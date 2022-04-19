Maybe your school requires a white graduation dress as part of its dress code. Or maybe, you're just feeling the ethereal and angelic vibes that a white dress gives you ⁠— especially on special days. Either way, there are plenty of white graduation dresses to browse, no matter if you're celebrating your high school, undergrad, or graduate school.

We know how busy you are studying for finals, so we've done the shopping for you. Our criteria for these dresses: they had to have a timeless yet modern style, varying price points, and be comfortable enough to wear all day. At the top of our list, though, was versatility. What's the point of buying a beautiful dress if you can't wear it on repeat? Scroll on for ten of our favorite white graduation dresses.

1. A pretty mini

Credit: Sachin & Babi/BHLDN 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style.

The more you look at this white mini dress, the more interesting it becomes. First, there are the long statement sleeves with the gathered wrists. Then you focus on the square neckline that begs you to highlight a special necklace. (An heirloom or a graduation gift maybe?) Then your eyes settle on the elegantly textured fabric, which brings richness to the cheeky mini hemline.



Get the Sachin & Babi Rhinebeck Mini Dress from BHLDN for $280

2. A blazer dress that means business

Credit: Mare Mare/Anthropologie 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style

Now that you've graduated it's time to prove to the world that you mean business. What better way to usher in your new professional life than with a white blazer midi dress? This one features flap pockets and a front hem that shows just the right amount of leg. Bonus: you'll be able to wear this dress to work too.



Get the Mare Mare x Anthropologie Button-Front, Blazer Midi Dress, from Anthropologie for $170

3. A lovely lace number

Credit: Free People 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style

This sweet but sexy lace dress is ultra-versatile, whether for your graduation, Coachella, or your bachelorette party. The fitted silhouette is balanced with exaggerated wide sleeves, and the mini length isn't too mini, so it's still graduation appropriate. Here's betting you'll be wearing this white dress for all kinds of occasions for years to come.



Get the Mestiza Mira Mini Dress from Free People for $395

4. A graceful tiered dress

Credit: Lulus 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style

Yes, this dress has three tiers. And yes, there's a floral jacquard design throughout. Yet it's far from over-the-top. Each feature, including the tiered midi skirt and darted bodice, is subtle and sweet. Add a pair of heels ⁠— white would be great, or how about a pop of color? ⁠— and vóila! Graduation look decided.



Get the Grace and Beauty White Burnout Floral Print Tiered Dress from Lulus for $78

5. A modern two-piece set

Credit: Reformation 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style

Sure, this isn't a dress, but it is close enough! This two-piece set includes a top with a fitted bodice, square neckline, and just-long-enough sleeves. The skirt, meanwhile, is relaxed. Between the two, just a sliver of midriff shows remains acceptable for graduation. Wear them together or mix and match all sorts of outfits with each piece individually.



Get the Yucca Linen Two Piece from Reformation for $298

6. A dress that'll become your summer staple

Credit: Madewell 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style

Every closet needs an everyday white linen dress in it. We vote for this button-front Madewell dress, made from a linen/cotton blend, which works beautifully for your graduation and summer events of all kinds. (Think beach days and backyard barbecues.) The adjustable skinny straps and smocking in the back make it particularly comfortable, and the lining ensures it's not too sheer.



Get the Linen-Cotton Cami Button-Front Midi Dress from Madewell for $138

7. A sleek, chic professional look

Credit: Lulus 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style

To feel like the newly graduated professional like you are, nab this sheath dress from Lulus. It's a little sassy and entirely classy. It's made from a stretch knit, so it's super comfortable and features half sleeves, a crew neckline, and a fitted waist. Wear it to your graduation, then wear it to kick some serious you-know-what at your new job.



Get the Westwood White Half Sleeve Sheath Dress from Lulus for $59

8. An ultra-romantic mini

Credit: Reformation 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style

Jonesing to show off a little leg? This romantic white dress is the one for you. While mini in length, it's not short on interesting design features. (Including the deep v-neck to the button front and the long, puffed sleeves.) While fitted in the bodice, it's relaxed in the skirt, providing both structure and comfort.



Get the Caitie Dress from Reformation for $248

9. A halter dress to show off your shoulders

Credit: French Connection 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style

Put the spotlight on your shoulders and legs with this crossover halter mini dress. It's flirty, it's fun, and it's perfect for a graduation dress. The fitted waist flares out to a subtle a-line skirt, remaining figure-flattering no matter your size. This is a classic dress you'll have in your closet for years and years to come.



Get the French Connection Whisper Crossover Halter Neck Minidress from Nordstrom for $148

10. An effortless eyelet dress

Credit: Everlane 10 white graduation dresses to celebrate in style

For an easy, breezy dress that's still fancy enough for a special occasion like a graduation, let us introduce you to this eyelet dress from Everlane. It's made from 100 percent cotton, so it's breathable (especially helpful for hot graduation days) and comfortable. And yes, before you ask, there are pockets. Trust us, you'll get plenty of wear out of this dress long after you've tossed your graduation cap.



Get The Eyelet Smock Dress from Everlane for $128



