12 stunning winter wedding bouquets

The winter months leave much to be desired in terms of florals and greenery—but that doesn’t mean you have to forego a gorgeous bridal bouquet if you happen to be tying the knot in the wintertime.

In fact, especially if you live in a snowy landscape, the right curation of flowers and greenery will make your bouquet shine even brighter against the stark winterscape, rather than having to compete with the blooming landscape come spring or summertime.

Whether you’re hoping to pepper your bouquet with seasonal winter-friendly flowers or you simply want to touch on those magical winter color combinations, like deep crimson and emerald, or bright white with evergreen hues, we’ve rounded up a gorgeous array of winter-inspired wedding bouquets that are sure to help inspire your own floral preferences in time for the big day.

1. Go for a pop of vivid purple scabiosa and ranunculus

Credit: UrbanStems Dazzle your wedding guests with gorgeous hues of violet and plum.

Looking to achieve a winter garden-inspired theme? The combination of vivid purple and sophisticated blush lends itself well to a wintery background without looking too cold or devoid of color. Scabiosa and ranunculus are also both winter-friendly flowers and can be a great alternative to springtime blooms like peonies or primrose.

Get the Morello Bouquet from UrbanStems starting at $75

2. Add eucalyptus and garden roses for a touch of serenity

Credit: UrbanStems This stunning bouquet looks good and smells good.

Eucalyptus offers an instant touch of serenity thanks to its light sage colorway and spa-like scent, which makes it a great addition to bridal bouquets at any time of year. The combination of creamy white garden roses and eucalyptus in this particular bouquet offers a subtle nod to the evergreen colorway we associate with winter.

Get the Hope Bouquet from UrbanStems starting at $125

3. Consider a blushing bouquet of soft pinks and reds

Credit: UrbanStems Red has been said to be the color of love.

The combination of soft pinks and various shades of red, especially in roses, hypericum berries, and cocculus, offers just the right amount of blush tones to warm up a more monochromatic winter wedding theme.

Get the Crush Bouquet from UrbanStems for $85

4. Carry classic roses

Credit: Bouqs You can't go wrong with a wedding classic.

Classic roses work for weddings at any time of year—and for good reason. The evergreen flower is the most well-recognized symbol of love and romance, after all. We’re particularly fond of this monochromatic bouquet, which offers the same classic appeal of roses with a slightly more modern and minimal edge.

Shop all rose bouquets from Bouqs

5. It’s never too early for tulips

Credit: Bouqs Going for an elegant, yet rustic feel on your big day? Opt for white tulips.

Tulips might be a telltale sign of spring—but the perky flowers actually begin their season in late winter. We like the idea of a monochromatic bouquet, particularly in white, which will exude a fun and forward-looking nature without coming across as overly cheeky or playful.

Get the Ivory tulip flower bouquet from Bouqs starting at $59

6. Go for something playful yet delicate—like mums

Credit: Bouqs Subtle pops of color are perfect for balance.

This combination of roses, eucalyptus, and mums might be more minimal than some brides are after for their wedding bouquets—but the pop of bright pink among the whites and greens is more than enough to make a bold statement.

Shop all berry bouquets at Bouqs

7. Consider a chic bouquet of deep-hued calla lilies

Credit: Bouqs This bouquet arrangement is a showstopper.

Deep-hued calla lilies and roses are inherently romantic—and this mixed bouquet of deep reds, purples, and golden yellows only adds to the romantic aesthetic. The colorful bouquet is anchored by a subtle weaving of eucalyptus that ties the curation together without stifling the bold colorways.

Get the Dreamy bouquet from Bouqs starting at $69

8. Curate unique textures

Credit: BloomsyBox Guests won't be able to take their eyes off this bouquet.

Depending on where you live, there can be a shortage of certain flowers and fillers in the depth of the winter—which is why leaning on unique shapes and textures in the form of berries, branches, or other natural additions can really work wonders in filling out your bouquet.

Get the Sparkling glass premium bouquet from BloomsyBox for $69.99

9. Pine after pine cones

Credit: Enjoy Flowers A bouquet that offers cool tones with a hint of winter.

Pine cones in a bouquet? You bet! Pine cones grow on pine trees, which, in turn, makes them a classic symbol of the holiday season and the winter months as a whole. Strategically adding a handful of pine cones into a more traditional bridal bouquet offers a very subtle but poignant nod to the winter months.

Get the Catch my drift bouquet from Enjoy Flowers

10. Opt for organic shapes—like proteas

Credit: Enjoy Flowers Get creative with different textures and shapes in your bouquet.

Consider adding an abundance of organic shapes to your bouquets—like proteas or succulents—if you want to add visual interest without relying solely on flowers. This can be a great way to fill out a bouquet if you’re worried about finding enough fresh flowers for a solid winter wedding bouquet.

Get the Hot toddy bouquet from Enjoy Flowers

11. Weave in a bushel of ptilotus

Credit: Bouqs This bouquet is very berry!

The combination of purple roses and burgundy ranunculus create a classically romantic bouquet—but the addition of ptilotus and dianthus bring the flowers together in a slightly more visually interesting way. The addition of herbs and shrubs will offer a woodland-inspired arrangement that will blend seamlessly with a farmhouse-inspired winter wedding theme.

Get the Love song bouquet from Bouqs starting at $59

12. Don’t overlook colorful carnations

Credit: Bouqs Bouqs offers a large array of bouquets suitable for any bride on their wedding day.

Carnations are often dismissed as filler flowers—but a bouquet of colorful carnations can be one of the most beautiful examples of a winter wedding bouquet. The multi-layered flowers are abundant in the wintertime and as such can last in the sub-zero chill for much longer than most flowers, making them a great option for outdoor ceremonies.

Shop all wedding bouquets from Bouqs

