawless finish: Glossier

Credit: Glossier Add a natural-looking flush with the gel-like Glossier Cloud Paints.

With the approval of more than 3,500 reviewers, this Glossier cream blush is a true fan favorite. Less than a pea-sized amount from the tube is needed for a natural-looking flush, as this gel-cream formula packs a punch. It claims to contain "blurring pigments" that can hide texture and pores, making it like a primer and blush in one. Its range includes eight hues, from warm rose to soft peach, to complement any look.

A Glossier reviewer raves: “My favorite blush of all time. It’s the longest-lasting blush I’ve ever used. It literally lasts the whole day on my skin. It’s so creamy and blends in so well. I’ve had mine for about two years in ‘Puff,’ so a little bit goes a long way.”

Get Cloud Paint from Glossier for $18

6. For buildable color: Saie

Credit: Saie Play with intensity with the Saie Dew Blushes.

This water-based gel comes in only four shades, but you can get much more variation from whichever you choose based on how you apply it. Just one dab from the applicator leaves you a barely-there tint, but as you go back for more, you can build up a heavier wash of color to suit your style. The more liquid-y formula claims to melt right into the skin and never be streaky, patchy, or cakey. It also claims to brighten, "nourish," and soothe the skin with mulberry, elderberry, and evening primrose extracts.

A Saie reviewer writes: “Bought the peachy color and absolutely love it. It's the perfect sun-kissed-looking color. This was my first time trying liquid blush, and it really surprised me! It is buildable and breathable, and really natural-looking.”



Get the Dew Blush from Saie for $22

7. For a matte look: Florence by Mills

Credit: Florence by Mills Keep your blush toned down with the Florence by Mills Cheek Me Later Cream Blush.

Florence by Mills (i.e., actress Millie Bobbi Brown’s beauty line) makes a blush that's ideal for someone who prefers more natural makeup. The cream formula comes in five shades that dry down to a powder finish, which you'll love if you prefer a matte-looking blush. What makes this blush unique is the addition of kaolin clay, which absorbs oil to help the color stay in place and skin stay shine-free all day.

An Ulta reviewer writes: “I have dry skin so I'm a bit of a cream blush connoisseur and this is as good, if not better, than many luxury and high-end ones I've tried. The color is creamy without being greasy, and it lasts really well throughout the day. It looks very natural and melds into the skin. I swatched all the colors in-store and decided on ‘Glowing G,’ which is a beautiful dusky rose. You can't go wrong here, and it's such a great price point!”

Get the Florence by mills Cheek Me Later Cream Blush from Ulta for $14

8. For a multi-tasker: Stila

Credit: Stila Cosmetics Dab the Stila Convertible Color on the cheeks, lips, or eyes for a pop of color.

This multi-tasking blush can be used anywhere on the face for a creamy, sheer wash of color. It’ll leave you with a radiant, rosy look with minimal effort on your part, thanks to its wax texture that sheers out well. It’s available in six gorgeous shades ranging from a peachy brown to a coral peach.

An Ulta reviewer exclaims: “I get compliments on my skin every time I use this blush. It looks so natural while still giving your cheeks a nice pop of color! It has a glowy finish but not one that makes you look oily. I'm obsessed!”



Get the Stila Convertible Color from Ulta for $25

