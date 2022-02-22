This household appliance could be the solution to dry skin woes

You may have a memory of your parent breaking out the humidifier any time you experienced the sniffles or a sore throat—and maybe you do the same for your kids now. It’s true that these machines can ease symptoms like a dry cough or irritated sinuses by adding moisture to otherwise humidity-lacking air.

But there’s another benefit: relieving dry skin. If tight, itchy skin causes you woes, a humidifier may be your solution to tackle the issue, as we learned from Dr. Suzanne Friedler, a board-certified dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology PC in New York City.

How does humidity affect the skin?

Credit: Getty Images / Sebastian Gorczowski A humidifier can bring moisture back into dry air.

You may have noticed while traveling that your skin feels dry after flying in an airplane. That’s because the ambient humidity during flight dips below 20%—10% lower than the average home, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The result: “When the air is really dry, you may notice that your skin and your eyes start to feel itchy, your skin isn’t going to look as luminous and as bright, and it’s going to start to sag a little bit,” Friedler says. “Those are signs of dehydration.” You may also notice parched skin in the winter months when your home’s heating system kicks in, forcing hot, dry air into every room.

When you’re seeing signs of dehydrated skin, it may help to drink more fluids. However, your skin’s dryness “can’t always be compensated by just drinking in moisture,” Friedler says. “The lack of moisture in the air does play a role in that.”

How does a humidifier help with dry skin?

Credit: Getty Images / AzmanL Without enough humidity in the air, your skin may look dry, flakey, and red.

The primary purpose of a humidifier is to emit warm or cool mist into the air to bring moisture back into dry spaces. When your skin is suffering from dryness, it’ll benefit from the boost in humidity. “When you restore that humidity and that moisture in your skin, it’s going to look and feel a whole lot better and more comfortable,” Friedler says. “I actually talk a lot to my patients with eczema or sensitive skin rashes about having a humidifier in their home because their skin is even more sensitive to transepidermal water loss or dryness in the winter months.”

If you’re looking for a new humidifier, try the Vicks V745A. While testing the best humidifiers, this one took our testing room from 34% in humidity to 80%—the equivalent of a bathroom post-steamy shower. You can also add medicinal oils for an added benefit when you’re feeling under the weather.

What else can you try to combat dry air’s effect on skin?

Credit: Getty Images / Maksym Panchuk Using a facial steamer or humidifier adds moisture back into your skin.

Running a humidifier in the background while you’re working or sleeping should improve your skin’s health, but there’s another option for hitting your skin with some humidity: a facial steamer. Breaking out a facial steamer and sitting for a steaming session requires more active thought than plugging in your filled humidifier, but the upside is that it may feel more like an indulgent treat. “Using a facial steamer in the dry winter months or if your air is really dry is going to feel really good for your skin because you’re giving it back that moisture that’s missing in the environment,” Friedler says.

The more direct steam will also open up your pores, allowing any products you apply to the skin afterward, including moisturizer, to absorb better into the skin. The key is starting with a clean face to avoid any bacteria or oils seeping into the pores once they’re opened up. Once you’re done steaming and apply any active ingredients (think: vitamin C or retinol), apply a layer of a rich moisturizer, like the Cerave Moisturizing Cream to seal in the skin.

One popular facial steamer option is the Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer, which allows for 30 minutes of steaming but also can be used as a room humidifier or to warm towels with its extra chamber.

