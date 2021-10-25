Jennifer Aniston launched a hair brand—and its first product is amazing

I was about 10 years old when I showed my hairstylist a photo of Jennifer Aniston and asked if she could mimic the actress’ angles and layers on my light brown, wavy hair. I’m not sure why Aniston was my hair inspiration—I was too young to know her Friends character, Rachel Green, or her iconic hairdos. Yet there I was, longing for Jen-approved hair.

Imagine my delight, as a 20-something who has since watched the entirety of the aforementioned sitcom, when Aniston announced a hair care line in 2021 called LolaVie. Before knowing what the line would look like, I knew I needed to give it a try for Reviewed. And spoiler: I’m glad I did.

What is LolaVie by Jennifer Aniston?

Credit: LolaVie LolaVie is Jennifer Aniston's hair care brand.

LolaVie’s aim is to create products that are "effective, smart, and unfussy—ones that solve real problems without the fluff," according to the site. The line debuted with a single product, the Glossing Detangler, which is purposeful: "We are very intentional by introducing one product at a time," the brand states. "We want to make sure we get our formulations right and being thoughtful in products we create takes time."

ADVERTISEMENT

LolaVie claims to be committed to sustainability efforts by using recyclable packaging when possible and using bamboo essence instead of "de-ionized" water because of how quickly bamboo plants grow and reproduce without the need for fertilization or re-planting. The brand also claims to be cruelty-free, in this case meaning that LolaVie is Leaping Bunny Certified and does not "conduct, commission, or act as a party to any animal testing."

As for Aniston's involvement, the brand site states that the actress, producer, and entrepreneur is involved in every step "from overseeing product development to marketing to creative direction." And this isn’t the actress’s first foray into the hair care world: She was the co-owner and spokesperson for Living Proof, but parted ways with the brand in 2016 when it was acquired by Unilever.

What is the LolaVie Glossing Detangler and what does it claim?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The LolaVie Glossing Detangler is a multi-tasking spray.

The debut product is described by the brand as a multi-tasking spray that can detangle, prime for heat styling with a "vegan thermal shield," increase shine with lemon extract, smooth strands with a "superfruit complex and vegetable ceramides," and protect against damage with chia seeds. It claims to be suitable for all hair types and color-safe. It’s also free of controversial ingredients like silicones, sulfates, parabens, gluten, and phthalates.

ADVERTISEMENT

For best results, the instructions say to spray the detangler on towel-dried hair, gently comb through your strands, then style as usual. The brand adds that it can even be used on dry hair "for hydration, shine, and flyaway control" but should be sprayed "delicately" in that instance.

How did I test the LolaVie Glossing Detangler?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser To use the LolaVie Glossing Detangler, you spray it into damp hair.

First, a little about my normal routine: Post-shower, I wrap my hair in the Leporem Microfiber Hair Towel and let it sit for about 10 minutes to absorb most of the water. From there, I usually brush through my strands with the Wet Brush Original Detangler. Then, I apply a leave-in treatment—my all-time favorite is the It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In. I purposefully avoid spraying my hair with detangler or leave-in conditioner before brushing it, as I don’t want the product to get to my roots and make them greasy. However, to properly test the LolaVie, I switched up the order, spraying it all over my hair (about five to seven spritzes) while lifting my hair out to the side of my head to make sure I'm getting the layers underneath, before brushing.

After using the spray, I either let my hair air-dry into its wavy-curly state or use the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer and Hot Tools Micro-Shine Flat Iron to blow-dry and straighten it into a sleek ‘do, depending on the day. For reference, my hair falls about eight inches past my shoulders and is predominantly my natural brunette shade with some blond highlights. Due to bleach and heat styling, my hair is somewhat damaged, but not as much as it has been in the past—my current hair regimen focuses on hydration and moisture, not specifically repairing damage, per my stylist’s advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does the LolaVie Glossing Detangler do what it claims?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The LolaVie Glossing Detangler makes it easier to brush through wet hair.

LolaVie’s detangling abilities are the easiest to judge because that’s the most tangible attribute this product claims to give you. And, yes, it works. The first day I used this, I started to brush my hair without it to see what level of snarl my hair was at—it was bad. I sprayed this all over my head and started running my brush at the ends working my way up to the roots and was able to go over my entire head in no time. My hair had a smooth, slippery quality to it that I liked—it’s how it feels in the shower after I use a moisturizing mask. Plus, the pleasant and light lemony scent added to the experience. So far, so good.

While I can’t judge the product’s ability to "prime with vegan thermal shield" (which I interpret to mean protect against damage from hot tools), I can say that nothing about my blow-dry routine was out of the ordinary. I was able to dry my hair in the 20 or so minutes the Revlon usually takes. But I could see—or rather, feel—the real magic post-dry. The result was super-soft locks and that smooth-to-the-touch feel stayed throughout the few days I kept the hairstyle. Plus, I saw zero signs of oil or product buildup near my roots. While oiliness from products is something I’ve experienced, my hair leans more normal than oily so I was less shocked by my results and more surprised by what Reviewed’s photographer shared with me: While shooting the photos of this product, she tried it on her oily-leaning hair and also reported zero greasiness.

As for shine, the LolaVie Glossing Detangler gave my strands a slight sheen. I’ve seen my hair shinier with the application of a hair oil post-blow-dry, but my baseline is almost shine-free. I attribute this to some dryness from bleaching and heat styling and my hair’s natural texture. Any additional shine is welcome here and I’d say this detangler gives my hair a boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you try the LolaVie Glossing Detangler?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The LolaVie Glossing Detangler is similar in price to other high-end hair products.

Put it this way: I plan on finishing the bottle. A good detangler is a need for me, but the soft, smooth locks I get are a want. And now that this product gives them to me, why would I give it up? At $25 for a 5-ounce bottle, this is on par with other high-end leave-ins, like my It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In that typically costs $18.99 for 4 ounces. If you’re hoping to achieve any of this product’s touted benefits, I say it’s worth a try to see if it works well for your hair.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.