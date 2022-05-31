TikTok loves Youthforia’s blush oil and primer—but will you?

It’s not every day you see a makeup brand that purports you can sleep in its products as if they’re skincare. But that’s exactly what Youthforia proclaims on its site. The idea to create makeup “so good you could sleep in it” came to founder Fiona Co Chan when lockdown hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brand states: “Perhaps it was the inability to go out and see people, but Fiona kept coming back to this idea that the best part of wearing makeup is going out with your friends and sometimes that means forgetting to take your makeup off.” Throughout creating the line, Chan slept in the sample products and found that she “woke up with much better skin” as a result. With that, Youthforia launched in 2021.

Intrigued by the brand’s origin, as well as its popularity on social media, I put its bestsellers to the test.

How did I test Youthforia?

Credit: Reviewed / Jessica Kasparian I wore Youthforia’s BYO Blush, Pregame Primer, and Dewy Glosses in Sound Stage (left) and Play With Fire (right).

Youthforia, which took off on TikTok because of its color-changing blush oil, comprises three makeup products, as well as cosmetic tools and merchandise. The brand sent me its BYO Blush ($36), Pregame Primer ($38), and Dewy Gloss ($26) to test, as well as the Dome Blush Brush ($18) to aid in application.

Despite its claim of making products you can wear overnight, I opted not to sleep wearing the Youthforia products, as I wouldn’t want to get pink blush or purple lip gloss on my pillowcase or sheets. I also religiously take off my makeup at night, no matter how tired I am.

Instead, I used each product in tandem with my usual makeup products—that is, ones I already know and like to give these newbies a fair shot. (For example, I used the Pregame Primer underneath the Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer and the BYO Blush on top.) After a few applications, I collected my thoughts on each item, from my favorite to least.

1. BYO Blush

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The BYO Blush (the bottom tube) is an oil that changes color on the skin.

What it claims: This blush oil is made with a blend of plant oils and extracts, and claims to react with your skin’s pH level to “instantly give you the perfect shade of natural flush.” It purports to work on all skin types, including sensitive, and to reduce the look of fine lines on the skin, though it doesn’t attribute that ability to any specific ingredient. You can apply the blush to bare skin or wear it over a foundation.

What it’s like to use it: I’ve been wanting to try this product for awhile, so I’m happy to report that I’m a fan… but I almost wasn’t. The first day I wore it only over my skincare products, including Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen. I applied three swipes of the oil to each cheek and blended it out—going on, it felt smooth, not greasy. It didn’t appear to change color until I began massaging it into my skin, and the result was a light pink that wasn’t very opaque—where was my TikTok-worthy, dramatic result? Wanting more color, I applied a couple more swipes until I was satisfied with the more noticeable pink flush it provided. It blended easily into my skin whether I used my fingers, the provided brush, or a makeup sponge, and I appreciated the ease of application and the pretty sheen it left behind.

On subsequent testing days, I applied the blush over foundation (Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer), and noticed that it instantly showed up looking bright pink and opaque on top of that. Whereas before I needed to rub it in to see a difference, the foundation seemed to react with the blush oil. On me, the color looks pretty, if a little too cool-toned for my liking—I tend to reach for peaches or corals over baby pinks or mauves. That said, I could see myself reaching for this a lot, particularly on “no-makeup” days when I want a slight flush and a sheen to my cheeks.

Get the BYO Blush from Revolve for $36

2. Dewy Gloss

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Dewy Gloss (in Sound Stage above) is a shimmering lip gloss.

What it claims: Youthforia describes its lip gloss as a “hydrating lip treatment with a velvety texture for all-day comfort.” It claims to provide shine without stickiness while reducing dry lips using “skin-friendly, plant-based ingredients” like the other items in the line, though again, no specific ingredients are highlighted. It’s available in five shimmery shades: “01 Sound Stage” (berry-purple), “02 Coral Fixation” (light coral), “03 3AM” (pale lilac), “08 Make Some Noise” (bright pink-red), and “09 Play With Fire” (dark coral).

What it’s like to use it: I tried the purplish “01 Sound Stage” and coral “09 Play With Fire.” Both shades catch the light beautifully; instead of looking glittery on the lips, the shimmer simply seems to intensify the shine. Neither color appears opaque on the lips with a single swipe, but layering on a second coat makes the color pop. The purple tone of “01 Sound Stage” looked more like a bright fuschia on my lips rather than a plum tone, which I think is beautiful and more wearable, given the more subtle makeup looks I enjoy. “09 Play With Fire” is more in the warm, peachy color family I usually choose from, and I’m happy with the coral-pink hue it delivered.

Rubbing my lips together, these feel comfortable and moisturizing instead of tacky, but when hair got in my face, it stuck to the gloss—a pet peeve of mine. As long as it’s not windy or my hair is up, these work for me, but be warned if sticky glosses drive you nuts.

Get the Dewy Gloss from Revolve for $26

3. Pregame Primer

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Pregame Primer claims to moisturize the skin and protect it from pollution.

What it claims: Like other makeup primers, Pregame is supposed to prep the skin for cosmetics. It claims to reduce redness and “hold makeup in place and stop moisture from escaping” as well as provide a “soft-radiant finish” and protection against “modern pollution.” Youthforia doesn’t elaborate on which specific ingredients correspond with these effects, though. The brand says you can wear it alone for its moisturizing and protecting abilities, as a highlighter on the high points of the face, mixed into foundation, or underneath foundation.

What it’s like to use it: I wore the Pregame Primer on top of my Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and underneath a couple of different foundations to see how it would layer and work throughout the day.

While it was helpful to see how it could work with more than one product, the real test came when I applied the primer to half of my face and left the other side primer-less. I waited about 30 minutes for the primer to sink into my skin before applying anything on top of it to see if I noticed a reduction in pores, redness, or anything else that complexion products may cover, but I didn’t see a difference between the two sides.

I then layered the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation on top and finished the rest of my makeup. Right after applying the foundation, and several hours later when I checked my skin in the mirror before taking it off, I didn’t see a noticeable difference in how my skin looked or how much my makeup faded on one side versus the other. I saw an ad on TikTok demonstrating its redness-reducing abilities—something that’s not a main area of concern for me—but based on the lack of any results I saw, I wouldn’t recommend purchasing this.

Should you try Youthforia?

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser If you buy one product from Youthforia, let it be the BYO Blush.

Yes, if TikTok has also made you curious about the color-changing blush

I wouldn’t put much stock in the brand’s claims about making cosmetics safe enough to sleep in, so if that’s what intrigues you most, I’d skip for now. Here’s why: Until the brand has a full line-up of complexion products like foundation or concealer, the point about wearing the blush, gloss, or primer to bed is moot. Usually, if you’re putting on a primer, it’s because you’re priming your skin for makeup. And often, you’ll precede blush with foundation or follow up with a bronzer or highlighter. Of course, it’s not a necessity to do these things, but if you’re wearing makeup, you’re probably not only wearing a primer, blush, and gloss, and the products you’re wearing alongside them don’t claim to be safe for overnight wear.

All that aside, the standout product from Youthforia is its pH-reactive BYO Blush. I get a kick out of using it and think most people would feel the same, aside from maybe those with oily skin who may prefer oil-free makeup. The Dewy Glosses aren’t my first choice for a non-drying lippie with a shiny finish—I reach for Merit’s Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oils for that—but gloss fanatics may feel differently. Lastly, the primer just didn’t do anything for my skin or makeup, but your results may vary, especially if you have redness to reduce (though I can’t say definitively it will do that). Still, there’s something about this colorful, youthful-looking brand that makes me excited for any upcoming launches it has in store.

Shop Youthforia on Revolve

