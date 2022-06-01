These One/Size trios are like eyeshadow palettes—but for your face

Eyeshadow palettes give you the ability to mix and match different shades and finishes, and they’re filled with colors that can be worn on their own. Makeup brand One/Size seems to have taken the multi-use concept behind the eyeshadow palette and adapted it to one of its recent launches: the Made For Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette and the Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette.

Sign up for our newsletter. Get twice-weekly reviews, advice, deals, and how-to guides from the experts.

What is One/Size?

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Miranda The One/Size Made For Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette (left) and the Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette (right) are the brands’ first forays into bronzer, contour, and blush, respectively.

One/Size is a makeup brand founded by Filipino-American beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr. The brand’s lineup consists of products designed for the eyes and face, such as the BrowKiki Micro Brow Defining Pencil and the Turn Up the Base Beauty Blur Balm Hybrid Foundation. The debut of the Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio and the Made For Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palettes are the brand’s first forays into bronzer, contour, and blush, respectively. Products retail from $4 to $42, with each trio costing $36.

I took these palettes on a trial run to see how they could add definition to my face. The Made For Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette comes in six shades, ranging from “Fair” to “Deep.” Each palette is equipped with three powder matte colors: “Neutral,” an “everyday bronzer,” “Bronze,” a warm, vibrant hue, and “Sculpt,” a cool tone to contour. The brand claims that each shade is meant to add definition to the face while simultaneously diminishing the appearance of skin texture. Like the shades of an eye shadow palette, you can either wear them separately or mix and match them together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palettes are available in six color stories: “Berry Gay” (plum red), “Rich Betch” (mauve), “Fire Starter” (bright orange), “Phat Ass” (dark pink), “Freaky Peach” (vibrant light orange), and “Very That” (coral). These blush palettes are divided into three pans, as well: “Flex Cream”—a cream blush—”Full Impact”—a matte powder blush—and “Hyper Sheen,” a powder blush with a shimmering finish. The colors of the Cheek Clapper palettes can also be worn on their own or layered on top of each other, all while creating a “blurring 3D blush effect.”

Made For Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Miranda The “Sculpt” shade, known as “Don’t Try It,” from the Made For Shade Trio in Medium (shown above), imparts a subtle sculpting effect along my cheeks, jawline, and the sides of my forehead.

I prefer contouring my face over bronzer, which is why I gravitated toward the “Sculpt” shade called “Don’t Try It” from the “Medium” trio. Using my go-to contour brush, the Huda Beauty Tantour Face Contouring Sculpt & Shade Brush, I applied “Don’t Try It” along my cheekbones, jawline, and on the sides of my forehead with the bigger end of the brush. One/Size cautions that “a little goes a long way” due to the formula's bold color payoff, so I tried my best to put as little as possible on my face, knowing it may be difficult to blend in. To my pleasant surprise, the contour shade blended into the skin beautifully, sans any tugging or pulling on the skin. On top of that, “Don’t Try It” produced a subtle sculpting effect along the edges of my face.

I tried my hand at the two warm-toned shades, too. I brushed “Masterpiece” on my temples with the Real Techniques Light Layer Highlighter Makeup Brush and “Legacy Honey” using the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Plush Eyeshadow Brush 240. Both blended into the skin without a fuss, and they created a sun-kissed effect that looked as if I sat outside all day.



Get the Made For Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette at Sephora for $36

Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette

Credit: Reviewed / Sara Miranda The Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio in “Rich Betch” considers itself to be a shade of mauve, but its “Full Impact” hue, “Blush Deposit” (shown above), added more of a coral tint to my cheeks, brow bone, and temples.

When it comes to The Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio, One/Size again says you don't need much formula, which rang true in my experience. I gave the powder matte “Full Impact” shade called “Blush Deposit” from the mauve-toned “Rich Betch” palette a try first. I worked the product into my cheeks and up to the tail of my brow near my temple with the Real Techniques 401 Sculpting Brush. It took three to four swipes of my brush for it to blend seamlessly, but otherwise, it left a bright coral sheen on both my cheekbones and temples, which I was happy with. Its vivid, coral color reminds me of the popular Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the shade “Joy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I also tried “Beyond Fab,” the “Full Impact” cream shade, and “Coin Me Up,” the shimmering powder “Hyper Sheen” hue. To my disappointment, both blushes looked the same as “Blush Deposit" once on, making them not worth the extra application time or space in the palette. I expected “Coin Me Up” to have hints of shimmer in it for a highlighter-blush finish, but saw no sheen. Still, I loved the sunburnt-like tint these created on me.

Get the Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio at Sephora for $36

Are the Made For Shade Bronze & Sculpt and Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palettes worth it?

One product is better than the other.

I find the $36 Made For Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette to be worth its higher price because there are variations in the undertones of the Bronze & Sculpt palettes, giving you the ability to use the powders as an eyeshadow, bronzer, or contour. The easy application process and final sculpted look also justify the price to me. On the other hand, I don’t think it’s worth investing in the Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette, given that each shade creates the same finish. You’re better off purchasing one blush for less money than a palette where the hues are redundant in both their color and finish.

Shop One/Size at Sephora

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.