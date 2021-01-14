Monitor your skin cancer risks at home with this phone app

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

While you look in a mirror every day to brush your teeth, comb your hair, or check your outfit, you may not intentionally be on the lookout for changes to moles and beauty marks that could be indicative of skin cancers like melanoma. Enter MiiSkin, an app that aims to make it easier to monitor your skin for subtle changes you might want to flag for your doctor.

What is MiiSkin?

Credit: MiiSkin The premium version of MiiSkin allows you to do hands-free body scans.

MiiSkin is an app available on iOS and Android that uses skin mapping to identify moles and other marks on the skin. Founded in 2015, the latest premium version of MiiSkin, which debuted at CES 2021, allows for a hands-free full body scan. All you have to do is set up your phone on a stable surface and let the app’s voice guide you through the scan, in which you’ll stand approximately six feet away in your underwear, or less if you’re comfortable, and turn for the camera to take front and back images. (Not to worry: The app is HIPAA-compliant, and to ensure your privacy, allows you to blur out any part of the image.) After your first images, you’ll see that each mark is outlined by a square box (this is called "skin mapping"), and be prompted to schedule a notification to take your second set anywhere from one month to up to one year later.

Once you’ve taken more than one set of images over time, you’re able to use the app or the secure Web Compare portal on a computer or tablet to view the photos side-by-side and assess whether any skin changes have occurred, such as whether you have new moles or whether a spot has changed in size, shape, or pigmentation. The app will not diagnose or make comments on the images or skin changes, but the tool allows you to zoom in on individual skin marks, which you can then show your doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

How can you get the MiiSkin app?

Credit: MiiSkin MiiSkin lets you skin with side-by-side images.

If you have an Apple or Android device, you can already download MiiSkin and get started. To utilize the automatic skin imaging that’s hands-free, the skin mapping, the Web Portal, and other extra functions, you’ll need to opt into a remium subscription, which costs $4.99 per month or $24.95 per year. You can also try a free one-month trial, which will allow you to compare unlimited sets of images in that time frame to get an idea of whether the app will be of use to you in the long term. MiiSkin’s free basic plan allows you to keep track of three moles and marks, compare side-by-side images in the app, and set reminders for follow-up body scans.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.