This True HEPA purifier offers an all-around performance that's a great value

Pros Excellent particulate filtration

Decent VOC dispersal

Quiet operation Cons No remote or app control

Automatic mode doesn't turn on for VOCs

About the Clorox 11010 True HEPA air purifier

Dimensions: 19" x 10" x 10" (H x W x D)

19” x 10” x 10” (H x W x D) Weight: 11.56 lbs

Weight: 11.56 lbs

Recommended room size: 320 square feet

Filter life: 6–12 months

User manual: Clorox True HEPA air purifier manual

The Clorox 11010 True HEPA air purifier has a 360-degree design, meaning it pulls air in from all sides. The LED control panel is on top of the device and it has a small power indicator light on its front.

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Mark Brezinski While True HEPA filtration tends to be much slower than it would be with a coarser filter, the Clorox 11010 still manages to keep pace with the pack.

It has good all-around performance

We test air purifiers in two key ways: How well they filter out particles, like allergens, and how well they’re able to neutralize volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as the fumes from fresh paint.

The Clorox 11010 True HEPA air purifier is a solid all-round performer. It had an average rate of particulate clearance, which may not seem like much, but is a notable performance for a purifier with a True HEPA filter.

In order to qualify as a True HEPA filter, it needs to remove 99.97% of all microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns in size. That requires air to work its way through an incredibly fine mesh, which takes longer than it would with a less fine mesh. As a result, while True HEPA filters are able to scrub more particles out of the air than other filtration methods, they also tend to do so much more slowly. Being able to keep pace with non-HEPA purifiers is an impressive feat.

When it comes to VOCs, the Clorox 11010 is no slouch, managing the fourth highest rate of clearance out of all the purifiers we’ve tested. That means the Clorox 11010 is nice to have on-hand for when you need to disperse fumes, such as when you’ve newly painted a room or just got a mattress in the mail that needs to off-gas.

It’s one of the better HEPA purifiers we’ve tested

Credit: Reviewed / Mark Brezinski The cylindrical True HEPA filter can be removed by flipping the unit on its head and opening the hatch on its underside.

Compared to other HEPA-based models we’ve tested, the Clorox 11010 True HEPA air purifier has several advantages.

For starters, it’s quieter than most other HEPA purifiers. Again, because True HEPA filtration uses such a fine mesh filter, it requires a lot of air pressure to force air through and often employs noisy fans to accomplish this. We measured the Clorox 11010 at 44 dBA at its loudest. The Honeywell Power Plus True HEPA purifier, by comparison, was 60 dBA at its loudest.

The Clorox 11010 True HEPA air purifier is also relatively cheap to maintain. A replacement filter costs $75 and lasts for nine months, meaning you’ll spend about $100 a year on average. This might seem expensive compared to non-HEPA filters, but you’re also getting a lot more technology and filtration power out of them. For context, another True HEPA purifier we tested cost $177 per year.

This lower-than-average upkeep cost, combined with its relatively low purchase price makes the Clorox 11010 True HEPA air purifier one of the better value picks for a True HEPA air purifier.

It’s suitable for larger rooms

This is another area that wouldn’t be as impressive if the Clorox 11010 wasn’t also using a True HEPA filter. Again, True HEPA filters have a lower throughput in general, because they need to force air through an incredibly fine mesh. The lower throughput means they typically struggle with larger areas.

Despite its True HEPA filter and relatively small size in general, the Clorox 11010 can still manage clearing rooms of 320 square feet. This is a lot larger than the average room size of 200 square feet that purifiers this size are typically rated for.

Again, given its low price, inexpensive upkeep, and ability to handle the filtration needs of a large room, the Clorox 11010 really sets itself apart from its competition.



What we don’t like

It doesn’t have a remote, and the automatic mode won’t kick on for VOCs

Credit: Reviewed / Mark Brezinski While we think the Clorox 11010 has a good user interface, we would’ve liked a remote for easier accessibility.

One of the obvious trade-offs of having a lower-cost unit is that it doesn’t tend to have all the smart features or additional extras of other units.

Why this counts as a negative in the case of the Clorox 11010 is because the unit itself doesn’t have a remote, so the lack of app control means you’re stuck with the controls that are on the device itself. If this seems like a non-issue to you, it likely will be. However, for those who would rather it be located across the room or would prefer a remote due to accessibility issues, needing to walk over to the device to control it could be a downside.

The Clorox 11010 does have an automatic mode that uses its air quality sensor to turn its filtration on when needed, which can help get around this issue somewhat, but it’s only tracking the particulates in the air, not VOCs. Therefore, if you need to use this purifier to disperse VOCs, you’ll need to engage it manually.

Here's what owners are saying

There currently aren’t enough user reviews online to draw any meaningful conclusions. We’ll update this section when more user feedback is available



Warranty

The Clorox 11010 True HEPA air purifier is covered by a three-year limited warranty. The standard warranty is a single year, so we’re happy Clorox went above and beyond with their warranty program.

Should you buy the Clorox 11010 True HEPA air purifier?

Yes, it’s one of the better budget options for a True HEPA filter that also clears VOCs

In general, we were impressed with the Clorox 11010 True HEPA air purifier. It didn’t top our charts in any category, but it does over-perform for its purchase price, offering decent all-around performance and True HEPA filtration that won’t break your budget to maintain.

We liked its quiet operation, smooth user interface, and the ease with which you can swap out its filter. It doesn’t have many bells or whistles—the unit doesn’t even come with a remote—but at its current price it’s also hard to complain about what you are getting.

If you’re interested in a True HEPA purifier with even better particle filtration, but that doesn’t perform as well with VOCs, check out the Winix 5500-2. It doesn’t look as good as the Clorox 11010, but it’s hard to argue with its performance and sub-$200 price point.

Meet the testers Mark Brezinski Senior Writer @markbrezinski Mark Brezinski is a senior writer with over ten years of experience reviewing consumer tech and home appliances. See all of Mark Brezinski's reviews David Ellerby Chief Scientist Dave Ellerby is Reviewed's Chief Scientist, and has a Ph.D. from the University of Leeds and a B.Sc. from the University of Manchester. See all of David Ellerby's reviews