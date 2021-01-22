You can save big on haircare at Ulta right now

From hat hair to chilly-weather frizz, your strands need lots of TLC in the winter. Right now at Ulta, you can save big on rejuvenating haircare products from top-rated brands, such as Biolage, Redken, and more, to give tired strands a much-needed pick-me-up.

Through Saturday, January 23, you can shop the store's Jumbo Love sales event for the lowest prices of the season on select shampoo and conditioners, with prices starting from $19.97. Not only that, but you can get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Those constantly battling against dry tresses during the cold season can give their coifs a splash of nourishing hydration with this 4.5-star rated Biolage Ultra Hydrasource conditioner. More than 500 Ulta shoppers swear by this creamy blend, which is formulated with soothing aloe leaf juice, moisturizing cupuaçu butter, and zesty apricot kernel to restore coarse locks to their silky-smooth glory. This paraben-free conditioner, which is originally priced at $32 for a large 33.8-ounce container, drops to $24.99 thanks to this sale, so you can save about $7 (note that you can also get this from $18.98 at Beauty Brands). One Ulta customer noted, "I have [A LOT] of thick, wavy, yet manageable hair. I typically wash my hair every couple of days, and this conditioner keeps my hair clean, soft, and hydrated in between washes." Another raved: "I love this product! It [has] made my wavy/curly hair soft and more manageable!"

Credit: Ulta Beauty / Getty Images The right purple shampoo can help keep your color looking vibrant between salon trips.

Looking for a good purple shampoo that'll keep your color vibrant between trips to the hair salon? Say hello to the 4.4-star rated Redken Color Extend Blondage purple shampoo, which more than 800 Ulta shoppers can't stop talking about. Normally priced at $40 for a 33.8-ounce container, you can get it for $27.99, so you'll pocket about $12 in savings. This cleansing blend features pure violet pigment, which helps to tone and correct unwanted undertones, and "[makes] highlights more noticeable in a good way. No more brass ones," noted one Ulta shopper. According to others, this shampoo could also be the key to fixing bad dye jobs in between color correction appointments. "I had a botched ombré hair experience that left my hair orange and had turned my already blonde tips into a carmel color, so off to Ulta I went and got this shampoo and it was amazing," described one pleased customer. "[It] easily took [off] two shades of the orange [and by] the [third] use I had blonde tips again."

From lush conditioners to vibrant purple shampoos and everything in between, this haircare sale is your chance to stock up on premium products and give your tresses the treat they deserve. Be sure to shop it now, while the offers are still going strong.

