Got allergies? This is the best air purifier you can buy to combat particulates

The Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i is a square prism with rounded edges and a small tabletop shelf over its vents. The shelf has a slightly curved lip to help corral potential spills.

The onboard controls and indicator lights are located underneath the tabletop, and the doors to its filters are located on its back.

About the Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i

Dimensions: 25.6” x 11.4” x 11.4” (H x W x D)

Weight: 15 pounds

Recommended room size: 356 square feet

Finishes: Matte white, textile gray

User manual: Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i manual



What we like

One of the best purifiers for particulates

Credit: Reviewed / David Ellerby In our testing we found that the 5410i’s filters are also adept at trapping any airborne hairs that waft its way.

Those who suffer from allergies can rest easy knowing the Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i is one of the best air purifiers we’ve tested for ridding your home of particulates (such as allergens). It was able to remove particulates at a rate that was 57% faster than the average air purifier, and it falls just 1% shy of being the top performer on this test.

The 5410i also seems to be a good pick for those worried about viruses: Under standard laboratory conditions, Blueair claims the 5410i was able to clear 99.99% of SARS-COV-2 from a 1,280-cubic-foot chamber in 60 minutes on the highest setting.

While we lack access to the virus to verify these claims, they do indicate the 5410i would be a good choice for increasing the efficacy of a home quarantine. David Ellerby, our chief scientist, believes that the science presented is sound, and our own test results seem to reinforce their findings: “Despite the ambiguity over HEPA terminology, the DustMagnet was excellent at removing particulates during our lab testing.”

Its tabletop design offers a nice rest stop for small things

Credit: Reviewed / David Ellerby The curved tabletop design helps provide some storage and can contain most spills without issue.

Some air purifiers try to blend in by having designs resembling other pieces of furniture, but often lack the function implied by their form. In the case of the Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i, its tabletop design actually does function like a tabletop, providing a nice flat surface for storage, with curved edges to help staunch potential spills.

We recommend caution for those hoping to set a beverage down on top of the 5410i. Despite its lipped edges, if a spill were large enough to get up and over the edge, it would likely drip down into the body of the purifier and could potentially damage the filter.

Its smart features provide information and accessible interaction

The 5410i has a companion app you can download on your Android or iPhone that provides full remote control and also displays all the information it can gather about your indoor air quality. You can also set up smart assistant integration with Amazon Alexa or Google Home, enabling voice control of the device.

The 5410i uses the air quality and usage information it collects to provide more accurate estimates of when you need to change your filter. This is a much better system than most air purifiers are equipped with, and it allows you to get the most out of each filter before you replace it.

What we don’t like

The smart features can be unintuitive to set up

While setting up the device on an Android smartphone, we ran into several setbacks along the way that might prove to be stumbling blocks for some users, especially those who aren’t familiar with permissions settings.

To connect, the app sends you to the Android settings to enable Bluetooth permissions for the app, but does not provide clear instructions for this process. Additionally, while the app provides options for no location permissions, approximate position data, or precise position data, it seems to only be able to find the purifier with precise location settings enabled.

Once you’re past this initial hurdle, the app experience is a relative breeze, but we’ve seen other purifiers handle this same setup process with a much more intuitive user experience.

It’s not the best choice for VOC clearance

Credit: Reviewed / David Ellerby While the 5410i performed very well on our particulate filtration tests, it fell towards the bottom of the pack for VOC clearance.

While the Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i had some stellar performance with particulates, it did not handle VOCs as well.

In our testing, we found the 5410i is able to clear out VOCs at a rate that’s 38% less than the average air purifier’s performance. Compared to the highest performer on this test, the 5410i is 76% less effective at clearing VOCs.

While the 5410i wasn’t the worst performer we’ve seen in our lab on this test, if VOC clearance is your main reason for picking up an air purifier, there are better options out there.

What owners are saying

Those who own the Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i seem happy with their purchase, awarding the purifier 4.6 out of 5 stars across major retailers. The most common point of praise was the purifier’s excellent particulate performance. Many reviews also cited the 5410i’s intuitive interface, nice aesthetics, and the additional storage its tabletop design provides.



Warranty

Blueair provides a standard one-year warranty, with the option to upgrade it to a five year extended plan by registering the product on the website or via the mobile app. This is a significantly more robust guarantee than many other air purifiers offer, and it goes a long way towards making the Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i feel like an investment.

Should you buy the Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i?

Yes—As long as VOCs aren’t your number one priority, this is one of the best air purifiers out there

The Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i is one of the best air purifiers we’ve tested, providing that VOC clearance isn’t one of the key features you’re looking for. It’s within 1% of first place standing when it comes to clearing out particulates. It also has intuitive controls, an attractive and functional design, and smart features that both make the device more accessible and help you get the most out of your filters before replacing them.

Its VOC clearance scores were its only low scores during our testing, and it will still clear the air of VOCs, just more slowly than other purifiers. If VOCs are one of your primary concerns, we recommend the Aura Air smart purifier, which had the highest rate of VOC clearance out of all purifiers we’ve tested.

In terms of a complete package (and barring a specific need for a high rate of VOC clearance), the Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i is simply one of the best air purifiers we’ve reviewed to date. While it is on the pricier side of things, its performance, overall user experience, and extended warranty go a long way towards justifying the investment.

